Museum für Gestaltung – Schaudepot

Toni-Areal, Pfingstweidstrasse 96

May 5–September 10

The mannequin cannot be surpassed for natural grace. The German writer and playwright Heinrich von Kleist established this in his famous essay, “On the Marionette Theater” in 1810. Nevertheless, no career was allotted to these sculptures on strings. They remained entertainment in seasonal fairs and popular pastime into the twentieth century.

During WWI, a small group of Zurich avant-gardists discovered their potential—chiefly, the Swiss artist and textile designer Sophie Taeuber-Arp and the illustrator, painter, and designer, Otto Morach. They both taught simultaneously at Zurich University of the Arts. As early as 1918, a marionette stage was installed at the school. From this history arises this breathtakingly beautiful exhibition, from the museum’s collection of more than 350 historic puppets. The show documents the legendary Zurich puppet theater tradition up to the 1980s.

Already in the high foyer, five great figurines on wires greet visitors from the ceiling: Der Wache (The Sentry); Der Papagei (The Parrot); Freudanalytikus; Dr. Komplex; and Der Hirsch (The Stag)—these were commissioned by Karl Lagerfeld for Fendi’s 2015–16 fall/winter collection. In the exhibit, visitors encounter the original, much smaller prototypes, made by Taeuber-Arp for Carlo Gozzi’s 1918 avant-garde play König Hirsch (King Stag).

Beside the beguiling marionettes by Pierre Gauchat, Rudolf Urech, and Alexandra Exter—who made film history with her futuristic figurines for the Soviet sci-fi film, Aelita in 1924—this show offers an abundance of material, sketches, posters, and production designs. It is uplifting to see them exquisitely exhibited here. For, even if the exhibition remains modestly silent on this point, without them works by a range of artists—from Louise Bourgeois to Annette Messager and from Pierre Huyghe to Wael Shawky—would hardly be thinkable.

Translated from German by Diana Reese.