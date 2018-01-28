Oslo to Launch New Biennial in 2019

POSTED January 29, 2018

Oslo’s Agency for Cultural Affairs announced today that it will organize its first art biennial, which is slated to open in May of 2019. The inaugural edition of the Oslo Biennial will be curated by Eva González-Sancho and Per Gunnar Eeg-Tverbakk, the curatorial team behind a two-year research-based project entitled OSLO PILOT that laid the groundwork for the exhibition. Ole G. Slyngstadli was also appointed as the biennial's executive director.

“The future biennial marks a new phase in the City of Oslo’s ambitious commitment to art and represents another step in Oslo’s long tradition of major art projects in the public realm.” Rina Mariann Hansen, the vice mayor of Culture and Sport, said. “By unfolding in public spaces, the biennial will activate the city and merge with its daily life in a way that will inspire and challenge both the art and its audiences.”

González-Sancho and Eeg-Tverbakk have worked as cocurators on OSLO PILOT since 2014. Prior to the project, Gonzalez-Sancho served as director and curator of several art institutions and initiatives. She led the Museum of Contemporary Art of Castilla y León in 2013; was the head of FRAC Bourgogne (Fonds Régional Art Contemporain in Dijon, France) from 2003 to 2011; and directed the Etablissement d’en Face Projects in Brussels from 1998 to 2003. She was also cocurator of the Lofoten International Art Festival, alongside Anne Szefer Karlsen and Bassam El Baroni, in 2013. Previously, Eeg-Tverbakk was the director of Kunsthall Oslo from 2009 to 2012; project manager for Artistic Interruptions – Art in Nordland, Nordland County from 2003 to 2005; cocurator of the 2004 Nordic Art Biennial Momentum, alongside Caroline Corbetta; deputy director of the Kunstnernes Hus in Oslo from 2000 to 2001; and exhibition manager at the Nordic Institute for Contemporary Art in Helsinki in 1999.

“The strength, pertinence, and even usefulness of a biennial is highly dependent on the context in which it operates,” González-Sancho and Eeg-Tverbakk said in a joint statement. We believe it is essential to respond to this particular context with informed sensitivity, to enable us to rethink the periodic event so that it may approach art and knowledge production in new and relevant ways, particularly when addressing the shifting and slippery context of the public sphere.” LESS

January 29, 2018

The Clark Art Institute in Massachusetts announced that Darcy Grimaldo Grigsby, a University of California, Berkley, arts and humanities professor, is the recipient of its $25,000 prize for excellence in arts writing. Grigsby is known for her scholarship on the history of art and material culture in France and the United States from the eighteenth to the early twentieth century—especially in relation to colonialism, slavery, and constructions of race.

Grigsby is the author of three books: Enduring Truths: Sojourner’s Shadows and Substance (University of Chicago Press, September 2015), Colossal: Engineering the Suez Canal, Statue of Liberty, Eiffel Tower, and Panama Canal (Periscope Publishing, 2012), and Extremities: Painting Empire in Post-Revolutionary France (Yale University Press, 2002). She is currently working on a fourth book, Creole: Portraying France’s Foreign Relations in the Nineteenth Century, a collection of essays on the relationship between French art and the Caribbean and Americas (Penn State University Press). In 2016, Grigsby curated an exhibition at the Berkeley Art Museum, Sojourner Truth, Photography and the Fight Against Slavery, that was related to her book on the abolitionist leader. The show showcased Grigsby’s gift of her personal collection of American Civil War cartes-de-visites, small photographic calling cards, to the museum.

