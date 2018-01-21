Producers of Jeff Koons’s Paris Memorial Defend Project in Open Letter

POSTED January 30, 2018

Jérôme and Emmanuelle de Noirmont, the production team behind Jeff Koons’s Bouquet of Tulips, which the artist wants to gift to the city of Paris in honor of the 130 people murdered in a terrorist attack at the Bataclan theater on November 30, 2015, have issued an open letter in support of the artist’s project. A petition published in the French newspaper Libération on January 21 (signed by many French cultural notables, including artists Christian Boltanski, Jean-Luc Moulène, and filmmaker Olivier Assayas) urged the city to ditch Koons’s plan, calling the sculpture “cynical” and “opportunistic.”

The artist is not paying for the work, which will cost $4.3 million to bring to completion (he only donated the idea for the sculpture—a fundraiser was created for Bouquet). But he did promise that all proceeds from sales of postcards featuring the piece will be given to the families of the victims for the next twenty-five years. It is, however, unclear if the postcard sales qualify as “all the income of [Koons’s] copyrights on the work,” which the Noirmonts are claiming the artist is giving to the families of the Bataclan victims in their letter, an act they characterize as “a nice way for the artist to underline the generous essence of this gesture.”

January 30, 2018

The Sobey Art Foundation announced today that it has made several major changes to the structure of its annual Sobey Art Award, Canada’s most prestigious contemporary art prize. A significant gift by the Donald R. Sobey Foundation has allowed the foundation to increase the prize amount from $40,000 to $80,000. Each of the four shortlisted artists’ prizes will also be doubled. These finalists will now receive $20,000.

The organization also announced that it is launching three fully funded international residencies that will be open to the list of twenty artists from which the finalists are chosen. The one-year residencies will be held on Fogo Island Arts, the inaugural partner in this program. The National Gallery of Canada will also establish a residency program and will host two of the prize’s nominees. The gallery and the foundation are now accepting nominations for the 2018 award.

The 2018 international jury panel, chaired by the National Gallery of Canada’s senior curator of contemporary art, Josée Drouin-Brisebois, is composed of curators from five designated regions in Canada (the Atlantic Provinces, Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies and the North, and the West Coast and Yukon) and one international juror.

January 30, 2018

The Art Newspaper’s Martin Bailey reports that the Syro-Hittite Ain Dara temple, located in northwest Syria and almost three thousand years old, has been severely damaged during a Turkish air raid against Kurdish separatists. “The loss is as great as that suffered at Palmyra, a site of comparable importance,” said Jonathan Tubb, the British Museum’s keeper of the Middle East (ISIS destroyed a number of important monuments in Palmyra from 2015 until 2017, including the Arch of Triumph and a fair portion of a Roman amphitheater).

Ain Dara was discovered in 1955. By that time, much of it had already disappeared—but carved reliefs of sphinxes and lions remained mostly intact. The Turkish military hit the temple’s main doorway, which devastated the southeastern and central areas of the structure. Ain Dara is not militaristically significant, which suggests that the site was targeted on purpose. If this is the case, the destruction is a breach of the Hague Convention on the safeguarding of cultural property during war.

Syria’s ministry of culture “condemns the Turkish attacks on archaeological sites,” according to a statement, which goes on to say that the attack on the temple “reflects the hatred and barbarism of the Turkish regime against the Syrian identity.” The full extent of Ain Dara’s destruction is not yet known.

January 30, 2018

This summer, Christo will construct a sixty-five-feet-tall and 500-ton mastaba, a trapezoidal structure that was used as a burial tomb by the ancient Egyptians, in London. Andrew R. Chow of the New York Times reports that the temporary floating structure will be made up of 7,506 oil barrels and will float in Hyde Park’s Serpentine Lake. The artist’s proposal for the work was approved by the Westminister Council last week.

Christo originally designed a Texas mastaba in 1975 and is currently planning to build a permanent one in Abu Dhabi, which he says will be the largest public artwork in the world. He first conceived of the piece in October 2016. Last year, he built a model of the work that was one-tenth of the scale in the Black Sea, near the Bulgarian coast. The $4.2 million project will be funded by the artist. The mastaba will make its debut in London around June 19, when the Serpentine Gallery will open an exhibition dedicated to Christo and his late wife Jeanne-Claude. The show will be the first presentation of works by the husband-and-wife team in London since 1979.

