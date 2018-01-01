National Gallery Cancels Chuck Close Show Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

POSTED January 26, 2018

The National Gallery of Art has canceled solo exhibitions by painter Chuck Close and photographer Thomas Roma due to recent sexual misconduct claims against both artists, according to the Washington Post. The Close exhibition was expected to open May 13, the Roma scheduled for September. Anabeth Guthrie, the museum’s chief of communications, said that the decision was the first time the National Gallery has called off shows because of public accusations against the artists. “Given the recent attention on their personal lives, we discussed postponement of the installations with each artist. All parties involved acknowledged that it is not the appropriate time to present these installations,” Guthrie said in an email to the Post.

Allegations that Close sexually harassed women in his studio were first reported by Priscilla Frank of the Huffington Post last December. Close’s lawyer, Lance Gotko, denied that any sexual acts took place. Earlier this month Roma resigned from Columbia University, where he taught photography, after five women who spoke to the New York Times accused him of sexual misconduct.

“In the Tower: Chuck Close” would have included thirty works mostly from the museum’s collection. The Roma exhibition was to highlight two dozen recently acquired works. In November, the museum was gifted with eighty-seven images from Roma’s series “Come Sunday,” 1991-94, which depicts different religious services in Brooklyn. The National Gallery has not yet decided what will replace these exhibitions.

January 26, 2018

Laura Raicovich, the director and president of the Queens Museum in New York, is stepping down from the helm of the institution after a three-year tenure. Rising tensions between Raicovich and the museum’s board may have been a contributing factor in her decision to leave. “There are so many big things that art and culture have to contend with that are so wrong in the world,” Raicovich told Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times. “That’s where my focus and energy needs to be, and at the end of the day, I just felt that my vision and that of the board weren’t in enough alignment to get that done.”

While Raicovich did not elaborate on her relationship with the museum’s board, she spoke with Pogrebin about disagreements she had with several board members over the decision to close the institution on January 20, 2017, in solidarity with the “J20 Art Strike” that took place during the inauguration of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth president of the United States. Instead, the museum held a protest poster-making event for members of the community. More recently, the board opposed an idea Raicovich proposed that involved transforming the museum into a refuge for immigrants by making it a safe space where people in the community could go to be connected with social services and other resources.

During her term at the institution, Raicovich has also been outspoken about her political views, sparking debate about the role of the museum in defending the diverse audiences it represents. When Trump first moved to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, in 2017, she spoke out about the importance of the program. In an interview with the New York Times in October 2017, she said, “I take my leadership very seriously—not just in a physical and managerial sense. Care and equity has to be part of what I bring to my position.”

In a statement provided to artforum.com, Raicovich said, “I am deeply grateful to the board for the opportunity to imagine the museum as a very vital, convivial, and inviting commons for art, ideas, and civics. I wish the board, staff, and everyone who has participated in the life of the museum well. As the daughter of an immigrant to Queens, the Queens Museum, and the borough will always hold a very special place in my heart.” LESS

January 26, 2018

Artist Olu Oguibe and authorities in Kassel, Germany, have started a fundraising campaign to keep an obelisk installed on the city’s Königsplatz after the artwork was featured in last year’s Documenta, the city’s quinquennial exhibition of contemporary art. According to the Art Newspaper, the campaign is seeking seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars, the amount for which Oguibe has agreed to sell his sculpture, titled Monument to Strangers and Refugees, 2017.

Although Oguibe designed the work specifically for the public square in Kassel, the Nigerian-born American-based artist said he has received competing offers from other cities in the region. The concrete obelisk honors war victims and bears four translations of the New Testement phrase “I was a stranger and you took me in." The nearly fifty-three-foot structure was intended as a rebuke to xenophobia and a reminder of the generosity necessary amid the refugee crises.

In 2015, chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed all refugees into the country, an open-door policy she revisited last October when she agreed to restrict the annual number of asylum seekers allowed to enter Germany to two hundred thousand. Since Merkel’s gesture, the right-wing extremist party AfD has become a growing presence in Germany’s parliament. Members of the party were critical of last year’s Documenta and called Oguibe’s sculpture “disfigured art,” a phrase similar to “degenerate art,” a term the Nazis used to describe Modern art.

