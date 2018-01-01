Current
Past
Current
Past
“War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics”
“Everything we see could also be otherwise (My sweet little lamb)”
News
Diary
Film
Dealer of Stolen Jasper Johns Works May Be Charged with Fraud
Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Photography Receives $1 Million Gift
Philadelphia Contemporary Names Yolanda Wisher Curator of Spoken Word
Pakistani Artist Huma Bhabha Selected for Metropolitan Museum’s Garden Commission
Red List Revealed at Metropolitan Museum Aims to Block Illegal Trade of Yemeni Objects
Dallas Museum of Art Announces Appointments and Acquisitions
Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum Appoints Amy Galpin as Chief Curator
News
Diary
Film
Maggie Foucault on Masha Gessen at the New York Public Library
Pia Capelli at the 24th edition of Artissima in Turin and MAXXI’s gala in Rome
News
Diary
Film
Paola Ciarska’s first solo exhibition in London is akin to a comic-strip reimagining of the British television game show Through the Keyhole. Her series of painstakingly intricate paintings—each not much larger than an A6 postcard—chronicles a series of rooms: the homes of friends, family, and acquaintances of the Polish-born, Newcastle, England–based artist.
The miniature scale of these eight works from 2017—each one Untitled (Cześć, Pani Ciarska [Hi, Ms. Ciarska] Series)—demands close attention, and repeated looking unfolds strange new frissons and surprise details. One room, with garishly striped wallpaper and a green exercise ball, is adorned with photographs of S-M and hardcore sex scenes; a feather boa incongruously spruces up the doorway. Another of the interiors, with candy-pink windows looking out onto bleak moorlands, is strewn with ephemera: a bong, lava lamps, a Henry Hoover, a Moomin, and an inanely grinning poop emoji on the bedside drawer. A third room is similarly unruly: 1970s furniture and checkerboard linoleum, festooned with potted plants, odd tchotchkes, and an aquarium. The abiding fascination of the show is the way it maps how taste corresponds so closely to personality. The show’s notes tantalizingly list the various owners of these homes—among them a go-go dancing punk DJ, the parents of Ciarska’s partner, and two retired police officers—inviting intriguing detective work into these domestic lives.
All of the images are set against a luridly patterned wallpaper, a print apparently inspired by the home of Ciarksa’s grandmother. Furthermore, each of the interiors features a naked woman in various poses: smoking in front of the TV, on all fours in front of a webcam, or waving a selfie stick. Even in our modern urban isolation, Ciarska seems to suggest, we’re never really alone.