“As the daughter of a Panamanian immigrant, a single mother who was hard-working, financially strapped, courageous, accented, and brown, I long hesitated even to aspire to speak about art—an act that I perceived to be the prerogative of a white and typically male elite,” Grimaldo Grigsby said. “How exclusionary can the heady mix of art and money feel to those who are not privileged! In response, my scholarship has been motivated by a commitment to equity, social justice, and the histories of overlooked and disenfranchised persons; thus my focus on slavery, empire, and revolution; thus my need not only to reexamine the canonical, but to analyze other kinds of neglected objects. As an educator at a public university under siege for lack of funding, the very university that introduced me to the field of art history, I attempt to enfranchise students, to empower them to question, resist, and find solace in art, to be curious about history, and to respect difference. Finally, I ask my students to analyze how the visual achieves what words do not, and—here is the kicker—to do so in writing. Art history’s paradox: finding words for what we see, the simplest, most elusive, and challenging of goals.”

January 29, 2018

The Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation has awarded a total of $777,000 in grants to help fund the programming and day-to-day operations of sixty New York City organizations focused on arts and justice, according to Artnews. The grants, which range from five thousand to twenty thousand dollars, were obtained through the Art and Social Justice initiative, which was founded in 2015 to promote art as a tool for community engagement.

The grant recipients include Creative Time, the CUE Art Foundation, Working Artists and the Greater Economy, the Leslie Lohman Museum of Gay & Lesbian Art, the Bronx Museum of the Arts, the Laundromat Project, Socrates Sculpture Park, and the Nuyorican Poets Cafe. Artist residency programs that received grants include BronxArtSpace, Culture Push, Residency Unlimited, and Weeksville Heritage Center.

“With so many at-risk communities under pressure, we were compelled to support smaller organizations whose work is responsive to the current political climate, models experimentation, and offers sustained engagement,” said Sara Reisman, the foundation’s executive and artistic director. “We also wanted to ensure that high caliber artistic programming is made available to communities who are not conventionally served by arts philanthropy.”

Here is the full list of 2018 grantees:

A.I.R. Gallery

African Film Festival, Inc.

American Indian Artists Inc. (AMERINDA)

Anthology Film Archives

The Arab-American Family Support Center

Artists Space, Inc.

ARTs East New York

AXS Lab

The Bronx Museum of the Arts

BronxArtSpace

Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI)

Cave Canem Foundation

Center for Book Arts

Center for Urban Pedagogy

Creative Time

CUE Art Foundation

Culture Push, Inc.

Dance Theatre Etcetera

Dances For A Variable Population

Dancing in the Streets

Disability Dance Works

The Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts

FiveMyles, Inc

Forward Union

Foundation for Contemporary Arts

Franklin Furnace Archive, Inc.

Freshkills Park

Friends of Materials for the Arts

Gina Gibney Dance, Inc.

Great Small Works

Haleakala, Inc. DBA The Kitchen

Ifetayo Cultural Arts Academy

ISSUE Project Room

The Laundromat Project

Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art

More Art

Movement Research, Inc.

New York Live Arts (fiscal sponsor for Phantom Limb Company/Octopus Theatricals)

No Longer Empty

Nuyorican Poets Cafe

Old Stone House & Washington Park

PARTICIPANT INC.

Pepatian

Queens Museum

Recess

Residency Unlimited

Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation

Signature Theatre Company, Inc.

Social Practice Queens (SPQ)

Socrates Sculpture Park

SOHO20 Artists Inc.

The Studio Museum in Harlem

Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling, Inc.

Theatre of the Oppressed NYC

Triangle Arts Association

Visual AIDS for the Arts

Wave Hill

Weeksville Heritage Center

Working Artists and the Greater Economy (W.A.G.E.)

Young New Yorkers LESS

January 29, 2018

Photographer Julia “Julie” Reyes Taubman, the founder of the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit died on Sunday, January 28, at her home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Louis Aguilar reports in the Detroit News. She was fifty years old. A longtime supporter of the arts, Taubman also served on the board of governors of the Cranbrook Academy of Art and was a former board member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

“Her gifts to our community and to MOCAD in the form of her astute guidance, generous philanthropy, and her exceptional art collection will live on forever,” executive director Elysia Borowy-Reeder said in a statement. “Her generosity and energy founded MOCAD (in 2006) and has forever transformed this museum and our community. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to her family and loved ones.”