The campaign to purchase the obelisk marks the first time an artist has joined a fundraising effort to buy a work for Kassel, which has bought sixteen Documenta sculptures or installations since 1977. The city has a budget for purchasing indoor artworks, but not outdoor ones. Last July, Oguibe won Documenta's Arnold-Bode Prize for the sculpture, which the prize called “an affirmation of the timeless, universal principles of attention and care towards all those affected by flight and persecution.” According to Kassel chief culture official Susanne Völker, the campaign to acquire Monument to Strangers and Refugees will last three months, at which point if the established amount is not raised, Oguibe will be free to sell the obelisk elsewhere and give donors their money back. LESS

January 26, 2018

Ameringer | McEnery | Yohe Gallery, located in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York, is expanding its Twenty-Second Street headquarters and will reopen in February. Alex Greenberger of Artnews writes that the arts space is also being rebranded as Miles McEnery Gallery. “As an art dealer, you always want more ambitious space, to do more ambitious shows,” Miles McEnery, the gallery’s director, said in a statement. “We’re always looking to grow, both physically and conceptually.”

The newly-renovated space will boast of an additional 1,500 square feet of exhibition space. A group show, “Belief in Giants,” featuring works by all of the artists represented by the gallery will inaugurate the space. Coinciding with the gallery’s February 17 reopening date, is the presentation of a show dedicated to Brian Alfred at Miles McEnery Gallery’s satellite space on West Nineteenth Street, which McEnery said could soon become a permanent venue.

January 26, 2018

Wilmington, Delaware–based Philanthropists Gerret and Tatiana Copeland have pledged $15 million to the Delaware Art Museum in order to help the institution find its financial footing. The institution had lost its accreditation in 2014 after it sold several artworks to help pay off its debts. According to the News Journal, the donation is one of the largest received by the museum in at least thirty years.

CEO Samuel Sweet described the donation, which will be added to the museum’s now $17 million endowment, as transformative. “With this gift, we will be able to move on to a campaign to really solidify our future finances,” he said. He also said that the institution will now be able to work on restoring community trust, which was tested when the museum sold a painting by Winslow Homer, titled Milking Time, 1875, and an Alexander Calder mobile to pay off $20 million in bills it had racked up from its controversial 2005 expansion and renovation project.

Gerret Copeland, the former Wall Street financier and real estate developer who chairs the museum’s board of trustees, is the grandson of Louisa du Pont Copeland, who helped found the institution after the death of illustrator Howard Pyle in 1912. For Gerret, the pledge honors his family’s legacy of supporting the museum, and will hopefully inspire others to give as well. “We are a vibrant, alive active museum,” Gerret said. “We’re not just four walls with pictures on them.”

The museum plans on reapplying for accreditation. “We are in excellent shape by all accreditation standards, except financial, and we probably have to make more progress there to meet their benchmarks before we apply,” Sweet said. In 2017, the museum reported its highest attendance in over a decade, and moving forward, the it is planning to organize more programming that will focus on local issues and appeal to a more diverse audience. It is currently organizing three exhibitions to mark the fiftieth anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination and the Wilmington riots, which will open this summer, and will also work on expanding its collection to include more works by women and artists of color. LESS

January 26, 2018

The San Antonio Museum of Art in Texas announced that it has acquired three major artworks by African American artists Kevin Beasley, Rodney McMillian, and Martine Syms. “Each artwork was made in the last year or two and reflects the most critical ideas and issues motivating artistic practices today,” Suzanne Weaver, the institution’s curator of modern and contemporary art, said.

For If I Was Standing Alone I Wouldn’t Stand It at All, 2017, Beasley dipped several housedresses, similar to those his grandmother used to wear, in resin and manipulated them into sculptural form. Known for his multi-disciplinary practice, Beasley blends the boundaries between personal memory and lived experience in his works, often while addressing issues of power, sexuality, and race. For McMillian’s landscape painting Northern Lights: For Uhura, 2016, the artist poured thick layers of colored latex paint on a bed sheet he purchased from a thrift shop in order to create patterns that recall the aerial view of the night sky or a surging river. The piece references the name of a character from the television show Star Trek. The role of Uhura was one of the first major parts specifically written for an African American actor. Both Beasley and McMillian’s works are currently on view in the museum’s contemporary art galleries.

Syms’s Laughing Gas, 2016, which comprises an immersive four-channel video installation, painted wall text, which reads “IS YOU IS OR IS YOU AIN’T,” and a large laser-cut acrylic wall piece with the artist’s clothes, was first exhibited at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles as part of the 2016 edition of Made in L.A. It will make its debut at the San Antonio Museum during Black History Month in February.

Commenting on the new additions to the insitution’s collection, director Katie Luber said. “The new acquisitions are visually striking and profoundly moving works, and they represent a turning point for contemporary art at the museum.” LESS

January 25, 2018

Instead of the Vincent van Gogh painting requested by the White House for the Oval Office, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s chief curator, Nancy Spector, offered Donald and Melania Trump a gilded toilet to display. According to an email obtained by the Washington Post, Spector responded to the White House’s request to borrow van Gogh’s Landscape with Snow, 1888, with an alternative offer: Maurizio Cattelan’s controversial America, 2016, a fully-functioning eighteen-karat gold toilet that was displayed in one of the Guggenheim’s public restrooms for a year. While the van Gogh painting is unavailable for travel, America, which has been estimated to cost more than $1 million, was just recently uninstalled.

