Current
Past
Current
Past
“So I traveled a great deal. I met George, Ebbe, Joy, Philip, Jack, Robert, Dora, Harold, Jerome, Ed, Mike, Tom, Bill, Harvey, Sheila, Irene, John, Michael, Mertis, Gai-fu, Jay, Jim, Anne, Kirby, Allen, Peter, Charles, Drummond, Cassandra, Pamela, Marilyn, Lewis, Ted, Clayton, Cid, Barbara, Ron, Richard, Tony, Paul, Anne, Russell, Larry, Link, Anthea, Martin, Jane, Don, Fatso, Clark, Anja, Les, Sue, and Brian.”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
News
Diary
Film
Activists and Artists Publish Open Letter to Chris Dercon, Director of Berlin’s Volksbühne Theater
Pompeii Plans to Amass and Exhibit Collection of Contemporary Art
Akron Art Museum Receives $8 Million Grant from Knight Foundation
Dissident West African Cartoonist Arrested Upon Returning Home to Renew Passport
MCA Chicago and the Nasher Museum of Art to Split Inaugural $250,000 Sotheby’s Prize
Thomas Sokolowski Appointed New Director of Zimmerli Art Museum
Augustus Casely-Hayford to Join National Museum of African Art as Director
Kathy Halbreich Named Executive Director of Robert Rauschenberg Foundation
Yahoo Cofounder Gifts $25 Million to San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum
News
Diary
Film
News
Diary
Film
Tony Pipolo on Robert Mitchum at the 55th New York Film Festival
Tony Pipolo on Projections at the 55th New York Film Festival
Nick Pinkerton on Wavelengths at the Toronto International Film Festival
Amy Taubin on “The Whole World Sings: International Musicals”
Nick Pinkerton on Frederick Wiseman’s Ex Libris: New York Public Library
Genesis Belanger’s first solo presentation at this gallery, with modestly sized porcelain, stoneware, and cast-concrete objects, is suggestive and strange. Most of her sculptures are methodically situated throughout the space on cement pedestals and a wall-mounted shelf, while a few occupy the floor. Many of her pieces feature slightly overscale fingers grasping a variety of things that reference oral consumption: bananas, a stick of gum, and a blue Oreo-like cookie with a copious amount of cream filling.
Belanger’s suggestive foodstuffs are framed by a dark whimsy: A porcelain hot dog with a lascivious squirt of mustard is nestled into a stoneware wedge sandal (Dog in Heels, all works 2017) sitting atop a stool with wobbly cigarettes for legs (Sitting Habit). Nearby, an open tin of sardines reveals fillets that are actually cartoon eyes (Something Fishy). Her forms—so eerily smooth, so uncomfortably supple-looking—are rendered even weirder by her confectionary palette that calls to mind fondant icing and Necco wafers.
Belanger addresses her formal debt to Robert Gober—the ur-sculptor of ominously funny and sexualized reproductions of household items merged with body parts—especially by her inclusion of an untitled white porcelain sink plugged by a cement cigarette butt. While the artist’s objects lack the urgency of Gober’s sculptures, which often served as somber testaments to the AIDS crisis, they assure the viewer of their maker’s vested interest in culling the uncanny from the ordinary.