In 2011, Taubman published Detroit: 138 Square Miles, a collection of photographs documenting almost every street in the city. “I’m no artist.” Taubman told Jason Sheftell of the New York Daily News in 2012. Commenting on Detroit’s buildings, she said, “All I know is that these are monuments to a city that changed the world. Nothing on a scale like this exists but right here.” With her lens, Taubman captured more than 35,000 photos of buildings ranging from modernist townhouses by Mies van der Rohe to abandoned steel and auto factories. After Sheftell interviewed Taubman about her work, he noted that she conveyed “a brutal honesty as striking as the heart and soul in her book.”

Taubman was born in Washington, DC, in 1967. Her family owned the Chicago-based food and beverage company Reyes Holdings LLC.—one of the largest private companies in America. Its operations include the largest beer distributor in the country and it is also one of the largest suppliers of the fast-food chain McDonalds. In 1999, she married Robert Taubman, the chairman of Taubman Centers Inc. She is survived by her husband and her children Ghislaine, Sebastian, Alexander, and Theodore. “I and our children were blessed to have her in our lives,“ Robert Taubman said in a statement. ”Julie’s extraordinary strength, free spirit, deep love for her family, and her memory will forever be a comfort and inspiration for us all.” LESS

January 29, 2018

Cherry and Martin’s co-owner Mary Leigh Cherry announced over the weekend that the gallery, which she ran for twelve years with Philip Martin, will close at the end of this month. Founded in 2006, the gallery first opened in a space on Venice Boulevard before moving in 2009 to La Cienega Boulevard in Culver City. A second location was opened in 2013 at another venue along La Cienega. During the first edition of the Getty Foundation and Getty Research Institute-organized Pacific Standard Time in 2011, the gallery restaged Peter Bunnell’s landmark 1970 exhibition “Photography into Sculpture,” which won the International Art Critics award for “Best show in a commercial gallery nationally.” Cherry and Martin represented the estates of Robert Heinecken and Robert Overby in addition to their stable of emerging and mid-career artists such as Katy Cowan and Ericka Beckman.

The last review of a Cherry and Martin exhibition was Travis Diehl’s Critics’ Pick of Jonathan Monk’s show in August 2017. A full letter from Mary Leigh Cherry regarding the decision to cease operations follows in full below.

Dear Friends and Colleagues, After twelve extremely successful years working in close partnership with Philip in building our gallery — Cherry and Martin — and following considerable thought about the next phase of my life and my passions, I have decided that the time has come for me to move on from Cherry and Martin. With the conclusion of our longtime partnership also comes the end of the gallery, which will close its doors for the last time and end operations at the end of this month. Upon reflection, the art landscape in 2018 presents more ways than ever to work with artists, institutions, collections and collectors, which has brought into focus for me the many exciting possibilities and numerous new paradigms there are to explore. While the platforms for experiencing and engaging with art have evolved dramatically since I started my first gallery in a one-car garage in Venice, California in 1999, I still believe in the unique, breathtaking power of witnessing an exhibition in person, and I continue to believe that mounting exhibitions is its own art form. With such a long-standing love for art and artists, I of course will remain engaged in the art world and I look forward to forging something new. In the meantime, I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and sincerely thank the artists whom I have had the tremendous honor of working with at Cherry and Martin. Their immeasurable creativity and talent have enriched my life, tested and enlightened me, and forever made me their advocate for the irreplaceable role of artists in our world. I also want to thank our many clients, from private collectors to museums, who took our program to heart and expanded the vision that I undertook so many years ago. Since January of 2006, Cherry and Martin has launched artist careers out of graduate programs, discovered overlooked careers and brought them to their rightful positions in art history, mounted award-winning exhibitions, and traveled the world for art fairs, museum exhibitions and important installations of our artists’ work. It has been an incredible adventure, and I couldn’t be more proud of what the gallery has accomplished. While it is bittersweet to say goodbye to Cherry and Martin, as we dissolve our fruitful partnership and close this iteration of the gallery, I am tremendously proud of the successful business we have created and grateful for the many experiences I have had, for the artists with whom we have worked, and for all of the incredible relationships we have built. I look forward to staying in touch with each of you, and, in the coming months, sharing with you more details about the ways in which I plan to continue contributing to the cultural landscape. As I close the chapter on a wonderful twelve years at Cherry and Martin and embark on a new beginning, I leave you with a few highlights from the gallery’s history and my history. Fondly, Mary Leigh LESS

