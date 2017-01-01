Current
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
“Inventing Downtown: Artist-Run Galleries in New York City, 1952–1965”
“Rotative Repository of Latin American Video Art: Mono Canal”
Developer to Transform Former Spy Station in Berlin into a Museum and Artist Colony
Massachusetts Seminary Under Fire for Its Handling of American Indian Artifacts
Samdani Art Foundation to Open First Permanent Space in 2018
Curator William Allman to Retire After Forty Years at the White House
Art Collective Plants Anti-Trump Toilets in Cities Across the US
Alexander Reben’s mesmerizing five-minute film Deeply Artificial Trees, 2017, is basically Bob Ross on acid: The beloved late painter’s brushstrokes lay down rapidly morphing images of happy little pines, scorpions, puppies, and sinister birds of prey as Bob talks backward, or possibly in tongues. Using a Google visualization program designed to replicate our neural functions, a kind of ayahuasca for artificial intelligence, Reben’s piece taps into our deepest fears and warmest fuzzies simultaneously. It’s also representative of a show preoccupied with the eternal search for higher consciousness and divine light (whether that’s inward, upward, or digital).
The search is internal for Jeremy Shaw, whose video DMT, 2005, is a compilation of various pretty young people in the ecstatic throes of a psychedelic journey. Looking beyond this earthly plane are the followers of Summum, a modern religion that practices mummification, who are represented here by their proprietary sexual lubricants, mummified cats, and a velvet-lined sarcophagus. This exhibition verges on absurdity, but only according to the highly credible standards of mainstream religion and the art world. There’s a strangely existential gravitas to Perseverance, 2000, a rare, real-life work by Thomas Kinkade, “Painter of Light,” mounted alone on cosmos-patterned wallpaper (that is, Mungo Thomson’s Negative Space, 2017). And the quiet gesture that is Lazaros’s 999 Conductor, 2016, appears at first to be a monolithic sculpture but is, in fact, a gold-plated square on a pedestal reflecting a well-hidden spotlight, separated from the viewer by a sheer veil and a railing reminiscent of those found inside Mormon churches. The road toward enlightenment, after all, is paved with holy illusions.