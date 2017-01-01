Current
Past
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
Current
Past
“Rotative Repository of Latin American Video Art: Mono Canal”
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
News
Diary
Film
Italian Authorities Confiscate 21 Modigliani Works After Several Confirmed as Fakes
Wim Wenders Receives Helena Vaz da Silva European Award for Raising Public Awareness on Cultural Heritage
Columbia University Settles Out of Court with Artist’s Accused Rapist
Turkish Police Arrest Director of Film Featuring President Erdogan at Gunpoint
Kim Sun-Jung Appointed President of Gwangju Biennale Foundation
Michael Auping, Chief Curator at Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Steps Down
Mali’s Rencontres de Bamako Biennial Announces Details for Eleventh Edition
News
Diary
Film
News
Diary
Film
Sarah Nicole Prickett on episode 8 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Episodes 6 & 7 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Tony Pipolo on Pacho Velez and Sierra Pettengill’s The Reagan Show
Travis Jeppesen at the 18th Jeonju International Film Festival
In 1923 Stephen Prina’s father, Pietro Prina, was seventeen years old and played the clarinet in a band in Canischio, his family’s small hometown in Piedmont. The sound of this musical instrument draws visitors across a threshold into the large room where the younger Prina’s solo show is installed. Dense and stratified, the exhibition is a visual story of a century’s worth of his family’s history. For instance, we learn how Pietro was confronted by a group of Mussolini’s Blackshirts who forced his band to play “Giovinezza” (Youth), the Fascist National Party anthem. This event provided the impetus for his emigration to the United States. A cover of the memorable tune can be heard merging with a song the artist composed—English for Foreigners. Ode to Canischio, 2016—broadcast over speakers mounted on a wooden grid, which is completely carpeted by a light-brown fabric covered in faded red writing. This motif, both visual and linguistic, is taken from the front and back covers of a book titled Second Book in English for Foreigners in Evening Schools (1917), which the artist’s father studied to learn English.
Recontextualized within a space where Pantone’s 2017 color of the year (“Greenery”) appears in lithographs, promotional materials for the exhibition, and on gallery exits, the aforementioned fabric functions as a palimpsest of memory. Texts, paintings, photographs, sculptures, and an autobiography of Prina’s family all speak to a universal story of fathers and sons, countries and cities, migrations and uprootings, public spaces and private interiors, and all that it takes to finally feel like a “citizen.”
Translated from Italian by Marguerite Shore.