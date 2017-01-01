Current
Past
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
Current
Past
“Rotative Repository of Latin American Video Art: Mono Canal”
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
News
Diary
Film
Hobby Lobby Forfeits 5,500 Illicit Iraqi Antiquities and Agrees to Pay $3 Million Fine
Turkey Condemns German Art Installation Featuring President Erdoğan
Roberto Polo to Donate His Seven-Thousand-Work Collection to Spain
New Orleans Museum of Art Acquires Works from Souls Grown Deep Foundation
Hepworth Wakefield Named Winner of UK’s Museum of the Year Award
News
Diary
Film
Louisa Elderton on the 10th anniversary of the Julia Stoschek Collection
Cathryn Drake on the 18th Mediterranea Young Artists Biennale
News
Diary
Film
Sarah Nicole Prickett on episode 8 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Episodes 6 & 7 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Tony Pipolo on Pacho Velez and Sierra Pettengill’s The Reagan Show
Travis Jeppesen at the 18th Jeonju International Film Festival
At first glance, Paphonsak La-or’s solo exhibition “Klai Ban” (“Far from Home”) seems to consist of a few dozen innocuous paintings of mountains in various foreign locales, but upon closer inspection, it yields a much more subversive and multilayered interpretation of the current political turmoil in Thailand. Paphonsak is among a handful of young Thai artists whose works have consistently addressed issues of censorship and freedom of expression, which has been severely restricted by the military regime and by regal intervention in recent years.
The colorful, picture-perfect landscape paintings in this exhibition portray the highest peaks in thirteen countries where twenty-eight Thai political exiles currently reside. Mountains often delineate national borders, across which many exiles have to trek to find freedom. Their traversals of these natural barriers are reminders that the mountainous boundary can either impede or provide freedom, ensconcing and defining the realms of sovereign powers that protect émigrés. These paintings are a devastating cartography of the displaced.
The show’s title itself offers one significant clue: “Klai Ban” is a well-known series of letters King Chulalongkorn sent to his family while visiting Europe in 1907. Considering that most Thai political exiles had to flee the country because of the draconian lèse-majesté, or the royal defamation law first enacted during Chulalongkorn’s reign, the juxtaposition of the king’s and his subjects’ expeditions could not be more poignant.