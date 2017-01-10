 

passages

John Ashbery (1927–2017)

10.01.17

Photo: Marta Kuzma.


THERE HAVE BEEN so many tributes in words, and I adore his work so much it is hard to produce something in a short time worthy of the greatest poet we have had among us. This picture sums up my mood.

Susan Howe is an American poet.

