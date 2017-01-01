Current
Past
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
Current
Past
“Rotative Repository of Latin American Video Art: Mono Canal”
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
News
Diary
Film
Turkey Condemns German Art Installation Featuring President Erdoğan
Roberto Polo to Donate His Seven-Thousand-Work Collection to Spain
New Orleans Museum of Art Acquires Works from Souls Grown Deep Foundation
Hepworth Wakefield Named Winner of UK’s Museum of the Year Award
Sprüth Magers London to Reopen After Eighteen-Month Refurbishment
Met Museum’s Financial Troubles Delay Exhibition of Leonard Lauder’s Cubist Art Gift
News
Diary
Film
Louisa Elderton on the 10th anniversary of the Julia Stoschek Collection
Cathryn Drake on the 18th Mediterranea Young Artists Biennale
News
Diary
Film
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Episodes 6 & 7 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Tony Pipolo on Pacho Velez and Sierra Pettengill’s The Reagan Show
Travis Jeppesen at the 18th Jeonju International Film Festival
Nick Pinkerton on “Simian Vérité” at Anthology Film Archives
Satoshi Kojima’s exhibition of pastel-drenched, otherworldly oil paintings here—his first show in New York—speaks of being a stranger in a strange land and liking it. The artist moved from Japan to Germany to study art, and found in Düsseldorf a city where “it’s quite normal for numbered women in lingerie to strike poses in windows,” according to Peter Doig’s text for the show. Pleasure-seeking, primal instincts and a trippy search for self are the subjects of these pieces.
The settings, futuristic-looking and Op-inspired, are hallucinatory. In Last Dance, 2016, a pair of groovy figures wave their hands against a disco-glitter landmass—or is it a sky?—while posing on a train track that leads to nowhere. Beautiful Things, 2013, gives us blue-skinned aliens catching smiling, sperm-like objects being shat out by floating women—Lucys defecating from a sky full of yellow diamonds. The kaleidoscopic galaxy space in which the shirtless, jorts-clad disc jockey moves in DJ Box, 2017, vibrates. The anal-retentive construction of the background in this work is lightened by the painter’s soft-edged sensibilities. With ONO, 2014, the phrase “OH . . . NO . . .” appears as a pattern behind a man embarrassed by his hard-on, likely caused by the pretty male sylph reclining seductively on the grass in a thought bubble. Among all the negatives is one “OH . . . YES . . .”—a crack in the brittle armor of sexual frustration, a moment of giving in to lust’s supple embrace. Oh yes, yes . . . YES.