Ghent Museum Removes Artworks after Experts Question their Authenticity

The Museum of Fine Arts Ghent in Belgium pulled works from an exhibition featuring paintings, sculptures, and other objects attributed to members of the Russian avant-garde, after a group of curators, historians, and dealers raised suspicions about their authenticity. On January 15, ten arts professionals penned an open letter in which they called twenty-four works on loan from the Dieleghem Foundation “highly questionable.” The pieces were displayed as part of the exhibition “From Bosch to Tuymans: A Vital Story,” a presentation of works from the museum’s permanent collection, which opened in October.

The signatories of the letter began to doubt the authorship of the works when the museum did not publish a catalogue and did not make their provenance information available. The museum first defended the pieces in the show, which are owned by Igor and Olga Toporovski, founders of the foundation, arguing that it followed “the usual procedures for incoming loans.” In a statement, the institution claimed that it had carried out “a thorough art historical and comparative study of the works” and consulted with art history experts. Since the pieces are only loans, a technical analysis of the material was not deemed necessary. The institution also said that it had “extensive dialogue” with the foundation and was provided with information relating to the origins of the works. However, when reporters from the Daily Telegraph asked the foundation to reveal the experts who authenticated the works, Igor Toporovski said that this information was confined to “confidential documents.”

After the open letter was widely circulated in the media and provided to Flemish Culture Minister Sven Gatz, the museum and the city of Ghent decided to set up an expert committee to examine the works. “It is not up to the government to determine which works should be exhibited in a museum,” Gatz said. “But since the discussion about the authenticity of Toporovsky’s collection takes on great proportions, it seems advisable to quickly provide clarity. The expert committee will submit a number of Toporovski’s works of art to technical material research. I will provide the necessary means for this.” The works were taken down on January 29, shortly after the institution made the announcement regarding the committee, which will be assembled this week.

Museum directors and curators are voicing their support for Laura Raicovich and other leaders in the art world who take a stand on social and political issues in order to better represent their communities. Carin Kuoni, the director and chief curator of the Vera List Center for Art and Politics at the New School, initiated an open letter when she learned that Raicovich had stepped down from the helm of the Queens Museum after she clashed with the institution’s board over her political activism.

Published by the New York Times, the letter reads: “Art institutions must respond to pressing issues facing our communities—this is not simply a right but an obligation, especially for those supported by public funds. We call on the boards of our cultural institutions to embrace the civic role of our institutions by supporting and empowering courageous and caring leaders such as Laura Raicovich, regardless of their gender. This is more necessary now than at any other point since the civil rights era in the 1950s and 1960s.”

Signatories of the letter include Mary Ceruti, the executive director and chief curator of SculptureCenter; Helen Molesworth, the chief curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; Jay Sanders, the executive director and chief curator of Artists Space; and Jamillah James, curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.

The Thirty-Eighth edition of Ireland’s EVA International announced today that fifty-six artists and collectives from twenty-seven countries—including the Netherlands, Yugoslavia, the Dominican Republic, Iran, Nicaragua, Madagascar, South Korea, Croatia, and Venezuela—will participate in its 2018 exhibition, opening on Saturday, April 14.

The biennial will use the painting Night Candles are Burnt Out, 1927, by Irish artist Seán Keating as its starting point. The work depicts an allegory of the Irish psyche at the advent of the construction of Ardnacrusha—a hydroelectric dam, built that same year. The dam became a symbol of early twentieth-century engineering and bolstered Ireland’s economy when the country was still working towards independence from Britain. According to the biennial, the integral work demonstrates how contemporary and historical artworks can generate dialogue on issues of nationhood and power.

Breaking tradition with previous iterations of the exhibition, the biennial will not have a title. Curator Inti Guerrero explained that the decision to forgo the title was made so that the biennial can emphasize the “International” in its name. “In our current state of nationalisms, hard-borders, protectionism and a complete change of course in humanity, where the liberal belief of a ‘never again’ seems to be dismantling, the word ‘International’ suddenly carries an important weight worth embracing,” Guerrero said.

