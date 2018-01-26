Tyree Guyton Wins 2018 White Columns / Shoot the Lobster Award

POSTED February 2, 2018

White Columns and Shoot the Lobster have announced that Tyree Guyton, a Detroit-based artist and the creator of the Heidelberg Project, is the recipient of their annual White Columns / Shoot the Lobster Award, which is presented annually to individuals who work to create opportunities for both artists and audiences. He will receive a $5,000 cash prize and a commissioned artwork by Scott Reeder that will be presented to him at a ceremony hosted by the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit later this month.

“I want to thank White Columns and Shoot The Lobster for recognizing and supporting what we’ve created,” said Guyton. “When you come to the Heidelberg Project, I want you to think—really think! My art is a medicine for the community. You can’t heal the land until you heal the minds of the people.”

Guyton’s career as an artist, educator, and community activist spans at least three decades. He is best known for his work on the Heidelberg Project, an everchanging outdoor art installation located on, and named after, Guyton’s childhood street in Detroit, Michigan. Initiated in 1986, the project began as a response to the deterioration of his neighborhood, as well as many other city neighborhoods, after the 1967 riot. The installation has since encompassed two city blocks, incorporating found objects, houses, vacant lots, and cars. The Heidelberg Project attracts more than 275,000 visitors annually, and serves as a community space.

In 2016, Guyton announced that the Heidelberg Project’s focus would shift from a lone artist’s installation to a site for an “arts-infused community.” “After thirty years, I’ve decided to take it apart piece by piece in a very methodical way, creating new realities as it comes apart . . . I gotta go in a new direction. I gotta do something I have not done before.” Four of the project’s houses will remain in place. They will eventually house a community center, gallery, and an artist residency. LESS

February 2, 2018

On Monday, February 5, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) will close its Pavilion for Japanese Art for a restoration project that will take two years to complete. The pavilion is one of the few spaces that will stay as LACMA moves forward with its mammoth redesign, which will raze much of its current campus. “While minor cosmetic fixes have been made over the years, the pavilion is due for a comprehensive makeover,” the museum’s website states.

The 32,000-square-foot complex opened in 1988, and was the last project designed by architect Bruce Goff. He created the space to house the collection of Joe Price, who stipulated that the “art itself” should serve as the inspiration for its design. The pavilion is divided into two sections, each with a roof that recalls those usually found on Shinto temples. With hardly any right angles and no stairs, visitors must access its three different levels via ramps. The building’s exterior walls are made of Kalwall, a translucent fiberglass, that allows natural light to illuminate its collection, which includes works dating from antiquity to the present.

February 2, 2018

Italian collector Roberto Casamonti is set to open the first museum dedicated solely to modern and contemporary art in Florence, Italy. The Florentine founder of the Tornabuoni Art Gallery has bought and restored the High Renaissance Palazzo Bartolini Salimbeni, dating from 1523. The historic space will house his personal collection of more than 5,000 works by Alberto Burri, Lucio Fontana, Enrico Castellani, Piero Manzoni, Alighiero Boetti, Giorgio de Chirico, Pablo Picasso, Max Ernst, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Anish Kapoor, and others.

“The birth of this project comes from a desire to share my collection with the city of Florence and to promote a love of contemporary art,” Casamonti said. “I am strongly convinced of the educational value of art, how it stimulates thought and animates our life. I want my collection to be accessible to all, regardless of their ability to pay, because I too believe, like [Fyodor] Dostoevsky, that beauty can save the world.”

The private museum will be open by appointment only, and will be free to the public. Casamonti, and the Associazione Culturale that will run the space, have pledged to donate all profits made from merchandise sales and other events hosted by the space to scholarships for students studying art history in Florence. The 2018 inaugural exhibition will include works from the early twentieth century to the 1960s, and in March 2019, the collection will be rehung to display works from the 1960s to the present.

For Bruno Corà, president of the Fondazione Alberto Burri and the curator of the new museum’s inaugural exhibitions, the Casamonti collection is “one of the most important collections of its kind in Italy.” He added, “This generous philanthropic act will allow the city’s art lovers, as well as its millions of tourists, to enjoy the fruit of [Casamonti’s] passion for contemporary culture, which has driven his collecting since the very start. It is also a way for him to give something back to the city that he loves and that has nurtured his career.” LESS

February 2, 2018

The Serralves Foundation and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Portugal, along with the Canadian Center for Architecture in Montreal, are launching an online database of the completed and unrealized projects by Portuguese architect Álvaro Siza. When Siza donated his archive to the three institutions in 2014, he expressed that he wanted his work to become “a contribution to research and debate on architecture, particularly in Portugal and with a perspective opposed to isolation.”

Comprising textual documents, correspondence, photographs and slides, 60,000 drawings, 500 models, and 282 sketchbooks, the archive will become available starting this month. The Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and the Serralves Foundation were given materials on Siza’s projects in Portugal, dating from 1958 until 2006, and the Canadian Center for Architecture is in possession of objects and documents related to the architect’s international initiatives.

