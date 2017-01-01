Current
Past
Current
Past
“Inventing Downtown: Artist-Run Galleries in New York City, 1952–1965”
“Rotative Repository of Latin American Video Art: Mono Canal”
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
News
Diary
Film
LACMA Launches KickStarter Campaign to Bring Guatemalan Museum to US
Zwelethu Mthethwa Sentenced to Eighteen Years in Prison for Murdering Sex Worker
Hemma Schmutz to Lead Austria’s Lentos Kunstmuseum and Nordico Stadtmuseum
Former Sotheby’s Specialist Accused of Fraud May Face Twenty-Five Years in Prison
Maeve Brennan and Imran Perretta Win 2018 Jerwood/FVU Awards
News
Diary
Film
David Huber at the inauguration of the Norman Foster Foundation
Kate Sutton on “How to Live Together” at the Kunsthalle Wien
News
Diary
Film
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Episode 5 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Episodes 3 and 4 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Roni Horn’s glass sculptures, at first glance, could be dismissed as a collection of attractive and costly manufactured objects. A home-decor store might sell a smaller-scale, mass-produced version of them. Yet upon careful inspection, they provoke an astonishing range of experiences. Meticulously created from solid cast glass generally used for the sensitive lenses of telescopes, these chest-high cylinders are semitransparent light collectors. Each form is suffused with a singular pale color: one a soft blue, one pastel purple, another faint peach; two are made without color, though ambient hues are absorbed and made visible. These cylinders—each weighing more than ten thousand pounds—are created from molds that deposit vertical seams and subtle striations along the frosted exteriors. In contrast, the tops of the cylinders are pristinely smooth and transparent; peered into from above, each work offers a view resembling the interior of a crystalline lake.
A fascinating alternation between the inherent thingness of the sculptures, and the reflected world, takes places across the mirrored surface. Horn lures viewers into a kind of meditative reverie, only to draw our attention back to our bodies and the room we inhabit. Dispersed across the gallery space, the sculptures mimic the exacting presence of the natural world—the slick and majestic translucency of icebergs comes to mind. Though the works are methodically constructed, one starts to forget their intricate craft and instead feels an almost primordial and hypnotic connection to their gradations. Horn’s long-standing enchantment with Iceland feels robustly present as a pristine, unadorned light gathers, reflects, and penetrates these affecting forms.