January 30, 2018

According to Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper, London’s Royal College of Art has received approval from the local council for the expansion of its Battersea campus. The school’s new building, designed by the architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron, will be dedicated to research in the fields of engineering, technology, science, mathematics, and art.

The building is scheduled for completion by April 2020. The project will cost about $153 million, and the British government will give about $76 million towards the effort. “The remaining funds will be secured through a mix of philanthropic donations, and RCA investment,” a statement issued by the college says.

January 29, 2018

The Clark Art Institute in Massachusetts announced that Darcy Grimaldo Grigsby, a University of California, Berkeley arts and humanities professor, is the recipient of its $25,000 prize for excellence in arts writing. Grigsby is known for her scholarship on the history of art and material culture in France and the United States from the eighteenth to the early twentieth century—especially in relation to colonialism, slavery, and constructions of race.

Grigsby is the author of three books: Enduring Truths: Sojourner’s Shadows and Substance (University of Chicago Press, September 2015), Colossal: Engineering the Suez Canal, Statue of Liberty, Eiffel Tower, and Panama Canal (Periscope Publishing, 2012), and Extremities: Painting Empire in Post-Revolutionary France (Yale University Press, 2002). She is currently working on a fourth book, Creole: Portraying France’s Foreign Relations in the Nineteenth Century, a collection of essays on the relationship between French art and the Caribbean and Americas (Penn State University Press). In 2016, Grigsby curated an exhibition at the Berkeley Art Museum, “Sojourner Truth, Photography and the Fight Against Slavery”, that was related to her book on the abolitionist leader. The show featured Grigsby’s gift of her personal collection of American Civil War cartes-de-visites, small photographic calling cards, to the museum.

“As the daughter of a Panamanian immigrant, a single mother who was hard-working, financially strapped, courageous, accented, and brown, I long hesitated even to aspire to speak about art—an act that I perceived to be the prerogative of a white and typically male elite,” Grimaldo Grigsby said. “How exclusionary can the heady mix of art and money feel to those who are not privileged! In response, my scholarship has been motivated by a commitment to equity, social justice, and the histories of overlooked and disenfranchised persons; thus my focus on slavery, empire, and revolution; thus my need not only to reexamine the canonical, but to analyze other kinds of neglected objects. As an educator at a public university under siege for lack of funding, the very university that introduced me to the field of art history, I attempt to enfranchise students, to empower them to question, resist, and find solace in art, to be curious about history, and to respect difference. Finally, I ask my students to analyze how the visual achieves what words do not, and—here is the kicker—to do so in writing. Art history’s paradox: finding words for what we see, the simplest, most elusive, and challenging of goals.”

January 29, 2018

The Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation has awarded a total of $777,000 in grants to help fund the programming and day-to-day operations of sixty New York City organizations focused on arts and justice, according to Artnews. The grants, which range from five thousand to twenty thousand dollars, were obtained through the Art and Social Justice initiative, which was founded in 2015 to promote art as a tool for community engagement.

The grant recipients include Creative Time, the CUE Art Foundation, Working Artists and the Greater Economy, the Leslie Lohman Museum of Gay & Lesbian Art, the Bronx Museum of the Arts, the Laundromat Project, Socrates Sculpture Park, and the Nuyorican Poets Cafe. Artist residency programs that received grants include BronxArtSpace, Culture Push, Residency Unlimited, and Weeksville Heritage Center.

“With so many at-risk communities under pressure, we were compelled to support smaller organizations whose work is responsive to the current political climate, models experimentation, and offers sustained engagement,” said Sara Reisman, the foundation’s executive and artistic director. “We also wanted to ensure that high caliber artistic programming is made available to communities who are not conventionally served by arts philanthropy.”

Here is the full list of 2018 grantees:

A.I.R. Gallery

African Film Festival, Inc.

American Indian Artists Inc. (AMERINDA)

Anthology Film Archives

The Arab-American Family Support Center

Artists Space, Inc.

ARTs East New York

AXS Lab

The Bronx Museum of the Arts

BronxArtSpace

Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI)

Cave Canem Foundation

Center for Book Arts

Center for Urban Pedagogy

Creative Time

CUE Art Foundation

Culture Push, Inc.

