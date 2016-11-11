David Meskhi Galerie für Moderne Fotografie

Schröderstrasse 13

November 9–January 28 In David Meskhi’s photographs, the juxtaposition of opposites, in terms of form as well as content, is always in the foreground. The thirty photographs currently on display can be read as a movement study of the body: Alternating black-and-white and color exposures present male gymnasts in training put into dialogue with photographs of skateboarders in the open air. Even if images such as Nonexistent Spot No 02, 2013, recall the Californian skater scene at first glance, the surreal, brutal backdrop in Meskhi’s photograph, an abandoned concrete spot reminiscent of a landing strip, points to his focus on the youth culture of his homeland, Georgia. But unlike the current fashion for taking inspiration from post-Soviet culture—as in the work of designers Gosha Rubchinskiy or Demna Gvasalia—the photographs here, with infrastructural ruins in the background, make reference to a social burden tied to political circumstances. While in the skater series space is ordered by horizon lines, it all but dissolves in the series “Abstract Body 01-12,” 2016. Bodies appear to be weightless, freed from any gravitational pull. Furthermore, the images, taken in a gym in Georgia, are very nostalgic, and subtly homoerotic moments permeate. What is intuitive in skating is a matter of discipline in gymnastics, but at the heart of each is a brief moment of suspension. Meskhi’s images have moments of tension in which such lightness takes on more complex meanings, given the geographical and sociopolitical backgrounds against which these scenes play out. The act of letting go offers these youths the possibility to take a stance and relate to their environment, as well as a chance to escape it. Translated from German by Diana Reese. — Melissa Canbaz

“The Others” KÖNIG GALERIE | St. Agnes

St. Agnes, Alexandrinenstrasse 118-121

November 12–January 22 With this curatorial presentation, after having been selected to curate the 2017 Istanbul Biennial, Elmgreen & Dragset are cementing their identity as artist-curators. Occupying a former Catholic church, the exhibition directly responds to its architecture, bringing together fifteen works by twelve contemporary artists who reimagine the portrayal of the body within Christian iconography. The Catholic tradition favors emotive images of Christ, images that show him in positions of suffering and pain, his body beaten and stained with blood. By contrast, this show is a monochrome and almost sterile experience, with cold hues of black and white recurring throughout. Andres Serrano’s photograph Black Jesus (Immersions), 1990, famously undermines typical representations of Jesus as white, while Elmgreen & Dragset’s Reversed Crucifix, 2016, is akin to a scene from a bondage room, as a human-size figure is strapped rather than nailed to a cross in a reversed, submissive pose. The crucifix form is further reinterpreted by Santiago Sierra, whose Object Measuring 600 x 57 x 52 cm Constructed to Be Held Horizontally to a Wall, 2001–16, is supported by two low-paid workers—sweating as the heavy bar rests upon their shoulders—every Saturday during gallery hours. Perhaps most subtle and affecting is Aidan Salakhova’s abstract sculpture Pieta, 2016, featuring the Virgin Mary as a white veiled form clinging to a black draped one, merging both Islamic and Christian imagery. In a society where Christian morals underpin law and policymaking, these artists highlight our renewed climate of fear toward difference, and the currents of antagonism between religions and ethnicities once more driving a politics of otherness. — Louisa Elderton

Barbara Bloom Capitain Petzel

Karl-Marx-Allee 45

November 5–January 7 In Barbara Bloom’s “The Weather,” eight monochrome hand-tufted carpets in a mood-ring palette that shifts from black to pale gray, green, and blue all hover slightly above the ground at different levels. Though each is peppered with a pattern of raised dots, even a blind person couldn’t interpret the Braille embellishments here, not even on the one carpet featuring the exact weather stats on the night of artist’s birth, at 2 AM with zero precipitation and “8.0 miles visibility”—Weather Statistics at Birth (BB), 2015. A booklet at the gallery counter reveals that the other unreadable texts—since they can’t be touched—are excerpts from Haruki Murakami, James Joyce, and Daphne du Maurier, among others. The Raymond Chandler passage, for instance, on There was a desert wind blowing that night. (Chandler), 2015, is about “one of those hot dry Santa Anas that . . . curl your hair . . . On nights like that every booze party ends in a fight. Meek little wives feel the edge of the carving knife and study their husbands’ necks.” But like the weather, a cosmic slot machine, Bloom’s pieces hint at a greater blindness in our safe communities of likes. Upstairs, a redoubling takes place in the seven “Works for the Blind,” 1988. The Braille typed over most of these black-and-white photographs of illusions or UFOs is accompanied by a rectangle of text so minute it requires a magnifying glass to decipher. It’s not the metaphor for the impossibility of reading the surfeit of information and fiction surrounding us, but rather the suggestion of a much-needed new acuity that evinces Bloom’s spot-on forecast. — April Elizabeth Lamm

