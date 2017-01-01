Current
Past
Current
Past
“So I traveled a great deal. I met George, Ebbe, Joy, Philip, Jack, Robert, Dora, Harold, Jerome, Ed, Mike, Tom, Bill, Harvey, Sheila, Irene, John, Michael, Mertis, Gai-fu, Jay, Jim, Anne, Kirby, Allen, Peter, Charles, Drummond, Cassandra, Pamela, Marilyn, Lewis, Ted, Clayton, Cid, Barbara, Ron, Richard, Tony, Paul, Anne, Russell, Larry, Link, Anthea, Martin, Jane, Don, Fatso, Clark, Anja, Les, Sue, and Brian.”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
News
Diary
Film
Guggenheim Museum Pulls Work from Exhibition Following Protests by Animal Rights Activists
New York Foundation for the Arts to Expand Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program
Marko Daniel Leaves Tate to Head Barcelona’s Joan Miró Foundation
Nicola Trezzi Named Director of Center for Contemporary Art Tel Aviv
Loring Randolph Named Frieze Art Fair’s Artistic Director of the Americas
Puerto Rican Art Institutions Close in Wake of Hurricane Maria's Devastation
Nicole Eisenman Sculpture Defaced Again at Skulptur Projekte Münster
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Joins Initiative to Push Back Against Trump Immigration Policy
News
Diary
Film
Cristina Sanchez-Kozyreva on Emory Douglas at Laveronica Arte Contemporanea
Gökcan Demirkazik on the Sharjah Biennial 13 Off-Site Project in Ramallah
News
Diary
Film
Tony Pipolo on Projections at the 55th New York Film Festival
Nick Pinkerton on Wavelengths at the Toronto International Film Festival
Amy Taubin on “The Whole World Sings: International Musicals”
Nick Pinkerton on Frederick Wiseman’s Ex Libris: New York Public Library
Travis Jeppesen on “Anatomy of loneliness — The Films of Tsai Ming-Liang”
As seen in her famous large-scale works rendered in ballpoint pen, writing, in its occasionally unvarnished instrumentality, is Irma Blank’s greatest subject. Here, in an exhibition devoted to what she calls her “Global Writings,” the artist attempts to excavate the seismic universality of grammatographical expression from its semantic commitment. In the five pages of Global Writings, Lineare, 2005, for instance, the handwritten textual markings recall Bengali or Sanskrit. Step away to compare the arrangement of paragraph clusters on each page, and the sculptural dimensions of the project become richly apparent. Language is a vehicle and a soundscape, of course, but also a sculpture.
Blank is at her best when she’s at her rawest: applying pen or pencil directly to paper. The clear highlight is three works in the series called “Global Writings, Splitter,” 2009, wherein the performance of a gesture leaves impressions all over the transparent paper: mostly variants of an S shape, but executed from all different angles––from a distance, they resemble schools of insects swarming across the palest of surfaces.
Less potent is the effect that results when the artist tries to transfer her approach to more expensive materials, as in Global Writings C, 2000–2008, a digital font sample screen-printed on steel. A few other instances of what Blank or her gallery calls “digital writing” betray a confusion that calls for clarification: typography, while a distinct art form, is not writing.