Dance Theatre Etcetera

Dances For A Variable Population

Dancing in the Streets

Disability Dance Works

The Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts

FiveMyles, Inc

Forward Union

Foundation for Contemporary Arts

Franklin Furnace Archive, Inc.

Freshkills Park

Friends of Materials for the Arts

Gina Gibney Dance, Inc.

Great Small Works

Haleakala, Inc. DBA The Kitchen

Ifetayo Cultural Arts Academy

ISSUE Project Room

The Laundromat Project

Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art

More Art

Movement Research, Inc.

New York Live Arts (fiscal sponsor for Phantom Limb Company/Octopus Theatricals)

No Longer Empty

Nuyorican Poets Cafe

Old Stone House & Washington Park

PARTICIPANT INC.

Pepatian

Queens Museum

Recess

Residency Unlimited

Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation

Signature Theatre Company, Inc.

Social Practice Queens (SPQ)

Socrates Sculpture Park

SOHO20 Artists Inc.

The Studio Museum in Harlem

Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling, Inc.

Theatre of the Oppressed NYC

Triangle Arts Association

Visual AIDS for the Arts

Wave Hill

Weeksville Heritage Center

Working Artists and the Greater Economy (W.A.G.E.)

Young New Yorkers LESS

January 29, 2018

Photographer Julia “Julie” Reyes Taubman, the founder of the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit died on Sunday, January 28, at her home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Louis Aguilar reports in the Detroit News. She was fifty years old. A longtime supporter of the arts, Taubman also served on the board of governors of the Cranbrook Academy of Art and was a former board member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

“Her gifts to our community and to MOCAD in the form of her astute guidance, generous philanthropy, and her exceptional art collection will live on forever,” executive director Elysia Borowy-Reeder said in a statement. “Her generosity and energy founded MOCAD (in 2006) and has forever transformed this museum and our community. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to her family and loved ones.”

In 2011, Taubman published Detroit: 138 Square Miles, a collection of photographs documenting almost every street in the city. “I’m no artist.” Taubman told Jason Sheftell of the New York Daily News in 2012. Commenting on Detroit’s buildings, she said, “All I know is that these are monuments to a city that changed the world. Nothing on a scale like this exists but right here.” With her lens, Taubman captured more than 35,000 photos of buildings ranging from modernist townhouses by Mies van der Rohe to abandoned steel and auto factories. After Sheftell interviewed Taubman about her work, he noted that she conveyed “a brutal honesty as striking as the heart and soul in her book.”

Taubman was born in Washington, DC, in 1967. Her family owned the Chicago-based food and beverage company Reyes Holdings LLC.—one of the largest private companies in America. Its operations include the largest beer distributor in the country and it is also one of the largest suppliers of the fast-food chain McDonalds. In 1999, she married Robert Taubman, the chairman of Taubman Centers Inc. She is survived by her husband and her children Ghislaine, Sebastian, Alexander, and Theodore. “I and our children were blessed to have her in our lives,“ Robert Taubman said in a statement. ”Julie’s extraordinary strength, free spirit, deep love for her family, and her memory will forever be a comfort and inspiration for us all.” LESS

January 29, 2018

Cherry and Martin’s co-owner Mary Leigh Cherry announced over the weekend that the gallery, which she ran for twelve years with Philip Martin, will close at the end of this month. Founded in 2006, the gallery first opened in a space on Venice Boulevard before moving in 2009 to La Cienega Boulevard in Culver City. A second location was opened in 2013 at another venue along La Cienega. During the first edition of the Getty Foundation and Getty Research Institute-organized Pacific Standard Time in 2011, the gallery restaged Peter Bunnell’s landmark 1970 exhibition “Photography into Sculpture,” which won the International Art Critics award for “Best show in a commercial gallery nationally.” Cherry and Martin represented the estates of Robert Heinecken and Robert Overby in addition to their stable of emerging and mid-career artists such as Katy Cowan and Ericka Beckman.

The last review of a Cherry and Martin exhibition was Travis Diehl’s Critics’ Pick of Jonathan Monk’s show in August 2017. A full letter from Mary Leigh Cherry regarding the decision to cease operations follows in full below.