Mayo Thompson Galerie Buchholz | Berlin

Fasanenstraße 30

November 11–December 23 Mayo Thompson has spent more than forty years making music in and around the art world. He’s best known for producing over twenty albums with a panoply of artistic collaborators, usually under the name of his band, Red Krayola (formerly Red Crayola). But through the years, Thompson has purposefully eluded easy categorization as an artist—until very recently, when the art market noticed he has also long made compelling visual art. Thompson’s current show, titled “?,” presents an assortment of works on paper, including a series of illustrations, “Drawings for ‘Rangoon’,” which Thompson made for the 1970 book Rangoon (written by longtime bandmate Frederick Barthelme). These line drawings, laid out in vitrines, cannily and funnily exaggerate and rearrange visual tropes of comic-book Americana: a buxom woman in a tiny dress clasps a giant football; a naked lady hops over a burning candle. Another series, “Figure Study (Victorine),” from the 1980s, includes loosely sketched “character studies”—a hat and a guitar, for instance—from an opera called Victorine, on which Thompson has been working for several decades with the group Art & Language. Most difficult to summarize are his newest works, sixteen drawings all made this year that range from earnest landscape, wildlife, and architecture studies to a pair of “Political Cartoons” with motifs apparently abstracted from Communist propaganda posters. There’s no attempt to cohesively present this array of production under a curatorial slogan—we get only the titular question mark and an impenetrable press release about how unknowable Thompson is. The lack of forced coherence is a relief, though; the works don’t appear to be urgently selling themselves, and neither does the artist. Rather than a unified thesis, the exhibition is a living archive of decades of artistic experimentation (still) unconcerned with self-categorization. — Elvia Wilk

Gina Malek Magic Beans

Auguststraße 86

November 11, 2016–December 22, 2016 In her paintings, Gina Malek does not just depict human figures in moments of physical action or tension; she transmits physicality directly through her mark-making. It is difficult to decide who the protagonists are in her paintings: the abstract marks, appearing boldly against colorful backgrounds, or the figures moving through and between them. The eleven oil paintings on view here spring from the expressive potential of contained painterly gestures. The use of transparent layers, as in Forward (all works 2016), creates the impression of a light source is coming from behind. At times, figuration almost dissolves in the surrounding light, as in Stay. For Activities of Daily Living, a doubling is created by a shadow that is as present as the figure itself. These subjects are rendered through partial abstraction, as in the omission of body parts for Uñas de color rojo (Red Nails), where painted nails prompt one to search for corresponding hands or feet. Elsewhere, only the contours of figures are shown, as in the monumental Barbara. Paradoxically, through this distanced view, one gets the feeling of becoming a close witness to these beings. Apart from formal interests, the works seem equally driven by the curiosity, compassion, and enchantment to be felt in the way figures are staged. — Jurriaan Benschop

Ignasi Aballí Galerie Nordenhake | Berlin

Lindenstrasse 34

October 29–December 23 “Something Is Missing” is the title of this exhibition by Barcelona artist Ignasi Aballí, and judging from the series of photographs that gives its name to the show, what’s missing is as enigmatic as the artworks themselves. The photographs depict notices in museums excusing the absence of a work, whether due to being on loan or away for restoration or study. They seem to ask: How does absence materialize? In many ways, Aballí’s work is about what resists disappearance––what remains anyway. Like many artists who matured in the 1990s, Aballí has created a practice of collecting, archiving, and organizing, holding a mirror to his Minimalist, highly Conceptual predecessors of the 1970s and then adding a layer, and then another one. In Another Attempt of Reconstruction (all works 2016), a broken pane of glass has been meticulously glued back together and turned into a new surface as a photographic print of the object under glass. Double Broken Glass takes it a step further and deconstructs these pieces again, the fragments of the print laid out in a vitrine. A trolley with a mirror for a base, To See the Ceiling, allows visitors a different perspective on the gallery and of the other artworks, calling into question the distinction between art and environment. The philosopher Jacques Derrida calls the meta-text a “floodgate” and notes that it “excludes itself from what it includes” and thus contains the potential to undermine the stability of its referent. Aballí’s photographs of museum labels asking visitors not to touch the art play with this potential. Once a marker of the artwork’s distinction from other things, when the meta-text itself turns into an artwork, all distinctions crumble. “Even clean hands leave marks,” the recognizable Tate font warns in Label I, and here, evidently, even things that are missing have form. — Kristian Vistrup Madsen