Cattelan “would like to offer it to the White House for a long-term loan,” wrote Spector. “It is, of course, extremely valuable and somewhat fragile, but we would provide all the instructions for its installation and care.” Spector, who has protested Trump’s presidency on social media, included a photograph of the artwork in her email. “We are sorry not to be able to accommodate your original request,” she wrote, “but remain hopeful that this special offer may be of interest.”

While Trump’s fondness for gold is notorious—it appears not only in his personal and commercial property, but also in his airplane—he is also a self-avowed germaphobe who once called shaking hands “barbaric,” and so might not accept the gold toilet, which has been used by more than one hundred thousand people.

“When the artist proposed the sculpture in mid-2015, Donald Trump had just announced his bid for the presidency,” wrote Spector in a Guggenheim blog post last August, a month before she sent her email to the White House. “It was inconceivable at the time that this business mogul, he of the eponymous gilded tower, could actually win the White House.” She concluded that “Cattelan’s anticipation of Trump’s America will, perhaps, be the lasting imprint of the sculpture’s time at the Guggenheim.” Soon, Van Gogh’s Landscape with Snow will travel to the Guggenheim Bilbao in Spain and then return to Manhattan, where Spector said it would remain “for the foreseeable future.” LESS

January 25, 2018

The Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art in Porto, Portugal, announced today that João Ribas, the institution’s deputy director and chief curator, has been appointed director. He succeeds Suzanne Cotter who stepped down from the post last year. She recently joined Luxembourg’s Musée d’Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean as director.

In a statement, the museum’s board of directors said Ribas was chosen to lead the institution because of his in-depth knowledge of Portuguese art, international experience, and thorough understanding of Serralves. It also praised his “remarkable capacity to think about artistic phenomena in the context of contemporary critical thought” and his programmatic vision for the museum, calling it “highly structured, stimulating, and refreshing.”

Ribas was born in Braga, Portugal, in 1979, and had lived in the United States for twenty-six years, before returning to Portugal in 2014. Prior to joining Serralves, Ribas curated the Fourth edition of the Ural Biennial last year and served as a curator at the MIT List Visual Arts Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, from 2009 to 2013, and the Drawing Center in New York from 2007 to 2009. He also taught at the Yale University School of Art, the Rhode Island School of Design, and the School of Visual Arts in New York, and has published his writings on the arts in publications such as Artforum, Mousse, Afterall, and Artnews.

The selection committee comprised Ana Pinho, president of Serralves’s board of directors; Isabel Pires de Lima and Manuel Ferreira da Silva, vice-presidents of the museum; Vicente Todolí, artistic director of Pirelli HangarBicocca in Milan; Laurent Le Bon, president of the Picasso National Museum in Paris; and Jochen Volz, director of the Pinacoteca of the State of São Paulo. LESS

January 25, 2018

Oscar nominations for the ninetieth Academy Awards ceremony were announced on Tuesday, January 23. Among the contenders for the twenty-four award categories are several art and art world–related films, including Faces Places (2017), a collaboration between visual artist JR and Agnès Varda, the eighty-nine-year-old director and “grandmother” of the French New Wave. The film, up for best documentary, follows Varda as she undergoes an ophthalmological exam. It also includes a restaging of a famous scene in Jean-Luc Godard’s Band of Outsiders (1964). The movie becomes a consideration of two visions: Varda’s literal deteriorating eyesight and the cinematic vision she is celebrated for. Varda spoke about her life and work with artforum.com last year. “It is a real documentary,” Varda said about Faces Places. “But, it also documents our friendship, since [JR] is fifty-five years younger than me, and the story is about how we got along.”

Loving Vincent (2017), marketed as “the world’s first fully painted feature film,” was nominated for best animated feature. The achievement marks the eighth year in a row that a film project launched on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter has secured an Oscar nomination. Written and directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman, the film revolves around Vincent van Gogh’s enigmatic death in 1890. Each of the film’s sixty-five thousand frames is an oil painting on canvas made with van Gogh's bold style. Loving Vincent has grossed more than $28 million worldwide.

Swedish director Ruben Östlund’s The Square (2017), a satire of the art world, was nominated for an Oscar for best foreign language film. It follows a curator of a prestigious fictional museum as he attempts to avert sundry crises surrounding the film’s titular installation: a four-by-four square etched outside the museum that promises a “sanctuary of trust and caring” for whomever enter its parameters. “We have to ask ourselves what are we missing out on?” Östlund said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “What do we need to tell? We have to do this without looking at the economical aspect. We have to step back and think: What is the most important thing with art and with expressing ourselves?”