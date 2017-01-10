recent
Bruce Hainley and David Velasco on Molly Nesbit's Midnight: The Tempest Essays
Peter J. Karol on copyright termination and dematerialized art
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Twin Peaks: The Return — The Complete Recaps
Sammy Medina on the fall of Mies van der Rohe's Mansion House Square
THERE HAVE BEEN so many tributes in words, and I adore his work so much it is hard to produce something in a short time worthy of the greatest poet we have had among us. This picture sums up my mood.
Susan Howe is an American poet.