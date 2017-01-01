Current
Past
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
Current
Past
“Inventing Downtown: Artist-Run Galleries in New York City, 1952–1965”
“Rotative Repository of Latin American Video Art: Mono Canal”
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“You Say You Want a Revolution? Records and Rebels 1966–1970”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
News
Diary
Film
Developer to Transform Former Spy Station in Berlin into a Museum and Artist Colony
Massachusetts Seminary Under Fire for Its Handling of American Indian Artifacts
Samdani Art Foundation to Open First Permanent Space in 2018
Curator William Allman to Retire After Forty Years at the White House
Art Collective Plants Anti-Trump Toilets in Cities Across the US
Kevin W. Tucker Appointed Chief Curator at High Museum of Art
News
Diary
Film
Allison Young around the third edition of 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Sophie Calle at the Green-Wood Cemetery
It is an uncanny ability of British men to wax cerebral about matters of sex. In his early seventies, the writer Kingsley Amis expressed gratitude for losing his libido because it had felt like being shackled to a moron for half a century. And David Attenborough’s popularity seems to lie in his clipped, dry descriptions of the mating rituals and sexual habits of birds. In his latest exhibition here, Mat Collishaw considers how sexual desire is rooted largely in subterfuge. Drawing on the evolutionary psychologist Geoffrey Miller’s theory that consumerism is an extension of the need to attract sexual partners, Collishaw takes a macabre approach to the illusionistic activities of the natural world.
The Centrifugal Soul, 2016, is an animation device that uses strobe lights and rapid motion to create moving images—a contemporary version of the Victorian zoetrope. Bowerbirds and birds-of-paradise open and shut their plumage; hummingbirds suck intently from blooming flowers in a frenzy of activity. In Albion, 2017, Collishaw projects an image of the Major Oak, a thousand-year-old tree supported by an elaborate scaffolding system in Nottinghamshire’s Sherwood Forest. Created from laser scans, the image rotates almost imperceptibly in front of the viewer, an eerie, spectral presence in the gallery space. Rounding out the exhibition is a series of paintings titled “GASCONADES,” 2017, which draw from Carel Fabritius’s 1654 painting The Goldfinch. In them, blue tits, robins, goldcrests, and assorted finches are chained to perches that sit against peeling plaster and stucco marred by graffiti; their bright feathers blend in with the lurid colors of their urban environments. Here, as in the other works, vibrancy is tinged with death—call it British wit.