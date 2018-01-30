Philadelphia Contemporary Names Yolanda Wisher Curator of Spoken Word

POSTED February 1, 2018

Philadelphia Contemporary, the nonprofit arts organization founded by former Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts director Harry Philbrick in 2016, announced today that poet Yolanda Wisher will join the organization as its curator of spoken word. Wisher served as Philadelphia’s 2016–17 poet laureate and as curator of Philadelphia Contemporary’s Outbound Poetry Festival, the first pop-up poetry event at Thirtieth Street Station, last April.

“Yolanda has long been a central figure in Philadelphia’s literary scene, and a leading voice in the performance of poetry as a public art,” Philbrick said. “She is uniquely suited to bring vibrant, engaging, incisive spoken word to the people of Philadelphia.” Wisher’s appointment is the latest example of Philadelphia Contemporary’s continued growth. Since its founding, the organization has greatly expanded its public programming and is currently focusing on establishing a permanent space.

Wisher is the author of the poetry volume Monk Eats an Afro (2014). She also coedited the anthology Peace is a Haiku Song (2013) with mentor and inaugural Philadelphia poet laureate Sonia Sanchez. Wisher taught high school English for ten years, founded and directed a neighborhood festival headlined by young poets in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, and worked as director of art education for the Philadelphia Mural Arts. Wisher performs a blend of poetry and song with her band The Afroeaters and is currently the 2017–2018 CPCW Fellow in Poetics and Poetic Practice at the University of Pennsylvania.

February 1, 2018

British artist and curator Stuart Semple wants to abolish “hostile design” from across the globe, Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports. Semple was motivated to launch his campaign against what he calls “designs against humanity” when his hometown, Bournemouth, on the southern coast of England, retrofitted bars to park benches to prevent homeless people from sleeping there.

While Bournemouth added the bars several months ago, people only began speaking out against the modifications after Semple posted a photograph on his Facebook last weekend. Now people can draw attention to these “design crimes” by submitting photographs of objects “made specifically to exclude, harm, or otherwise hinder the freedom of a human being” on Semple’s new website. The artist is also selling stickers on the site (one pound per sheet) so people can easily label these offenses.

“Hopefully this campaign will enable everyone to highlight hostile design in their own towns and cities and put a stop to this brutal inhumane practice. Our towns and cities should be for everyone,” Semple said.

February 1, 2018

According to the Art Newspaper, New York art dealer Fred Dorfman may be held liable for racketeering charges after a district court in Manhattan ruled in favor of Vancouver’s Equinox Gallery in its suit against Dorfman, who sold a stolen Jasper Johns painting to the gallery for $800,000 in 2008. Equinox’s complaint accuses Dorfman, who owns Dorfman+ gallery in Chelsea, of selling around thirty-seven discarded or unfinished works that Johns’s assistant, James Meyer, took from the painter’s Connecticut studio between the 1990s and 2012. Meyer first claimed that the works were gifts, but pleaded guilty in 2014 and was sentenced to eighteen months in prison the next year. According to judge George B. Daniels, Equinox can seek a RICO claim (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) against Dorfman.

While Dorfman has described himself as a victim of Meyer’s deception, the Canadian gallery contends that he orchestrated the scheme. “Dorfman embarked on a campaign to convince Meyer to allow him to represent the latter as an independent artist,” Daniels’s decision stated. “What Meyer did not know, however, was that Dorfman never intended to represent him or his interests, but rather sought only to use him to gain access to Jasper Johns’ artwork.” He added that Dorfman planned to legitimize the works by having Meyer sign affidavits saying they were presents, fabricating labels that suggested Johns authorized their sale, and telling prospective clients that the works would be recorded in the artist’s archives.

The judge found that Dorfman can be sued for triple damages that amount to $2.4 million and attorney fees, and that Equinox could be awarded punitive damages. The decision indicates that the obligation to perform due diligence before the sale of artworks might not always fall to the buyer of the work, a ruling that goes against the standard. Dorfman maintains his innocence, and said in an email to the Art Newspaper that he disputes “each and every allegation that accuses me of any and all wrongdoing.”

February 1, 2018

The Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago announced today that it will receive a $1 million gift—the largest cash donation in its history—from the David C. and Sarajean Ruttenberg Arts Foundation. Awarded by brothers David W. “Buzz” Ruttenberg and Roger F. “Biff” Ruttenberg, in honor of their parents, the gift will support the museum in its continued acquisition and exhibition of contemporary works through the newly-established David C. and Sarajean Ruttenberg Impact Fund for Photography.

“It is our pleasure to continue to support the MoCP, an institution that was very important to our parents,” said Buzz and Biff. “This gift will allow the MoCP to enhance its activities, and honor and memorialize our parents’ commitment to the museum.” For the past four decades, the Ruttenbergs have been significant benefactors of the institution. David C. Ruttenberg helped found the museum and served on its first advisory board in 1980. His first donations to the MoCP included works by Robert Frank and Ansel Adams. Since 1980, 271 works in the museum’s permanent collection have been donated or purchased by the Ruttenberg family.

February 1, 2018

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York announced today that Pakistani artist Huma Bhabha will create the next site-specific work to be featured on its Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden. Bhabha’s We Come in Peace, made up of an array of monumental sculptures, will be on view from April 17 to October 28.

Born in 1962 in Karachi, Pakistan, Bhabha lives and works in Poughkeepsie, New York. Her work, which often addresses themes of colonialism, war, displacement, and memories of place, has been featured in major exhibitions including the Fifty-Sixth Venice Biennale and the 2013 International Center of Photography Triennial in New York. She’s also had shows at MoMA PS1 in New York; the Collezione Maramotti in Reggio Emilia, Italy; the Museum of Contemporary Art, Cleveland; and the Palais de Tokyo, Paris.

