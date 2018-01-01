Current
“War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics”
“Everything we see could also be otherwise (My sweet little lamb)”
Dealer of Stolen Jasper Johns Works May Be Charged with Fraud
Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Photography Receives $1 Million Gift
Philadelphia Contemporary Names Yolanda Wisher Curator of Spoken Word
Pakistani Artist Huma Bhabha Selected for Metropolitan Museum’s Garden Commission
Red List Revealed at Metropolitan Museum Aims to Block Illegal Trade of Yemeni Objects
Dallas Museum of Art Announces Appointments and Acquisitions
Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum Appoints Amy Galpin as Chief Curator
Maggie Foucault on Masha Gessen at the New York Public Library
Pia Capelli at the 24th edition of Artissima in Turin and MAXXI’s gala in Rome
An accidental smudge on the left edge of PeopleMover (all works 2017) reveals Xylor Jane’s geometric paintings to be an incommensurate tug-of-war between the steady work of the hand and the roving pleasure of the eye. Like a well-crafted collection of couturier garments, these ten paintings have in common certain marks and signs—little colorful dots, lists of prime-number palindromes—and most are handsomely framed out in steel with a dull, brassy finish. And yet, each work is unquestionably its own, possessing traits unique to itself. In PeopleMover, this individuated element would be the silvery ground, which appears nowhere else, and upon which Jane has painted a sequence of pastel triangles undulating across the painting’s surface. Similar to works by Agnes Martin, from afar, PeopleMover looks cool and mechanical, but when viewed up close one can see it is filled with little instances of humanity.
The artist’s paintings vacillate between an enlivening riot of rainbow colors (Magic Square for Earthlings or 91418) and more deadpan, subdued palettes (Zahav [Ninety-four 11 digit prime palindromes arranged in four columns, selected from a group of 42,100]). Information—in the form of integers—seeps from the work, but its use value is anyone’s guess. In this way, Jane’s oil-on-board works put a kind of phenomenological spell on a viewer as she joins histories of Op art and the occult. If they could speak they would chant. And as with any good mystery, paying attention only deepens the enigma.