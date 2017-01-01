Current
Past
Current
Past
“Inventing Downtown: Artist-Run Galleries in New York City, 1952–1965”
“Rotative Repository of Latin American Video Art: Mono Canal”
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
News
Diary
Film
Chad Dawkins Named Director of Exhibitions at Southwest School of Art
Whitney Museum Appoints Kim Conaty Curator of Drawings and Prints
Myriam Ben Salah to Curate 2018 Abraaj Group Art Prize Exhibition
Contemporary Austin Transfers Seven Hundred Works to the Blanton Museum of Art
Noose Found Inside Washington’s National African American Museum
New York’s MoMA Reveals Designs for $400 Million Expansion Project
Sam Durant’s Scaffold to be Dismantled and Burned in Dakota-Led Ceremony
News
Diary
Film
Kate Sutton on “How to Live Together” at the Kunsthalle Wien
Trinie Dalton on “Animal Farm” at the Brant Foundation Art Study Center
News
Diary
Film
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Episodes 3 and 4 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Sarah Nicole Prickett on the premiere of Twin Peaks: The Return
Sometimes you just want to shimmy up a pole. Jump on a bed. Fold yourself into a small space. Writhe naked atop a table. Or bury yourself. Don’t you?
In the private performances she staged for the camera from 1975 to 1980, Pooh Kaye did all of the above. The five digitized Super 8 films gathered for this exhibition, curated by Josephine Graf, are documents of post-Judson dance (for several years, the artist worked with seminal choreographer Simone Forti) and contributions to experimental cinema. A jumpy frame rate renders them almost like stop-motion animation—Kaye’s moving body, the clay—or early film. The end of Going Out, 1980, which sees a magic carpet pulling the artist around wildly to different corners of her loft, is straight out of the films of special-effects pioneer Georges Méliès, or the short comic vignettes of Thomas Edison.
But Kaye eschews the neatness of a punch line, favoring quixotic tasks that can never be satisfactorily completed. In Swim, 1977, she drapes herself across a chair, supported only by its arms, and mimes swimming as best she can through air. In Climb, 1976, the artist makes a SoHo loft a site of inspiration and torture as she frantically tries to ascend a column wearing only a grass skirt. There’s something undeniably funny about this athletically challenging activity—it’s in the spirit of vaudeville. Kaye’s humor mixes with and loosens up the seriousness about repetition and corporeal investigation associated with Forti and Yvonne Rainer. In Climb, a dog comes out of nowhere, a welcome interloper, disturbing the austere setting.