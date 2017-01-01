Current
Past
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
Current
Past
“Rotative Repository of Latin American Video Art: Mono Canal”
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
News
Diary
Film
Pompidou Center Moves Forward with Launch of Shanghai Outpost
Spanish Police Recover Three Francis Bacon Paintings from 2015 Heist
Daisuke Tsuda Appointed Artistic Director of Aichi Triennale 2019
Getty Announces Major Acquisition of Sixteen Master Drawings
Oklahoma City Museum of Art Names J. Edward Barth Board Chair
Vandals Attack Nicole Eisenman Work at Skulptur Projekte Münster
Richard Prince’s Motion to Dismiss Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Is Denied
Nazarian Family Gifts CSUN’s Valley Performing Arts Center $17 Million
News
Diary
Film
Louisa Elderton on the 10th anniversary of the Julia Stoschek Collection
News
Diary
Film
Nick Pinkerton on Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel’s Mister Universo
Sarah Nicole Prickett on episode 8 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Episodes 6 & 7 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Tony Pipolo on Pacho Velez and Sierra Pettengill’s The Reagan Show
A visual maelstrom of black-and-white screen prints and paintings opens Jim Shaw’s exhibit: their marks swirl and overlap, subsuming figures distorted as if they were reflections in a fun-house mirror. Meticulously rendered paintings on segments of worn theatrical backdrops distill and clarify this initial chaotic imagery. Here, Shaw paints vignettes that mash up politics, religion, comic books, Masonic tradition, and art history: Donald Trump plays the role of Satan in an update of William Blake’s Lucifer and the Pope in Hell, ca. 1805; George Washington ascends to the heavens as Zeus; and in a riffing reversal of Hieronymus Bosch’s ca. 1501–1505 Extracting the Stone of Madness, Steve Jobs inserts an iPhone into Lex Luthor’s skull.
Trump’s hair appears repeatedly as a motif. In Nebuchadnezzar in Abu Ghraib, 2017, the foppish comb-over takes Lynndie England’s place in a staging copied from her notorious 2003 photograph with a chained inmate, but the prisoner is now Nebuchadnezzar as a lion wearing a torn Superman costume. A suite of pencil drawings on an adjacent wall features clean-cut, smiling white people straight from the 1950s merging with factories, ovens, and other mechanical equipment to form nightmarish hybrids, a dark vision of our ever-deepening enmeshment with technology. These drawings are the most direct allusion to our modern political machinery that supplies servants and beneficiaries to a consumerist landscape of economic hegemony.