The Pritzker Prize-winning architect was born on June 25, 1933 in the small coastal town of Matosinhos, just north of Porto, Portugal. Siza studied at the University of Porto School of Architecture from 1949 through 1955 and opened up his own practice the same year he graduated. Among his many projects are the Bouça and São Victor housing projects (both 1977) in Porto; 1,200 single-family row houses for the Quinta da Malagueira development in Évora, a city in central Portugal; the Galician Center of Contemporary Art (1993) in Santiago de Compostela, Spain; the Museu Serralves (1997) in Porto; and the Iberê Camargo Museum (2008) in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

February 2, 2018

Norwegian artist Bjarne Melgaard’s plans to build a massive home near the former site of Edvard Munch’s Oslo villa have sparked controversy about how best to preserve the legacy of the renowned expressionist painter, reports the New York Times. Although the villa was razed in 1960, Munch’s winter studio still stands amid the trees that were depicted in many of his later canvases, and is now a tourist attraction. In the next coming weeks, Norway’s directorate for cultural heritage will decide whether to permit Melgaard's proposed project, which is known as “A House to Die In” and is the result of a collaboration between Melgaard and Snøhetta, the architecture firm that designed the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, among other high-profile projects.

The building—which would resemble a massive, amorphous piece of obsidian sitting atop white sculptures of animals—was partly inspired by the homes of drug lords, and would include a “drug room” intended to induce feelings of vertigo. While Melgaard considers the project a creative blend of art and architecture, as well as an opportunity to subvert Scandinavian architectural conventions, members of a local artist colony, built where Munch’s villa once stood, believe the building would detract from the older artist’s legacy. “This is the only place where Munch lived and worked for thirty years,” Halvard Haugerud, an artist who has lived in the colony for twenty years, told the Times. “We just want to keep what’s left of Munch.”

Munch, who was born in 1863, is highly revered in Norway, and is considered an important part of the country’s cultural heritage; a new building for the Munch Museum that will cost more than $300 million is being built on Oslo’s waterfront.

Melgaard, who is gay, contends that homophobia is a driving factor in the resistance to his project. Anti-gay graffiti was found on the foundations of one proposed site. “They are not interested in gay men or women taking up too much space in our society,” Melgaard said. Hans Henrick Klouman, chairman of the board of the Edvard Munch Studio Foundation, said the issue was purely about protecting Munch’s legacy. Melgaard, who is no stranger to controversy, maintains that talk of Munch’s legacy is “ridiculous.” If the project receives approval from the country’s heritage conservation authority, it would go to a building authority and then to the city council for final authorization. For more on Melgaard’s work, see Travis Jeppesen’s Critics’ Pick of his collaborative exhibition in Oslo with Sverre Bjertnes. LESS

February 2, 2018

On the heels of Laura Raicovich’s announcement that she would step down from her position as executive director of the Queens Museum in New York, museum trustee Kristian Nammack has resigned, citing political differences with the board. Nammack, the director of International Endowments Network—a financial advisory network that helps colleges and universities with sustainable investing—joined the board in October.

In a letter sent to Artnews, Nammack said that he decided to tender his resignation in opposition to the institution’s “decision to host the current Israeli Delegation to the UN who in turn honored Mike Pence last November.” He added, “this action is in opposition to the human rights abuses of the Israeli occupation of Palestine and of the human rights abuses of Mike Pence and the entire Trump Administration, as warned today in the annual report by Human Rights Watch.”

Known for his support of organizations such as Bushwick Art Coalition, the AIDS-fighting organization ACT UP, and the grassroots disaster relief network Occupy Sandy, Nammack said that he stands in solidarity with Raicovich, who told the New York Times that she was departing because her political activism and vision for the museum created a rift between her and the board. Museum directors and leading curators have since rallied to defend her, and have penned an open letter, which calls for more politically engaged leaders in the artworld.

February 2, 2018

A group of young artists have been accused of trespassing at the Museo Experimental El Eco in Mexico City on January 7 to protest its exhibition programming, according to Hyperallergic. After scaling the wall of the museum, which is operated by the National Autonomous University of Mexico, the artists broke windows, set off smoke bombs, and damaged a bronze artwork by Yolanda Paulsen. The artists, who call themselves Los Hemocionales, felt that the museum had failed to be experimental, and sent an email to local artists afterwards stating that museums should forge bonds with nearby communities.

On January 9, the National Autonomous University announced that it would filing charges against the anonymous artists, who as a group take their name from Mexican painter Mathias Goeritz’s 1960 treatise Los Hartos (“the fed up”). “On the side of the museum, it seems quite violent to start a dialogue by throwing a rock through a window,” El Eco director Paola Santoscoy told Excélsior.

“We’re fed up with discourses that are in no way syntheses of our time and don’t reflect the true concerns of art that ask about our here and now,” the artists wrote in their email. Some members of the local art community assert that Los Hemocionales are popular artists. According to a Facebook post by Mexico City art critic Eduardo Egea, several of the group’s members have even exhibited work at El Eco.

