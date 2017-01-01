Current
Past
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
Current
Past
“Inventing Downtown: Artist-Run Galleries in New York City, 1952–1965”
“Rotative Repository of Latin American Video Art: Mono Canal”
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
News
Diary
Film
Art Basel’s Baloise Art Prize Awarded to Martha Atienza and Sam Pulitzer
Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros to Gift 119 Works to Five Museums
New York’s Museum of Sex Appoints Serge Becker as Creative and Artistic Director
Paul O’Neill to Join Checkpoint Helsinki as Artistic Director
Collector Bruce Berman Gifts 186 Photographs to J. Paul Getty Museum
Classicist Receives Death Threats from Alt-Right over Art Historical Essay
News
Diary
Film
Cathryn Drake on the 18th Mediterranea Young Artists Biennale
Kaelen Wilson-Goldie at the opening of Documenta 14 in Kassel
David Huber at the inauguration of the Norman Foster Foundation
News
Diary
Film
The interstices that Pae White’s work occupies become monumental in this exhibition, where familiar objects warp, encouraging other associations. The show’s title declaims “Demimondaine,” but more than in just the nineteenth-century sense of women living at the fringes of affluent society, as participants without proper qualifications. This mondo di mezzo, or in-between world, is substantial in and of itself—as a choice, with a sidelong, insect-like gaze.
In the gallery’s courtyard, visitors confront abstract marble sculptures: explosions of gigantic popcorn with a familiarity that dilutes any feeling of danger. Inside, the rooms are luminous and filled with color. Large-scale tapestries—recurrent objects in the artist’s output—are woven with elements foreign to Jacquard looms, such as flat and wide pieces of Lurex, which forced the Flemish weavers who produced these works to modify their machines. But such technical details fade into the background as the vividness of the depicted insects, marijuana plants, and opium poppies (in Bugz & Drugs – Indian Summer and Bugz & Drugs – Mid-Winter, both 2017) gain the upper hand in the sumptuous fabric, perhaps provoking an appeasement of inner chaos through alternative substances.
White blends contemporary technologies with ancient artisanal practices, addressing, with a non-neutral lightness, key issues such as our relationship with food. For instance, she transforms avocados and crabs into 3-D sculptures, using sandstone in a way that brings to mind eighteenth-century porcelains and vivid still lifes. An enormous chandelier made of colored glass stamped with runes, bees, and logos designed by Paul Rand generates a personal alphabet and illuminates our most hidden impulses. When she presses on with mobiles that are exceedingly friendly and elegant, one intuits just how highly evolved her sense of the elsewhere is.
Translated from Italian by Marguerite Shore.