 

passages

Michael O. Kewenig (1948–2017)

07.26.17

Liliane Tomasko and Oisin Scully with Michael O. Kewenig in Salzburg in the summer of 2016. Photo: Sean Scully.


HE WAS/IS THE PERFECT PARAGON OF THE IRREPLACEABLE SOUL. Immensely tender, and brightly endowed with an aristocratic sense of relaxed and kind, considerate, loving, allowing entitlement. A man who loved his artists, unconditionally. A perfect Prince, who never considered himself better: better than you, better than me, better than them, or better than she. A perfect Prince.

Sean Scully is a US–based painter and printmaker.

All rights reserved. artforum.com is a registered trademark of Artforum International Magazine, New York, NY