“So I traveled a great deal. I met George, Ebbe, Joy, Philip, Jack, Robert, Dora, Harold, Jerome, Ed, Mike, Tom, Bill, Harvey, Sheila, Irene, John, Michael, Mertis, Gai-fu, Jay, Jim, Anne, Kirby, Allen, Peter, Charles, Drummond, Cassandra, Pamela, Marilyn, Lewis, Ted, Clayton, Cid, Barbara, Ron, Richard, Tony, Paul, Anne, Russell, Larry, Link, Anthea, Martin, Jane, Don, Fatso, Clark, Anja, Les, Sue, and Brian.”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
Nicole Eisenman Sculpture Defaced Again at Skulptur Projekte Münster
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Joins Initiative to Push Back Against Trump Immigration Policy
Documenta’s Parent Company Releases Interim Audit Report, Announces Structural Changes
Chinese Conceptual Artists’ Video at Guggenheim Museum Incites Animal Rights Activists
Mexico’s Arts Organizations Assess Damages as Death Toll from Major Earthquake Passes 250
The University of the Arts and the Philadelphia Art Alliance Join Forces
The Broad Welcomes Thomas Campbell and Other Members to Its Board of Directors
Cristina Sanchez-Kozyreva on Emory Douglas at Laveronica Arte Contemporanea
Gökcan Demirkazik on the Sharjah Biennial 13 Off-Site Project in Ramallah
Nick Pinkerton on Wavelengths at the Toronto International Film Festival
Amy Taubin on “The Whole World Sings: International Musicals”
Nick Pinkerton on Frederick Wiseman’s Ex Libris: New York Public Library
Travis Jeppesen on “Anatomy of loneliness — The Films of Tsai Ming-Liang”
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Episode 16 of Twin Peaks: The Return
As powerful men set the world around us on fire, philosophical challenges to anthropocentrism can seem futile. From object-oriented ontology to theories of the posthuman, however, much recent effort has been spent complicating the Enlightenment ideal of man as distinct from nature and thus able to master it through knowledge or industry. In this group show, organized by Matt Morris, artistic practice and exhibition-making prove fertile grounds to explore de-hierarchized ways of negotiating the material world.
Taking its title from Clarice Lispector, the show offers sculptures and images (moving and still) that pulsate with an intense, uncanny energy. In assemblages such as Terry Adkins’s Tonsure, 2010, and Nayland Blake’s October Chain, 2007, found objects take on a totemic quality through their eerie juxtapositions, indexing a haunting sense of an implied, disembodied human presence. Catalina Ouyang’s verdigris-tinged sculptures of female heads and hands pushed the curator’s animistic conceit to an extreme at the exhibition opening, where they were carried around by shirtless “white dudes,” per the artist’s instructions.
The image-based works tackle subject-object relations from a different angle, positioning bodies that transcend their material bounds as transmitters of history and identity. In photographs staged at sites related to American slavery, Nona Faustine channels erased peoples through her physical presence. Leonard Suryajaya’s domestic tableaux and E. Jane’s sardonic self-help videos center bodily avatars that test the limits of their subjectivity, veering between self and other. On the whole, the dense theoretical framework cannot contain these divergent practices, though perhaps that is the point, given Morris’s interest in material tactics of resistance to the structures that give the world meaning.