January 29, 2018

The Misk Art Institute in Saudi Arabia, a new cultural organization established by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s Misk Foundation, announced today the details of its programming for 2018, its first full year of operation. At a press conference hosted by the Museum of Modern Art in New York, artist Ahmed Mater, director of the institute, outlined the major upcoming initiatives of the cultural center, which include the commissioning of the first Saudi pavilion for the Venice Architecture Biennale, the development of a cultural exchange program in California, and the launch of a New York–based festival dedicated to Arab art.

As Glenn D. Lowry, director of MoMA, introduced the Misk Art Institute team, he spoke of the museum’s longterm strategy to engage with various people from around the world at the grassroots level and stressed that Saudi Arabia’s recognition of Misk as an artist-led institution dedicated to encouraging cultural exchange and artistic experimentation will lead to its success. Mater, a former physician who became an artist known for scrutinizing the contemporary realities of Saudi Arabia, said that the institute was a collaborative venture for artists, designers, makers, and thinkers. “As with all projects the idea for this started with a small catalyst. . .We hope in time, we will all share in its making,” he said.

The institute has selected Michele De Lucchi of aMDL, Skene Catling de la Pena, and Factum Arte as the architects of its new headquarters, which will be located in Riyadh, the country’s capital and a huge financial hub. The facility will include galleries, theaters, offices, public gathering spaces, and areas for educational programming. The cultural complex will also run a community-focused art center in Abha, the capital of the Asir, a region in southwestern Saudi Arabia. “Our intention is the work with the directors of Misk to develop a project rooted in the cultural history and natural environment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that will be recognized as one of the most progressive art centers in the world,” the architects said in a joint statement. “It will be a new type of artists’ studio embedded within exhibition spaces and production workshops where new technologies and craft skills can merge.”

In December 2017, the institute issued an open call for proposals for the first Saudi pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale. Located in the Arsenale, the exhibition will focus on the concept of the un-designed space. A jury is currently reviewing the sixty-six submissions it received and will announce its selection at a later date. The institute is also currently planning the New York Arab Art Festival which will bring exhibitions, lectures, and other programming to partner institutions over the course of two to four weeks in October. The following month, ten young Saudi artists will travel to California to participate in “Create and Inspire.” Nojoud al Sudairy, the Misk staffer organizing the cultural exchange program, said that California was chosen as the destination for the initiative because it is the “birthplace of generational movements—the hippie movement in the 1960s and the more recent tech movement—providing a unique context for learning, comparison, and inspiration.” In collaboration with Misk, the Museum of Modern Art will publish Modern Art in the Arab World: Primary Documents, a collection of one hundred primary documents on Arab art that range from artist manifestos and transcripts of roundtables to letters, diary entries, and even gallery guestbook comments, this spring. The text has been five years in the making and will include newly commissioned essays by artists, critics, historians, and other important cultural figures. The Misk Foundation, the umbrella organization which spearheaded the creation of the institute, was found as part of the crown prince’s 2030 Vision Program—a blueprint for Saudi Arabia’s longterm goals which include becoming less dependent on oil, diversifying the economy, and increasing the number of Saudi Arabians in private employment, including women, who were recently allowed the right to drive after the country ended a longstanding ban on the activity. In alignment with this milestone, the institute said that it embraces this new era of “female empowerment” and is backing its words by employing a staff that is made up of mostly women. Seventy percent of its employees are female, most of which are in managerial roles. LESS

