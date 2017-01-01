Current
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“Rotative Repository of Latin American Video Art: Mono Canal”
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
Neil MacGregor, Director of Berlin’s Humboldt Forum, Extends Contract
Bavaria Returns Nazi-Looted Painting to Heirs of Jewish Collector
Australian Center for the Moving Image Names Paul Bowers Director of Exhibitions and Collections
Baltimore’s Clayworks Closes Its Doors After Thirty-Seven Years
House Committee Approves Bill that Continues to Fund NEA and NEH
Pompidou Center Moves Forward with Launch of Shanghai Outpost
Spanish Police Recover Three Francis Bacon Paintings from 2015 Heist
Daisuke Tsuda Appointed Artistic Director of Aichi Triennale 2019
Getty Announces Major Acquisition of Sixteen Master Drawings
Louisa Elderton on the 10th anniversary of the Julia Stoschek Collection
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Episodes 9 & 10 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Nick Pinkerton on Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel’s Mister Universo
Sarah Nicole Prickett on episode 8 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Episodes 6 & 7 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Digesting a history of modernist art and design—high points include Fernand Léger’s early twentieth-century paintings and Oskar Schlemmer’s truly bonkers Triadic Ballet, 1922—Farah Atassi attempts to continue that era’s experimental ethos with the trappings of her contemporary world. In Blue Guitar (all works 2017), bendy yoga practitioners curlicue around the musical instrument, its sound hole replaced by the narrow slots of an electrical outlet. Nearby, a clock (Still Life with Clock 2) marks the time—a constant companion in this exhibition of eight paintings.
These works are in accord; each canvas features a brightly patterned ground whose converging edges intimate angular rooms in which people and objects are posed. The calm of Woman in Rocking Chair, where the subject’s legs are casually crossed at the ankle, is countered by The Swimmer, in which a striped bathing suit is punctuated, literally, by a large exclamation point. The grid is consistently conjured and effaced, amended and enclosing. Pat art-historical genres—the still life and the portrait—are given exuberant opportunities to stretch and extend their effects. Yet in almost every one of the works on view here, the paint is inconsistently applied and discolorations are frequent—appearing like touch-ups gone terribly awry. These are too regular to be merely mistakes, and so viewers who find themselves seduced by the snap of Atassi’s paintings must also account for the artist’s hand.