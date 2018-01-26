Pace Gallery to Open Outpost in Geneva

POSTED January 26, 2018

Pace Gallery is expanding to Geneva. It plans to launch a new 3,600-square space at Quai des Bergues 15-17 in March. The gallery will be Pace’s ninth location with three in New York and outposts in Seoul, Hong Kong, Beijing, London, and Palo Alto, California. An exhibition featuring Louise Nevelson, Sol LeWitt, and Adam Pendleton will inaugurate the space.

“The cultural communities across Switzerland and throughout Europe have long played a pivotal role in Pace’s work internationally and we’re very excited to establish a more permanent presence in Geneva,” said Pace’s president and CEO Marc Glimcher. “As the art world grows increasingly global, embracing new commercial centers and strengthening relationships with communities of collectors around the world are key elements of our mission to advance the international engagement with our artists’ work.”

The Canadian Photography Institute (CPI) at the National Gallery of Art in Ottawa, Ontario received a major gift of 635 photographs by American photographer and filmmaker Paul Strand. Three Canadians donated the works, which span the artist’s entire career, anonymously.

“Paul Strand was one of the twentieth century’s outstanding photographers, mastering a repertoire of styles from Pictorialism to abstraction and documentary,” said Ann Thomas, CPI’s senior curator of photographs. “He was an extremely exacting printmaker, testing out different printing methods, papers, and coatings. He brought together qualities of fine craftsmanship with a deep connection to content, which involved the natural world, simple everyday objects, and where and how people lived out their lives in a diverse range of countries and cultures.”

Born in New York City in 1980, Strand apprenticed with American documentary photographer Lewis Hine, at the Ethical Culture School in New York from 1907 to 1909. After exploring modernism, and attempting to be a commercial photographer in 1912, he traveled all over the US, Mexico, Egypt, and Romania. Ultimately he moved to Orgeval, France, where he died in 1976.

The College Art Association named the recipients and finalists of its 2018 Awards for Distinction and announced the creation of a new award for excellence in diversity. Honorees this year include Pepón Osorio, the recipient of the Distinguished Artist Award for Lifetime Achievement; Firelei Báez, the winner of the Artist Award for Distinguished Body of Work; and Kellie Jones, who was recognized with the inaugural Award for Excellence in Diversity. CAA has also awarded two Distinguished Feminist Awards for the first time. The prizes went to artist Lynn Hershman Leeson and scholar Lowery Stokes Sims. The awards will be presented during convocation at the CAA Annual Conference on Wednesday, February 21, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The CAA Annual Conference will run until February 24, 2018.

The complete list of 2018 awardees is as follows:

CHARLES RUFUS MOREY BOOK AWARD Benjamin Anderson, Cosmos and Community in Early Medieval Art, Yale University Press, 2017. Laura Anne Kalba, Color in the Age of Impressionism: Commerce, Technology, and Art, Penn State University Press, 2017. ALFRED H. BARR JR. AWARD Barbara Drake Boehm and Melanie Holcomb, editors of Jerusalem, 1000–1400: Every People Under Heaven, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 2016. ALFRED H. BARR JR. AWARD FOR SMALLER MUSEUMS, LIBRARIES, COLLECTIONS, AND EXHIBITIONS Melissa Rachleff, Inventing Downtown: Artist-Run Galleries in New York City, 1952–1965, Grey Art Gallery, New York University, DelMonico Books, Prestel, 2017. FRANK JEWETT MATHER AWARD FOR ART CRITICISM Elise Archias, The Concrete Body: Yvonne Rainer, Carolee Schneemann, Vito Acconci, Yale University Press, 2016. ART JOURNAL AWARD Heather Igloliorte, “Curating Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit: Inuit Knowledge in the Qallunaat Art Museum,” Art Journal, Summer 2017. ARTHUR KINGSLEY PORTER PRIZE Aaron M. Hyman, “Inventing Painting: Cristóbal de Villalpando, Juan Correa, and New Spain’s Transatlantic Canon,” The Art Bulletin, June 2017. AWARDS FOR DISTINCTION IN TEACHING, WRITING ON ART, AND CONSERVATION Helen Frederick is the winner of the 2018 Distinguished Teaching of Art Award. Edward S. Cooke, Jr., and Alex Potts are the winners of the 2018 Distinguished Teaching of Art History Award. Joseph Masheck is the winner of the 2018 Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award for Writing on Art. Paul Messier is the winner of the CAA/American Institute for Conservation Award. LESS

