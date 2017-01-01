Current
Past
“War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics”
Current
Past
“So I traveled a great deal. I met George, Ebbe, Joy, Philip, Jack, Robert, Dora, Harold, Jerome, Ed, Mike, Tom, Bill, Harvey, Sheila, Irene, John, Michael, Mertis, Gai-fu, Jay, Jim, Anne, Kirby, Allen, Peter, Charles, Drummond, Cassandra, Pamela, Marilyn, Lewis, Ted, Clayton, Cid, Barbara, Ron, Richard, Tony, Paul, Anne, Russell, Larry, Link, Anthea, Martin, Jane, Don, Fatso, Clark, Anja, Les, Sue, and Brian.”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics”
News
Diary
Film
Jorrit Britschgi Named Executive Director of Rubin Museum of Art
Maine’s Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture Receives $250,000 Donation
David Shrigley Named Guest Director of 2018 Brighton Festival
Family Persecuted by Nazis to Receive Restitution for Lost Art
Whitney Museum Unveils Design of David Hammons Hudson River Artwork
Frieze London Announces Winner of Stand Prize and Tate Fund Acquisitions
News
Diary
Film
News
Diary
Film
Tony Pipolo on Robert Mitchum at the 55th New York Film Festival
Tony Pipolo on Projections at the 55th New York Film Festival
Nick Pinkerton on Wavelengths at the Toronto International Film Festival
Amy Taubin on “The Whole World Sings: International Musicals”
Nick Pinkerton on Frederick Wiseman’s Ex Libris: New York Public Library
Lucas Samaras looks at life through the kaleidoscope of his own work, like an Idealist philosopher entertaining the possibility that the world may cease to exist without his direct observation of it. Unlike other artists who transform the creating self into narcissistic phantasmagoria, Samaras comes close to an obsessive outsider sensibility that divorces his work from that of his contemporaries. Nonetheless, Samaras has always been there to remind us that aggressive subjectivity is a rebellious option.
The artist’s current exhibition of photographs is made up of rooms hung with twelve-inch-square Photoshopped prints. Exquisite, hallucinatory mandalas make up a grouping of works to which the artist refers as Kastorian Inveiglements (all works 2017). Elsewhere, we find Rorschach-like street scenes, glowing ducks, and a sprinkling of his iconic self-portraits, such as NO NAME 6 (Screens), where the artist’s abject face looks as if it’s dissolving into a cloud of dust. Samaras, like Man Ray (and younger artists Oliver Wasow and Barbara Ess), was thinking in Photoshop before it was invented. Whether this is precognitive artmaking or the uncanny ability of the tech industry to give us what we didn’t know we wanted is impossible to ascertain.
One doesn’t think of Samaras looking outward, engaging in point-and-shoot photography like a psychedelic flaneur. One thinks, “Why ducks? Why this city view?” But then the feeling of a day spent alone wandering the city with our attention focused inward surfaces. What we see and what we think about on these occasions are so often randomly juxtaposed that it is difficult to decide if we are seeing or thinking at all. And this describes the visionary experience that Samaras’s work has always evoked.