“Among the paradoxes in Huma Bhabha’s extraordinary sculpture is that although it feels fully in sync with our times—politically uncertain, historically self-conscious, formally experimental—the work transmits great timelessness,” Gilda Williams wrote in the March 2011 issue of Artforum.

February 1, 2018

Broadway 1602, an experimental gallery in New York known for exhibiting underecognized artists since its opening in 2005, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and is closing, according to Artnews. For twelve years, the gallery was dedicated to showing female artists of the avant-garde from the 1960s and 1970s, representing Marjorie Strider, Rosemarie Castoro, Idelle Weber, and Lydia Okumura, among others. Founded by curator and critic Anke Kempkes, Broadway 1602 also presented works by emerging contemporary artists from around the world.

Bankruptcy documents show that the gallery’s revenue decreased from nearly $1.2 million in 2016 to around $600,000 last year, a loss of almost fifty percent. The list of creditors includes Hal Bromm, a TriBeCa art dealer who sued Kempkes and the gallery last summer and claimed he was never paid commissions on a sale of a piece by Castoro, who died in 2015. About the allegation, Kempkes said that Bromm had helped foster Castoro’s legacy and that she hoped the matter would be resolved soon. The documents also show debts to artists and artists’ estates, including a debt of $102,900 to relatives of the late artist Xanti Schawinsky, whom the gallery has represented since 2015.

“New York used to be a place where independent and individual business models could strive and find immediate reward and evaluation,” Kempkes said in an email to Artnews. “Today we look at a very changed landscape, in which such initiatives are suffocated by gentrification and a rather generic form of competition that often takes too high a toll on people’s life quality and vision.” Kempkes also criticized noncompetitive prices at auction houses and a younger generation unwilling to commit to philanthropic efforts regarding traditional institutions.

The gallery originally opened on Broadway and Twenty-Eighth Street in Manhattan, and moved to the Upper East Side in early 2016. Kempkes opened a gallery complex in East Harlem at the same time. Broadway 1602’s shuttering marks the latest in a spate of small and midsize gallery closures over the past few years, including Envoy Enterprises and Off Vendome last summer. LESS

February 1, 2018

On Valentine’s Day LOVE will return to the streets of Philadelphia. The 830-pound aluminum sculpture by Robert Indiana will be paraded around the city’s downtown on a flatbed truck, before it is returned to its permanent home in JFK Plaza. Last winter it was removed for a yearlong, $55,000 renovation, while JFK Plaza—also known as LOVE Park—underwent a redesign.

According to Jon Hurdle at the New York Times, this public work has been the backdrop for many marriage proposals over the last forty-one years. But the countless people who have taken photos in front of it might be surprised to find that the work will look different upon its return. Representatives of the artist told city officials that sections of the piece that had been painted blue should have been purple, which distinguishes it from many other versions installed around the world.

Temple University confirmed the original color, which can be seen in an archival photograph that was taken before the 1976 sculpture was repainted. “I was astounded because no one here remembered it as anything but red, green, and blue,” Philadelphia’s public art director, Margot Berg, told Hurdle.

Since the sculpture has become an icon of downtown Philadelphia, Berg was worried this drastic change would shock people. According to local press coverage, however, people seem intrigued by the color change more than anything else. “As long as they bring it back, that’s all that matters,” said local electrician, Charles Cook. LESS

February 1, 2018

Political and cultural figures assembled at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York last night to unveil a list of cultural artifacts in Yemen vulnerable to theft and the international black market, according to Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper. Since the violent civil war in Yemen broke out in 2015, airstrikes and explosions have endangered numerous cultural sites and institutions, including the National Museum in Taiz, which caught fire in February 2016. More than one hundred mosques are currently threatened in the Old City of Sana’a, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The emergency red list, created by the International Council of Museums (ICOM), includes gold and silver coins, bronze daggers, Arabic manuscripts, astrolabes, and other categories of objects at risk for being trafficked. The list is considered pre-emptive, as few antiquities of Yemeni origin have appeared on the market. Only Yemeni authorities are able to issue documents for the import and export of cultural goods. “As we know, the lack of objects on the open market doesn’t meant that there isn’t an underground market in antiquities,” said Sheila Canby, the curator that heads the Met’s department of Islamic art. “The aim is to warn collectors to be vigilant.”

Among those gathered at the event were Met CEO and director Daniel H. Weiss, ICOM president Suay Aksoy, and Yemen ambassador Khaled Hussein Alyemany. “I come from a country deeply rooted in history that has been able to connect with many ancient civilizations,” Alyemany said. “Saving Yemen’s heritage is saving the world’s heritage.”

February 1, 2018

The Dallas Museum of Art in Texas announced today that Tamara Wootton Forsyth has been promoted from associate director of collections, exhibitions, and facilities management to deputy director. In her more than seventeen-year tenure at the institution, Wootton Forsyth has overseen the construction and subsequent renovation of the Eagle Family Plaza and the creation of the museum’s signature Paintings Conservation Studio. She was also involved with the museum’s reinstallation of the Arts of Africa gallery in 2015 and the digitization of its entire collection.

“Tamara is an incredible asset to the DMA,” director Agustín Arteaga said. “During her many years at the museum, she has actively participated, making significant contributions in shaping our institution. Tamara is passionately dedicated to our mission, and she is an inspiring leader whom I admire greatly, and who is deeply respected among our staff.”

The institution also announced that Sarah Schleuning, a curator at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, has been appointed senior curator of decorative arts and design. During her tenure at the High Museum of Art, Schleuning organized and curated a number of exhibitions, including “Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion” (2017), which broke attendance records, making it the institution’s eighth most-attended show; and “Technicolor: New Works by Jaime Hayon” (2017). Schleuning will begin her new role at the DMA on March 5.