After nearly eleven years at the helm of Artis, a nonprofit organization devoted to supporting contemporary Israeli artists who address social and political issues in their works, Yael Reinharz has announced that she will step down as executive director. Reinharz will relocate to southern Maine where as founding director of the Surf Point Foundation—a nonprofit established by philanthropist and collector Mary-Leigh Smart in 1988—she will launch a new residency program for mid-career artists and writers.

“We are sorry to say farewell to Yael, who has been the force and vivid spirit behind the growth of Artis over the last decade,” Rivka Saker, the founder and chair of Artis, said in a statement. “Her clear thinking and unending search for excellence have enabled the organization to maximize its potential and spread its message far and wide. We look forward to her continued involvement with the artist community from Israel as she embarks on her next professional steps.”

Under Reinharz’s leadership, Artis worked to promote Israeli art by organizing research trips to Israel, facilitating acquisitions for major US museums including the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, and the Museum of Modern Art in New York, presenting hundreds of public programs internationally, and awarding artists and curators grants. Prior to joining the organization as codirector in 2007, Reinharz held positions at Creative Time, Matthew Marks Gallery, and Christie’s in New York.

“I have been so privileged to lead this organization,” Reinharz said. “My greatest joys have been to witness artists pushing their work to new levels of complexity and sophistication, to raise awareness of their work, and to create platforms to enable their growth. I think we have succeeded with our mission to a remarkable extent and I believe the stage is set for great accomplishments in the future.” LESS

Nearly three hundred scientists have endorsed a letter pressuring the American Museum of Natural History in New York to sever ties with board member Rebekah Mercer, a billionaire who has helped fund climate change denial organizations. Mercer, a benefactor of Breitbart and a significant patron of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, has been one of the board’s forty-one members since 2013.

Between 2008 and 2016, the Mercer Family Foundation gave $5.9 million to the Heartland Institute, a conservative think tank that has continually promoted forums for climate change skeptics. The amount is almost two million dollars more than what the Mercers donated to the American Museum of Natural History in that timeframe. The foundation also gave sizable grants to the CO2 Coalition and the Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide, organizations that uphold the belief that carbon dioxide pollution is beneficial to the environment, a stance contradicted by the international scientific consensus.

“The most important asset any museum has is its credibility. This can be damaged by ties to donors and board members who are publicly known for investing in climate science obfuscation and opposing environmental solutions,” said the letter. In addition to the two hundred scientists and academics who released the letter last night, twenty-eight tenured curators within the American Museum of Natural History have also protested Mercer’s connection to the museum, reports the New York Times.

The Giacometti Foundation in Paris is opening a research and exhibition center that will include a reconstruction of the studio of Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti, Anna Sansom of the Art Newspaper reports. The new institute will be ran by foundation director Catherine Grenier, who joined the organization from the Centre Pompidou in 2014.

“The Institut Giacometti is a fantastic tool for a better knowledge of Alberto Giacometti's work,” said dealer Kamel Mennour, who represents the artist’s estate. While the date when the institute is expected to open is not yet known, it will be located in the Montparnasse neighborhood of the city.

Envisaged by Annette Giacometti, the artist’s widow in 1986, the Giacometti Foundation wasn’t officially established until 2003. It is devoted to the preservation and conservation of Giacometti’s works, including drawings, paintings, prints, plasters, and bronze casts, and the promotion of his work internationally. The foundation maintains the largest collection of the artist’s works in the world. Its holdings include more than 5,000 objects. It also has the famously painted walls as well as furniture and library from Giacometti’s studio on rue Hippolyte-Maindron. The artist viewed his workspace as an extension of himself and called it a “turning-point” in his biography.

