Current
Past
“So I traveled a great deal. I met George, Ebbe, Joy, Philip, Jack, Robert, Dora, Harold, Jerome, Ed, Mike, Tom, Bill, Harvey, Sheila, Irene, John, Michael, Mertis, Gai-fu, Jay, Jim, Anne, Kirby, Allen, Peter, Charles, Drummond, Cassandra, Pamela, Marilyn, Lewis, Ted, Clayton, Cid, Barbara, Ron, Richard, Tony, Paul, Anne, Russell, Larry, Link, Anthea, Martin, Jane, Don, Fatso, Clark, Anja, Les, Sue, and Brian.”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
Current
Past
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“So I traveled a great deal. I met George, Ebbe, Joy, Philip, Jack, Robert, Dora, Harold, Jerome, Ed, Mike, Tom, Bill, Harvey, Sheila, Irene, John, Michael, Mertis, Gai-fu, Jay, Jim, Anne, Kirby, Allen, Peter, Charles, Drummond, Cassandra, Pamela, Marilyn, Lewis, Ted, Clayton, Cid, Barbara, Ron, Richard, Tony, Paul, Anne, Russell, Larry, Link, Anthea, Martin, Jane, Don, Fatso, Clark, Anja, Les, Sue, and Brian.”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
News
Diary
Film
More Than Three Hundred African Artworks Gifted to Williams College Museum of Art
NY MoMA to Sell More Than Four Hundred Photographs to Support Its Acquisition Fund
B&H Photo Video Workers Blame NYC Mayor for Warehouse Closures
North Korean Artists Defy Kim Jong-un by Participating in United Nations Exhibition
John McKinnon Appointed Executive Director of Elmhurst Art Museum
Pope.L to Bottle Contaminated Flint Water and Sell It in Detroit
ProyectosLA Announces Participating Galleries, Artists, and Theme
News
Diary
Film
News
Diary
Film
“From Concrete to Liquid to Spoken Worlds to the Word” incorporates four solo exhibitions, by Henri Chopin, D. A. Levy, Dom Sylvester Houédard, and Karl Holmqvist, as well as screenings and performances, all of which explore the formal aspects of words.
Holmqvist’s work features large-scale sculptures and a stage that serves as a site for concrete-poetry performances, which will run until the project’s close. Levy’s typewritten concrete poetry (or “typestracts”) is on view here, occupying the same room as hand-printed journals by Houédard, a Benedictine priest.
The center’s third floor hosts more than eighty works by Chopin, including his dactylopoèmes (typewriter poems), films, and documents. The Frenchman lost two brothers in World War II and was himself led on a death march across Europe, during which he saw, and heard, many fellow captives die. These ordeals led to the artist’s quest to capture the essence of the spoken and written word, in all its corporeality and ghoulishness. Attempts to deal with trauma haunt his typewritten novel La Crevette amoureuse (The Loving Shrimp, 1975), which weaves together conversations between two protagonists with oddly capitalized names, ERnest and MARiette, “before or after making love.” ERnest’s philosophical and political rants are either sustained or tolerated by MARiette. These diatribes are accompanied by loosely figurative pictures composed of type, both mechanical and rough-hewn, appearing as industrial monstrosities.
Reflections on writing, philosophy, and technology continue in an eight-hour loop of GIFs, YouTube videos, and memes, all compiled by artist Steve Roggenbuck. His project underscores how the brevity of Twitter, the transience of Snapchat, and the ease of publishing poetry on Instagram and YouTube all facilitate new formal possibilities for the language.