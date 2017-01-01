Current
Past
Current
Past
“Inventing Downtown: Artist-Run Galleries in New York City, 1952–1965”
“Rotative Repository of Latin American Video Art: Mono Canal”
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
News
Diary
Film
Chad Dawkins Named Director of Exhibitions at Southwest School of Art
Whitney Museum Appoints Kim Conaty Curator of Drawings and Prints
Myriam Ben Salah to Curate 2018 Abraaj Group Art Prize Exhibition
Contemporary Austin Transfers Seven Hundred Works to the Blanton Museum of Art
Noose Found Inside Washington’s National African American Museum
New York’s MoMA Reveals Designs for $400 Million Expansion Project
Sam Durant’s Scaffold to be Dismantled and Burned in Dakota-Led Ceremony
News
Diary
Film
Kate Sutton on “How to Live Together” at the Kunsthalle Wien
Trinie Dalton on “Animal Farm” at the Brant Foundation Art Study Center
News
Diary
Film
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Episodes 3 and 4 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Sarah Nicole Prickett on the premiere of Twin Peaks: The Return
Even with the phenomenon of “manspreading” or the impending L train apocalypse, the New York subway-riding experience nevertheless continues to evince a gritty nostalgia among the city’s embattled daily commuters. Such sentiments are sure to be piqued by “Subway Drawings,” an exhibition of forty exquisite pencil-and-ink sketches by artist Alex Katz. Dating to the late 1940s, all of the illustrations—originally bound in small notebooks—were made by Katz during his commute on the E train from his childhood home in Queens to the East Village, where, at the time, he was a student at Cooper Union. Uninterested in the models provided by the school, Katz, the story goes, took to the subway and its straphangers for inspiration.
In Man with Newspaper on the Subway (all works ca. 1940s), a seated passenger, blithely reading, is unaware of the protruding belly that threatens to impede upon his momentary idyll. In this sketch, as with others in the show, Katz’s economy of line, matched by his eye for subtle details (a barely hinted-at five-o’clock shadow, a rumpled dress shirt), results in mordant depictions of an urban mise-en-scène reminiscent of George Grosz’s drawings of Weimar-era denizens, albeit missing Grosz’s penchant for the grotesk.
Elsewhere, in Crowd on Subway, the occupants of a packed train car include women in their sartorial finery (no athleisure apparel back then) and a bespectacled rider gazing downward, while in Subway Scene Couple, Katz captures a duo unawares. To be sure, there is a voyeur’s delight on Katz’s part, and his quick-handed, on-the-sly drawings, in many ways, presage the appearance of transit-oriented sites such as Instagram’s @hotdudesreading. However, Katz’s voyeurism seems to be less interested in fetishizing the other than in connecting with it. Indeed, what better place to encounter the breadth of humanity than the E train during rush hour?