Laura Raicovich, the director and president of the Queens Museum in New York, is stepping down from the helm of the institution after a three-year tenure. Disagreements between Raicovich and the museum’s board may have contributed to her decision to leave. “There are so many big things that art and culture have to contend with that are so wrong in the world,” Raicovich told Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times. “That’s where my focus and energy needs to be, and at the end of the day, I just felt that my vision and that of the board weren’t in enough alignment to get that done.”

While Raicovich did not elaborate on her relationship with the museum’s board, she spoke with Pogrebin about a dispute she had with several board members over the decision to close the institution on January 20, 2017, in solidarity with the “J20 Art Strike” that took place during the inauguration of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth president of the United States. Instead, the museum held a protest poster-making event for members of the community. More recently, the board opposed an idea Raicovich proposed that involved transforming the museum into a refuge for immigrants by making it a safe space where people in the community could go to be connected with social services and other resources.

During her term at the institution, Raicovich has also been outspoken about her political views, sparking debate about the role of the museum in defending the diverse audiences it represents. When Trump first moved to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, in 2017, she spoke out about the importance of the program. In an interview with the New York Times in October 2017, she said, “I take my leadership very seriously—not just in a physical and managerial sense. Care and equity has to be part of what I bring to my position.”

In a statement provided to artforum.com, Raicovich said, “I am deeply grateful to the board for the opportunity to imagine the museum as a very vital, convivial, and inviting commons for art, ideas, and civics. I wish the board, staff, and everyone who has participated in the life of the museum well. As the daughter of an immigrant to Queens, the Queens Museum, and the borough will always hold a very special place in my heart.” LESS

Artist Olu Oguibe and authorities in Kassel, Germany, have started a fundraising campaign to keep an obelisk installed on the city’s Königsplatz after the artwork was featured in last year’s Documenta, the city’s quinquennial exhibition of contemporary art. According to the Art Newspaper, the campaign is seeking seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars, the amount for which Oguibe has agreed to sell his sculpture, titled Monument to Strangers and Refugees, 2017.

Although Oguibe designed the work specifically for the public square in Kassel, the Nigerian-born American-based artist said he has received competing offers from other cities in the region. The concrete obelisk honors war victims and bears four translations of the New Testement phrase “I was a stranger and you took me in." The nearly fifty-three-foot structure was intended as a rebuke to xenophobia and a reminder of the generosity necessary amid the refugee crises.

In 2015, chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed all refugees into the country, an open-door policy she revisited last October when she agreed to restrict the annual number of asylum seekers allowed to enter Germany to two hundred thousand. Since Merkel’s gesture, the right-wing extremist party AfD has become a growing presence in Germany’s parliament. Members of the party were critical of last year’s Documenta and called Oguibe’s sculpture “disfigured art,” a phrase similar to “degenerate art,” a term the Nazis used to describe Modern art.

The campaign to purchase the obelisk marks the first time an artist has joined a fundraising effort to buy a work for Kassel, which has bought sixteen Documenta sculptures or installations since 1977. The city has a budget for purchasing indoor artworks, but not outdoor ones. Last July, Oguibe won Documenta's Arnold-Bode Prize for the sculpture, which the prize called “an affirmation of the timeless, universal principles of attention and care towards all those affected by flight and persecution.” According to Kassel chief culture official Susanne Völker, the campaign to acquire Monument to Strangers and Refugees will last three months, at which point if the established amount is not raised, Oguibe will be free to sell the obelisk elsewhere and give donors their money back. LESS

The Guardian Art Center, designed by German architect Ole Scheeren and billed as China’s first custom-built auction house, will open in Beijing this spring. Funded by China Guardian, the Chinese auction house with locations in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and North America, the new cultural complex is located on Wangfujing Street in the city’s historic Dongcheng District neighborhood.

“The Guardian Art Center is a lot more than just a museum,” Scheeren, said. “It’s not a hermetic institution, but rather an acknowledgment of the hybrid state of contemporary culture. It is a Chinese puzzle of interlocking cultural spaces and public functions that fuse art and culture with events and lifestyle.” The building will boast of an 18,000-square-foot main exhibition space, additional galleries, two large salesrooms, and state-of-the-art restoration and conservation labs.