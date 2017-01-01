Current
Past
“War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics”
Current
Past
“War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics”
“Everything we see could also be otherwise (My sweet little lamb)”
News
Diary
Film
Met Museum Defends Balthus Painting Despite Petition for Its Removal
Fifty-Seventh Edition of Carnegie International Is the First Biennial Certified by W.A.G.E.
Fair Brane Receives Inaugural Barbara Hammer Lesbian Experimental Filmmaking Grant
Knight Foundation Grants $2.5 Million for Public Art Projects in South Florida
Getty Appoints Steven A. Olsen as Vice President, CFO, and COO
More Than 120 Artists and Academics Urge NYC to Remove Public Monuments
Jens Hoffmann Suspended from Jewish Museum After Allegations of Sexual Harassment
News
Diary
Film
Pia Capelli at the 24th edition of Artissima in Turin and MAXXI’s gala in Rome
Kate Sutton at the School of Visual Arts’s curatorial summit
Kaelen Wilson-Goldie at the opening of Prospect 4 in New Orleans
News
Diary
Film
Tony Pipolo on “The Non-Actor” at Film Society of Lincoln Center
Nick Pinkerton on “The Lost Years of German Cinema: 1949–1963”
Nick Pinkerton on Poverty Row Classics at the Museum of Modern Art
In this modestly sized project gallery, Miami-based artist Pepe Mar manages to present a survey of colorful assemblages and collages made over the last fifteen years as well as new work. The past and present blur here. Mar’s approach to this compilation is not straightforward: He has digitally reconstructed images of his previous pieces and printed them onto large, irregular pieces of fabric that were then stitched together, stained, and often appliquéd. The overall composition becomes the installation’s walls, from which pipelike forms, also covered in fabric, intertwine and spill out onto the floor.
The installation Man of the Night, 2017, veers between evoking nostalgia and eagerness for an incipient future—and not just in the context of Mar’s practice. For instance, strewn throughout the installation are ephemera such as a flyer found in the collage Post no bills, 2017, from parties at queer clubs in San Francisco and Miami that the artist frequented. For Mar, these were sanctuaries, many of which are no longer around. His installation effectively brings into being a material world that embodies the camaraderie he felt in those sites.
The lack of space to amble in the galley nudges viewers into the aforementioned soft sculptural forms, and in this way, they find themselves drawn into the installation and, by extension, the artist’s world. Even a lone person here is hardly isolated.