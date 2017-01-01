Current
Past
“War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics”
Current
Past
“War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics”
“Everything we see could also be otherwise (My sweet little lamb)”
News
Diary
Film
City of Düsseldorf in Conflict with Jewish Family over Nazi-Looted Artwork
New York District Attorney Creates Unit to Investigate Looted Antiquities
Beijing Arrests Artist Documenting Mass Evictions of Migrant Workers
Jewish Museum Cuts Ties with Jens Hoffmann Following Sexual Harassment Investigation
FotoFest Announces Details for 2018 Edition Focusing on India
Chinese Authorities Detain Artist over Mural Painted for Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture
Lincoln Plaza Cinema, New York’s Celebrated Art House Theater, to Close
News
Diary
Film
Pia Capelli at the 24th edition of Artissima in Turin and MAXXI’s gala in Rome
Kate Sutton at the School of Visual Arts’s curatorial summit
Kaelen Wilson-Goldie at the opening of Prospect 4 in New Orleans
News
Diary
Film
Tony Pipolo on “The Non-Actor” at Film Society of Lincoln Center
Nick Pinkerton on “The Lost Years of German Cinema: 1949–1963”
Nick Pinkerton on Poverty Row Classics at the Museum of Modern Art
The Royal Academy is a step away from Soho, once the sleazy sex epicenter of London. Just when you’re struggling to find anything raunchy in that newly sanitized zone, along comes “Dalí/Duchamp.” This salacious pair make a good team. In the exhibition catalogue, we read Marcel Duchamp explaining that “eroticism was a theme, even an ‘ism.’” As if in hyperbolic response, Salvador Dalí fantasizes about oral sex, gazing at Duchamp as they vacation together near Cadaqués: “I eat Gala and an iron erection stops my copious peeing before it has finished.” Whoa! I just came in to check out the work, and I have to deal with this?
Their shared prurience partly explains the unlikely relationship’s endurance, stimulating subversive realizations of outer-orbit lasciviousness. Duchamp persuades the Moderna Museet to buy Dalí’s The Enigma of William Tell, 1933, and in 1959 is helped by his friend to complete the Landscape study for Étant donnés, 1959. Through a sometimes chronological display of intermixed work the installation demonstrates asynchronous but related investigations. Duchamp and Dalí’s early depictions of their notary fathers hang side by side, suggesting an Oedipal drive to their fierce renunciations of painting later. They deface images of the Mona Lisa, explore public personas as projects, design chess sets and compete against each other, experiment with film and photography, and assemble boxed collections of artwork. Duchamp gives a version of Boîte-en-valise, 1958, to Dalí, who responds in homage with 10 Recipes for Immortality, 1973, an attaché of foldout engravings. Both write extensively, although Duchamp’s terse comments and puns are inversely matched by Dalí’s Surrealist logorrhea.
Our gaze careens around the exhibition’s surfeit of wildly heterogeneous concepts and hallucinatory imagery, from readymade, photo, and magazine cover to painting and construction, suggesting perpetual tactical movements with Dalí and Duchamp playing the art world like a game of chess.