The full list of artists is as follows:

Inji Aflatoun

Peju Alatise

Juan Dávila

Patrizio di Massimo

Roy Dib

Rita Duffy

Adrian Duncan and Feargal Ward

John Duncan

Juan Pablo Echeverri

Gonzalo Fuenmayor

John Gerrard

Dominique Gonzalez Foerster

Alejandro González Iñárritu

Laurent Grasso

Eileen Gray

Malala Andrialavidrazana

Alexander Apóstol

Artists’ Campaign to Repeal the Eighth Amendment

Jaime Ávila

Colin Booth

Lee Bul

José Castrellón

Viriya Chotpanyavisut

Steven Cohen

Bruce Conner

Akiq AW

Patricia Belli

Claire Halpin

Sanja Iveković

Mainie Jellett

Uchechukwu James-Iroha

Seán Keating

Sam Keogh

Marie-Claire Messouma Manlanbien

Napoles Marty

Francis Matthews

Julie Merriman

Kevin Mooney

Locky Morris

Isabel Nolan

Masahito Ono

David Pérez Karmadavis

John Rainey

Dan Rees

Marlon T. Riggs

Sutthirat Supaparinya

Beto Shwafaty

Mina Talaee

Jenna Tas

Darn Thorn

Top Lista Nadrealista

Nicolás Vizcaíno

Ian Wieczorek

Liu Xiaodong

Trevor Yeung LESS

ArtTable, the New York nonprofit dedicated to advancing the leadership of women in the visual arts, announced today that its executive director Ada Ciniglio will step down in July after a six-year term.

“I am proud to have contributed to ArtTable’s remarkable thirty-seven-year legacy of supporting women at critical moments in their careers, honoring those who have made outstanding contributions to the field, and encouraging efforts to bring more diversity to the artworld workforce,” Ciniglio said in a statement. “While I look forward to my next chapter and new challenges, I will always be an admirer of the extraordinary women of ArtTable.”

Prior to joining ArtTable, Ada led High 5 Tickets to the Arts, which makes arts programming accessible to students across New York City, for twelve years. In 2007, she was recognized by the Arts and Business Council of Americans for the Arts and received an award for Arts Management Excellence.

The Worcester Art Museum in Worcester, Massachusetts announced today that Erin R. Corrales-Diaz will join the institution as assistant curator of American art. Corrales-Diaz comes to the museum from Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she currently holds dual posts as curator of the Johnson Collection—where she curated “To Teach Is To Learn: Lessons in African American Art of the South” (2017) and “Southern Roots: Selections of Self-Taught Art from the Johnson Collection” (2016)—and visiting scholar at both Wofford and Converse College. Corrales-Diaz will take up her post at the museum in May.

“Erin is an exceptional scholar and curator, and she has demonstrated tremendous capability to explore many different facets of American art, from the elite traditions to the vernacular,” said Matthias Waschek, director of the Worcester Art Museum. “Given the richness of our collection in this area, we look forward to Erin’s creative approach to making these important collections relevant to twenty-first-century audiences.”

William Scharf, an American painter who is often categorized as a late generation Abstract Expressionist, died on January 15 at the age of ninety. Known for producing paintings with abstract compositions incorporating biomorphic and geometric forms in vivid colors, the artist was influenced by Surrealism, the Color Field painters, and symbolism. Over the course of his six-decade career, Scharf had solo exhibitions at the Phillips Collection in Washington, DC; the Neuberger Museum of Art, Purchase College; and the High Museum in Atlanta. He also taught students at the Art Students League in New York for nearly thirty years.

“A master technician, Scharf created otherworldly realms at will,” Christopher Rothko, the son of Mark Rothko and a longtime friend of Scharf’s, said. “The poetry of his evocative titles reflected the sensuously-crafted, metaphoric language of his paintings. Remarkably, the suffused intensity of his work spoke both in his largest canvases, which could expand beyond fifteen feet wide, and with equal voice in his hundreds of nine-inch by four-inch painted paper panels.”

