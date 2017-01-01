Current
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“Rotative Repository of Latin American Video Art: Mono Canal”
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
Sprüth Magers London to Reopen After Eighteen-Month Refurbishment
Met Museum’s Financial Troubles Delay Exhibition of Leonard Lauder’s Cubist Art Gift
China Bans Online Portrayals of Homosexuality, Raising Questions for Artists
Artists Rally Against Venezuelan President in New Wave of Anti-Government Protests
Anri Sala Selected to Create Sydney’s 2017 Kaldor Public Art Project
Middle East’s Cultural Sector Fears Repercussions of Qatar Boycott
China’s New Cybersecurity Law Goes Into Effect Amid Some Apprehension
Louisa Elderton on the 10th anniversary of the Julia Stoschek Collection
Cathryn Drake on the 18th Mediterranea Young Artists Biennale
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Episodes 6 & 7 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Tony Pipolo on Pacho Velez and Sierra Pettengill’s The Reagan Show
Travis Jeppesen at the 18th Jeonju International Film Festival
Nick Pinkerton on “Simian Vérité” at Anthology Film Archives
For nearly four decades, Etti Abergel has been investigating and expressing a lineage of exile: Her parents, who were born in Morocco and fled to Israel in the late 1940s and 1950s due to acts of terrorism toward Jews, have struggled with their new location and identity. A sense of estrangement has been passed down to Abergel, despite her being born and raised in the Jewish state. Her current exhibition is a parting ceremony from her migrant identity.
A wooden bridge leads viewers through the length of the gallery. Without a real aim or purpose, the bridge, decorated with metal-can mobiles and plastic tote bags—materials the artist associates with migration and adaptation—directs the viewer to a wooden cabin. Titled Transitional Cell, 2017, this small meditative space seems to be a place for rituals. In it is a plaster-casted floor pillow installed near a traditional Moroccan metal tray, while the cell’s roof is partially covered with twigs taken from the artist’s hometown, Tivon. Portions of the walls are covered with expressive black vertical lines that look like scratches and feel like a silent scream.
Numerous items are housed within Library of Objects, 2017, a large shelving unit. Some, such as Footstool, 2015, and Knot, 2003, are taken from Abergel’s previous shows. Together, the works in this library offer a sense of fragility and obstruction: A broken bowl covered with plaster, ballpoint pens tied into a delicate nest-like structure, and dice trapped in plaster and placed under a glass cup are also on view. The exhibition concludes in the museum’s small archeological room, where Tape Measures, 2017, a chandelier of measuring tapes, hangs from the ceiling, as if scaling the artist’s virtues. It is a symbolic form of contemplation about one’s past choices, faith, and paths.