Current
Past
“War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics”
Current
Past
“War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics”
“Everything we see could also be otherwise (My sweet little lamb)”
News
Diary
Film
Glenstone Museum to Complete Major Expansion Project in 2018
Creative Capital | Andy Warhol Foundation Announces 2017 Writing Grant Recipients
Catherine Opie Joins Board of Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts
Two Foundations Create $6 Million Initiative to Diversify Museum Leadership
Cofounder of New York Gallery Sargent’s Daughters Departs to Open New Space
Shoshana Resnikoff Named Curator of Florida International University’s Wolfsonian
Marlene Dumas Wins Art Prize and Donates Money to Scholarship Program
News
Diary
Film
News
Diary
Film
Tony Pipolo on “The Non-Actor” at Film Society of Lincoln Center
Nick Pinkerton on “The Lost Years of German Cinema: 1949–1963”
Nick Pinkerton on Poverty Row Classics at the Museum of Modern Art
The title of Théo Mercier’s first solo exhibition in Mexico, “Phantom Legacy,” refers to relics of a time that never existed. The show largely features more than a dozen assemblages made by the Mexico City–based artist during a residency at the gallery this year, which overlapped with the city’s devastating earthquake in September. The concerns of Mercier’s work, such as conflating the aesthetics of archeology with those of contemporary art, as well as the precariousness of objects, find added poignancy in the timing of this show.
After a renovation of the gallery, the artist took the debris of the original ceiling to create a rubble floor that crunches under one’s feet, in what is meant to add a performative element to the show. It could have been read as a heavy-handed gesture, given recent events, in a less cohesive installation. But Mercier wryly mirrors the pervasive cultural impulse to piece things back together.
In the first room, he exhibits an untitled 2017 series of plinths piled with stone, building materials, and constructed artifacts, presenting works as if they were historical relics, but rendered in the tranquil, easily digested pastels of trendy au courant design. Though shown individually, like totems, the sculptural array resembles a cityscape consisting of materials such as brick and the pink marble common in local apartment complexes, many studded with faux pre-Hispanic artifacts. This subtle sense of humor buoys works throughout the display. In the next room, one walks among a handful of similar pieces, crowding with them instead of beholding them. Mercier’s practice describes a world falsely assembled from the past and present; ironically, it looks much like the masks we put over just about everything.