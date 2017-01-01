Karma International

Aren’t these twinned baby doll strollers strange? Three pairs—each holding an ostrich egg—stand rank and file on a pedestal, while mobiles featuring red crosses on white hearts dangle above. The title of the series? “Adultery Costume A-C,” 2017. This is romantic conceptualism in just the right place.

Zurich rarely looks uglier than this gallery’s location: In the 1980s, faceless structures of fair-faced concrete (or béton brut) were thrown up in the middle of the city as office and commercial buildings on a much-travelled thoroughfares. There are still a few cheap businesses and bars that occupy them, but most are empty. Flannery Silva knows how to make use of this history and has produced a convincing, ironic exhibition. It is staged like a pop-up store for a company that offers customized in-vitro fertilization, with small stages for doll strollers and light boxes on the walls that bathe the whole space in just the right light.

Silva was born in New York in 1991. After studying at the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, she lives today with Chloé Elizabeth Maratta in Los Angeles, and together they have a band: Odwalla1221 (formerly known as Odwalla88). The exhibition was smartly timed with their spring/summer European tour and a show of their work at SCHLOSS in Oslo. But Silva’s “Sugaring Off” also has its own groove and whoever has seen it can’t get the odd strollers nor the pros and cons of procreation in a test tube out of their mind.

