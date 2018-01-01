Current
Past
Current
Past
“War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics”
“Everything we see could also be otherwise (My sweet little lamb)”
News
Diary
Film
Rhizome Awarded $1,000,000 Grant for Its Webrecorder Platform
Director of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Institute for Contemporary Art Steps Down
Thousands Sign Petition Urging Metropolitan Museum to Retract New Admissions Policy
Twenty Modigliani Paintings from Genoa Exhibit are Counterfeit, Expert Finds
Philadelphia Museum of Art Receives Twenty-Four Artworks from Souls Grown Deep Foundation
Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts Adds New Staffer, a Puppy to Protect Its Collection
News
Diary
Film
Maggie Foucault on Masha Gessen at the New York Public Library
Pia Capelli at the 24th edition of Artissima in Turin and MAXXI’s gala in Rome
Kate Sutton at the School of Visual Arts’s curatorial summit
Kaelen Wilson-Goldie at the opening of Prospect 4 in New Orleans
News
Diary
Film
In Gabriel Martinez’s first solo museum exhibition, a polished veneer and meticulous structuring allow his beautiful objects to pass as Minimalist art––yet a deeper examination reveals biting commentary and sharp sociopolitical analyses of contemporary American urbanism.
The artist’s practice is grounded in interventions he undertook on city streets over the past fifteen years. In one, Martinez cleared a delimited area of all paper trash and then re-created the refuse in white card stock in his studio, eventually returning the fabricated versions to the same location; in Ghost Trash, 2005–18, similar white paper objects litter the floor of the gallery. For another project begun in 2005, he arranged glass shards from car wrecks into squares at the various accident sites; in The Long Poem of Walking, 2017, these shards have been organized into a bar-graph-like grid across the floor. This grid format appears in other pieces too, such as the hand-sewn quilt Differential, 2017, constructed using mechanic’s rags from his stepfather’s gas station.
Transpositions and re-creations are recurrent strategies for Martinez, as in American Bond, 2017, for which a discarded Pullman brick was pulverized to a powder and applied to a stretched canvas without fixative. Untitled (Eisenhower Interstate System), 2017, features a series of three polished-steel mirrors in the shape of abstracted highway signs that reference the federal government’s role in moving development away from easily targeted dense central cities during the Cold War. The artist creates meaning from his attention to materials, navigating weighty issues of urban planning, decay, and dispossession with a light yet conceptually rigorous touch.