Born in Media, Pennsylvania, in 1927, Scharf was encouraged to study art by American artist and illustrator N.C. Wyeth. Scharf studied painting under him at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. During World War II, he served in the US Army, after which he returned to Pennsylvania to finish his studies at the academy and to take classes at the Barnes Foundation. He later traveled to Europe, where he enrolled at the Academie de la Grande Chaumiere in Paris. Scharf would work as a seaman on a tanker, travel to South America, and serve as a clown diver in an aquacade in Florida before moving to New York in the 1950s. He became a close friend of Mark Rothko and his wife, Mell, as well as other artists of the New York School. Scharf assisted Rothko with his mural project for the Rothko Chapel, a nondenominational place of worship and a site-specific artwork in Houston, Texas. He would later serve as an officer of the Rothko Foundation.

A beloved educator, Scharf taught at a number of institutions including the School of Visual Arts in New York, the San Francisco Art Institute, Stanford University, the Pratt Institute, and the Arts Students League in New York, which he retired from in 2015. “Bill was a gentleman, a person of unassuming wisdom,” league instructor Bruce Dorfman said. “We exchanged art and friendship. He was a caring teacher and mentor to his students. Most importantly, William Scharf was a great and important artist, and he loved his wife Sally.” Former board member Victoria Hibbs added: “Bill loved teaching and respected each student’s style. . .He guided you toward your best work. He was gentle and sweet, but had a subtle, very wicked sense of humor.” Scharf’s paintings can be found in the permanent collections of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum; the Brooklyn Museum; the Philadelphia Museum of Art; the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston; the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin; and the National Museum of American Art in Washington, DC. LESS

On January 29, the US Treasury made public its list of Kremlin representatives and connected oligarchs who are now being monitored over meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and Russian activities in Ukraine, writes Sophia Kishkovsky of the Art Newspaper. The report does not recommend any direct sanctions against them, which has riled Democrats who believe President Trump has been colluding with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Among the 210 people named on the report are Roman Abramovich, who lent support for the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, run by Abramovich’s ex-wife, Dasha Zhukova; Vladimir Potanin, whose foundation plays a big role within the Russian museum community; the founder of the Museum of Russian Impressionism, Boris Mints; Vyacheslav Kantor, proprietor of the Museum of Avant-Garde Mastery; Alisher Usmanov, who has donated money for major art restorations and exhibitions; and Viktor Vekselberg, who turned his collection of Fabergé works into a museum. Some of Putin’s top officials, such as Vladimir Medinsky, minister of culture, and cultural advisor Vladimir Tolstoy (who is Leo Tolstoy’s great-grandson), have also made the list.

The Serpentine Galleries have commissioned Jiakun Architects to design its 2018 pavilion in the Wangfujing neighborhood of Beijing, reports Lisa Movius of the Art Newspaper. Since 2000, the gallery has selected different architects—among them Zaha Hadid, Jean Nouvel, Francis Kéré, and Frank Gehry—to create these structures for various social and cultural events. This, however, is the first time the pavilion will appear outside of London (other pavilions have been reinstalled in different countries after debuting in London).

The design was selected by a committee that included Hans Ulrich Obrist, Serpentine Galleries’ artistic director; Yana Peel, Serpentine’s CEO; and architect David Adjaye, who is also a Serpentine trustee. Jiakun Architects, founded by Liu Jiakun in 1999, based their plan for the structure on Confucian principles.

A sculpture by artist Olu Oguibe, an obelisk dedicated to refugees currently installed on Kassel’s Königsplatz, was vandalized on Tuesday, January 23, according to Monopol. Titled Monument to Strangers and Refugees, 2017, the piece, which was featured in last year’s Documenta, was defaced the same day that the city began a fundraising campaign to purchase it.

The authorities reported that the perpetrator, who was arrested at the scene, was drunk and had a blood-alcohol level of 1.3 percent. The fifty-five-year-old man, whose name was not disclosed, confessed to the crime and said it was politically motived. He disagrees with the purchase price that the city will have to pay to acquire the work. The cost to fix the damage to the piece has yet to be determined.

Oguibe is seeking $750,000 for the concrete work, and has already received multiple offers from other cities in the region. The fifty-three-foot-tall obelisk is inscribed with four translations of the phrase, “I was a stranger and you took me in” (Matthew 25:35).