February 2, 2018

The 2018 FotoFocus Biennial has named the lineup of participating artists, curators, and educators for its fourth edition, which will open on October 4 across seventy venues in Cincinnati and the surrounding region. The photography exhibition’s theme will be “Open Archive,” and the show will explore the life of images after their circulation. Speakers during the biennial’s program, which runs from October 4 to October 7, include Teju Cole and Miranda July.

“This edition of the FotoFocus Biennial addresses an aspect of photography that has been central to the medium since its invention: its unruly abundance,” said FotoFocus artistic director Kevin Moore. “How do we organize and care for so much imagery? ‘Open Archive’ explores the terrain, both old and new, of a classic photo topic.”

Here is the full list of participants:

Berenice Abbott

Derrick Adams

Helen Adams

Sharee Allen

Mamma Andersson

Diane Arbus

Joel Armor

Lindsey Armor

Chris Ashwell

Eugène Atget

Jimmy Baker

Miranda Barnes

Karl Blossfeldt

Jymi Bolden

Liu Bolin

Valerie Bower

Francis Bruguière

Da'Mon Bulter

Harry Callahan

Chase Public

Clément Chéroux

Chivas Clem

Teju Cole

Nancy Ford Cones

Courttney Cooper

Renée Cox

Janet Creekmore

Stacey Dolen

Brain Dooley

Matt Eich

Chris Engman

Tracy Fitch

Bob Flischel

Forealism Tribe

Maureen France

Robert Frank

LaToya Ruby Frazier

Rebecca Freimuth

Tom Friedman

Emily Funk

Kelly Gallagher

Ron Geibert

Linda Gillings

Hans Gindlesberger

Juan-Si González

Eliza Gregory

Melvin Grier

Tina Gutierrez

Rebecca Hackemann

Ren Hang

Lyle Ashton Harris

Amy Hayden

Robert Heinecken

Jane Ruwet Hobson

Andrew Hostick

John Houck

Whitney Hubbs

Wing Young Huie

I.Kline

Vijay Iyer

Mike Jacobs

Chris Johnson

Louis Joyner

Isaac Julien

Miranda July

Ainsley Kellar

Joshua Kessler

Drew Klein

Paul Kohl

Kent Krugh

Deana Lawson

Jason Lazarus

Okkyung Lee

Deogracias Lerma

Sol LeWitt

Jen Liu

Goshka Macuga

Hashem el Madani

Rick Mallette

Christian Marclay

Steven Matijcio

Michael Mergen

Marilyn Minter

Emily Hanako Momohara

Peter Moore

David Muench

Zanele Muholi

Laurel Nakadate

Ben Jason Neal

Kevin O'Meara

Migiwa Orimo

Nathan Pearce

Irving Penn

Larry Plytlinski

Chen Qiulin

Robert Rauschenberg

Jake Reinhart

Michael Reynolds

Ron Rice

Jens Rosenkrantz

Marci Rosin

Thomas Ruff

Chrystal Scanlon

Brett Schieszer

Ann Segal

Malick Sidibé

Xaviera Simmons

Kamal Sinclair

Bayete Ross Smith

Brad Smith

RJ Smith

Sheida Soleimani

John Stezaker

Ulrike Meyer Stump

Braxton Thomas

Hank Willis Thomas

Mickalene Thomas

Michael Tittel

Gemma-Rose Turnbull

Jon Valin

Jason Vaughn

Sigrid Viir

Carolyn Wagner

Gillian Wearing

Carrie Mae Weems

Chan Wei

John Wesley

Joel Whitaker

John Williams

Michael Wilson

J. Miles Wolf

C. Jacqueline Wood

Allen Woods

David Yarrow

Akram Zaatar LESS

February 2, 2018

Garth Ross, the vice president of community engagement at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC—where he produced more than 7,000 performances over the course of his tenure—has been appointed the inaugural executive director of Yale University’s new Schwarzman Center.

Established with a $150 million donation from Wall Street financier Stephen A. Schwarzman in 2015, the venue is expected to open in 2020. The architectural firm Beyer Blinder Belle Architects & Planners was tapped for the project. The cultural hub will be housed in the school’s historic Commons and Memorial Hall, an 84,000-square-foot complex that will be transformed into Yale’s first university-wide student center.

“With its state-of-the-art performance, exhibition, meeting, and dining spaces, the Schwarzman Center will be a vibrant hub for campus life,” said Schwarzman. “Garth will help make the space come alive with thought-provoking and entertaining performances. At the Kennedy Center, where I previously served as chairman, he was known for implementing engaging cultural programming and community building through the arts. Garth will play a critical role in making the Schwarzman Center a vital crossroads on campus for Yale students to engage with each other and the wider world.” Ross will join the university in April, after the completion of the current season at the Kennedy Center.