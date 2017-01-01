Current
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“Rotative Repository of Latin American Video Art: Mono Canal”
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
Neil MacGregor, Director of Berlin’s Humboldt Forum, Extends Contract
Bavaria Returns Nazi-Looted Painting to Heirs of Jewish Collector
Australian Center for the Moving Image Names Paul Bowers Director of Exhibitions and Collections
Baltimore’s Clayworks Closes Its Doors After Thirty-Seven Years
House Committee Approves Bill that Continues to Fund NEA and NEH
Pompidou Center Moves Forward with Launch of Shanghai Outpost
Spanish Police Recover Three Francis Bacon Paintings from 2015 Heist
Daisuke Tsuda Appointed Artistic Director of Aichi Triennale 2019
Getty Announces Major Acquisition of Sixteen Master Drawings
Louisa Elderton on the 10th anniversary of the Julia Stoschek Collection
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Episodes 9 & 10 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Nick Pinkerton on Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel’s Mister Universo
Sarah Nicole Prickett on episode 8 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Episodes 6 & 7 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Under a barrel-vaulted skylight, Diana Al-Hadid’s monumental sculpture Nolli’s Orders, 2012, glistens as if wet, a tiered fountain’s downward currents frozen into stalactites. Reclining on fragile palafittes are casts of human models, their limbs languorously arrayed. The figures and their environment all share the same bone-china hue, veined with pastel green, yellow, pink, and the silver of tinfoil. Al-Hadid’s primary materials are both surface and support. Mixing pigment into polymer gypsum, the artist makes color central to the sculpture’s form, rather than a decorative addition.
Many of Al-Hadid’s visual citations are drawn from two-dimensional representations of buildings. “Liquid City” includes several of these sources (a Piranesi etching and eighteenth-century maps), which aren’t so much decoders for her work as windows onto the associative logic that fuels her expansive bricolage. The large polymer gypsum painting Mob Mentality, 2014, visually references the ribbed vaults and gold leaf of Giovanni di Paolo’s Legend of Saints, 1470. An untitled drawing on Mylar from 2012 is more abstract but features pointed arches soaring like mountain peaks in cool aqua tones.
Nolli’s Orders refers to Gianbattista Nolli’s 1748 map of Rome, which was unique for its graphic distinction between public and private spaces. The challenge of representing space is, of course, also at the heart of sculpture. Al-Hadid’s many Renaissance references raise the stakes. Even in paintings so overtly concerned with the convincing use of linear perspective in a two-dimensional environment, Al-Hadid manages to tease out spaces that are both real and otherworldly.