January 29, 2018

Nil Yalter, a Paris-based Turkish artist whose work often engages with issues of feminism and migration, was awarded Prix AWARE's outstanding merit prize for 2018 by the Archives of Women Artists, Research, and Exhibition, or AWARE, according to ArtAsiaPacific. The prize was created to recognize the contributions made by contemporary female artists. Yalter, whose career spans more than four decades, was born in Cairo in 1938 and moved to Istanbul as a child before settling in Paris in 1965. There, she participated in the French revolutionary movements of the late 1960s and pioneered French feminist art in the 1970s as a member of Collectif Femmes/Art, a Paris-based collective of women artists active from 1976 to 1980. In addition to a cash prize of $12,400, Yalter’s work will be exhibited at the French National Archives in both Paris and Pierrefitte-sur-Seine, its northern suburb.

AWARE was founded in 2014 with the goal of promoting artwork by women of the twentieth century. Yalter’s body of work includes drawing, photography, video, and performance art, and is in the collections of the Tate Modern, Istanbul Modern, and Paris’s Centre Pompidou, among other museums. In 2016, a retrospective of her work titled “Off the Record” was shown in Arter Space for Art in Istanbul. Her work “combines powerful sociological explorations and great formal freedom—from experimental film to computer-generated animation and from documentary observations to poster campaigns in the public space,” the foundation said. “Her videos, paintings, multimedia installations, and drawings all place humanity at their core, bringing to life cultural affiliations, the effects of migration, and women’s issues.”

January 29, 2018

Saudi-based nonprofit Art Jameel has announced plans for a new arts complex in Jeddah called Hayy: Creative Hubb that is set to open in spring 2019. Art Jameel is also opening a cultural center this fall in Dubai Creek called the Jameel Arts Center Dubai, which has partnered with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Designed by Dubai-based architects Ibda Design, Hayy: Creative Hubb’s 17,000 square-foot, three-story venue will function as an incubator for a range of industries including art, film, and theater, and will host different galleries, studios, restaurants, coworking spaces, and organizations. The facilities, surrounded by a residential neighborhood, will be connected by shaded walkways and courtyards. Participating artists and partnerships are yet to be announced.

The project is one of several ambitious new cultural centers opening in the Middle East, following the Louvre Abu Dhabi last fall and a $400 million cultural center initiated by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture called Ithra slated to open this summer in Dhahran.

January 28, 2018

Art critic, curator, and historian Robert Pincus-Witten, whose writing often combined intimacy with a rigorous scholarship, has died. In 1971, Pincus-Witten coined the term “post-Minimalism” to describe an emerging movement during the late 1960s that reacted against the aesthetics of Minimalism and encompassed Conceptual, Process, Land, Body, and Performance art. He published a collection of essays titled Postminimalism in 1977, and then a landmark manifesto in 1987 titled Post-Minimalism into Maximalism: American Art 1966–86.

Born in New York City in 1935, he received his undergraduate degree from Cooper Union in 1956 before earning his master’s and doctorate degree at the University of Chicago. He was a contributing editor to Artforum, and was the magazine’s senior editor from 1973 to 1974. It was in the November 1971 issue of Artforum that he first named the shift toward more open forms following Minimalism’s adherence to closed, geometric approaches, in an essay titled “Post-Minimalism Into Sublime” that discussed the sculpture of Eva Hesse, plumbing the artist’s diaries and notebooks to explain her aesthetic innovations.

“In the recent past Post-Minimalism was occasionally referred to as ‘Anti-Minimalism’—a name which strikes a false note because it engenders a notion of ‘Maximalism’ (whatever that might be)—but equally because it in no way suggests the complexities of option which Minimalism rendered possible, new solutions toward which several Minimalist artists themselves evolved,” he wrote in his essay on Hesse. “Post-Minimalism is preferable nomenclature—in much the same way as we say ‘Post-Impressionism’—because it covers a multitude of possibilities, from process-oriented experience to an art of purely intellective activity such as we can find in the Conceptualist movement.”

In addition to writing criticism for Artforum for nearly five decades, Pincus-Witten curated exhibitions at Gagosian Gallery and was the director of exhibitions of C&M Arts (now Mnuchin Gallery) from 1996 to 2007.