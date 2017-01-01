Walter Pichler Museum der Moderne Salzburg | Mönchsberg

November 26–June 5 This retrospective of Walter Pichler’s work makes it clear that he remains profoundly influential, both in his native Austria and beyond. Simultaneously working in sculpture, architecture, graphic design, furniture, industrial design, drawing, and occasionally writing, he liberally blurred the disciplinary boundaries between these fields and heralded an expanded notion of what an artist might be. Take, for instance, Table for Oswald and Ingrid (Prototype 8), 1967. It is purportedly a dining table for two, with inflatable legs and a plastic top with indentations that are meant to function as plates. Embossed with the names of its prospective users—the jazz musician and writer Oswald Wiener and his wife, Ingrid Schuppan-Wiener, whose home was a gathering place for the Viennese avant-garde in the 1960s—it is hilarious as a piece of furniture, but its idiosyncratic form clearly marks it as sculpture. This piece questions both the autonomy of art objects and the “form follows function” philosophy of modernist design while acknowledging the social context of its presentation. Moreover, Pichler’s use of inflatable PVC and other then-new materials further muddied the distinction between design and sculpture. The artist, in dialogue with interlocutors including architect Hans Hollein, aimed to integrate art into everyday life. With works such as Dormitory, 1968, consisting of four beds (one lost) with sculptural forms, radios, or photographs embedded in each mattress, he expanded the contexts available for artistic endeavors. The strength of this exhibition ultimately lies in the fact that it offers aesthetic strategies that are still highly effective at situating art outside its isolation in order to both trouble and enrich it. — Yuki Higashino

Marinus Boezem Oude Kerk

November 24–March 26 Marinus Boezem has long harbored a passion for Gothic architecture. One of his well-known works, The Gothic Growing Project, 1978–87, is a grove of poplar trees whose arrangement reproduces the plan of the Reims Cathedral. The recorded sound of the wind among those poplars can be heard now, in an actual Gothic cathedral, in Transformation, 2016. Installed in the magnificent Oude Kerk in Amsterdam, the show alternates Boezem’s pieces from the 1960s with his new creations. The artist takes a sensitive, measured approach to the solemn site, and the works, even when large in scale, have a delicate touch: an aerial architecture of white veils wafted by fans (Labyrinth, 2016); shattered mirrors on the floor (Meteorites, 2016); a large sheet stretched out on a table, at which a group of parishioners spend several hours a day embroidering the plan of the cathedral, evoking the collective but anonymous nature of medieval craftsmen (Gothic Gestures, 2016). In this context, even Boezem’s earliest works, which are dryly conceptual, are charged with poetic resonance. For example, the wind report (Windschaal / Wind Scale, 1968), which was included in a landmark 1969 exhibition titled “Op Losse Schroeven” at the Stedelijk Museum, here seems to speak of a pneuma, or spiritual breath, like the sound of the wind recorded among the columns. Into the Air, 2016, instead, is subtly blasphemous and consists of a hoist that lifts viewers up to just beneath the vaults of the cathedral, allowing them a viewpoint that the Gothic architects reserved for God. (Boezem has hung a text up there, which warns whoever ascends: “Wait until you hear from me.”) After standing in line for my turn in the hoist, I backed out at the last minute. The official reason was my fear of heights; in reality, it was my fear of divine punishment. Translated from Italian by Marguerite Shore. — Simone Menegoi

Jarosław Kozłowski Museum of Contemporary Art in Krakow (MOCAK)

October 21–April 2 Over the span of a mere fifteen years, Jarosław Kozłowski developed a vast body of work that stands as a testimony to the vitality of his artistic production under adverse social and political conditions. This survey exhibition, which contains more than sixty pieces, presents a compelling case for Conceptualism not only as a space of intellectual exploration but also as a bulwark against the repressions of the state. Kozłowski isn’t well known outside of Poland, though he ought to be. The artist’s early works, such as the mixed-media assemblage Present X, 1966–67, incorporate motifs of eyes or partially obscured faces that stare at the viewer, suggesting a reckoning with the psychological ramifications of constant surveillance under Communism. It’s difficult not to feel the uncomfortable reverberations of this in our present moment, in which not only our physical movements but also our voices and even our keystrokes are under continual observation by a host of entities, both human and machine. Much of the rest of the exhibition showcases the artist’s energetic experimentation, mordant humor, and fascination with the ways that language gives rise to the political. Many works incorporate text or rely on it entirely. Mimicking the format of a grammar-school primer, Lingual Exercises, 1972, presents simple words, such as “man,” “bag,” and “egg,” with their letters rearranged to form nonsensical combinations, as if presenting a methodology for un-learning. Twenty-one signs reading “STREFA WYOBRAŹNI” (Imagination Zone, 1970/2015), originally placed in public spaces in Osieki and Koszalin, make a playfully ironic claim for the imaginary as a space of political resistance. Though the works here are a half-century old, Kozłowski’s inventiveness and incisive wit still feel relevant today, asserting once again the radical potentials that lie in conceptual practice. — Bean Gilsdorf

Neue Slowenische Kunst Garage Museum of Contemporary Art

September 30–February 5 A ferocious noise assaults visitors on the top floor of the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art. It stems from a film in which men in gray uniforms shout fragments of speeches by Tito and Mussolini while wartime imagery flickers behind them. The film is of a concert at the Ljubljana Novi Rock Festival in 1982 by the group Laibach, who established the Neue Slowenische Kunst (NSK) art collective two years later with the artist groups IRWIN and Scipion Nasice Sisters Theatre in post-Tito Yugoslavia. Never before has an exhibit explored in such depth NSK’s vast output of writing, films, posters, and paintings. Co-organized with the Museum of Modern Art, Ljubljana, where it originated, the show traces NSK through 1992, as it probed the deadlock of modern utopian projects at the end of the Soviet era. Guiding the exhibit is NSK’s “retro” principle: The horrors of the past must be addressed rather than brushed aside. The work brims with images and sounds from the Soviet avant-garde, the punk scene, pop “authoritarians” like the Beatles, the region’s socialist present, Slovenian nationalism, and its fraught historical encounters with German fascism. NSK excavated its world in order to roughshod the fault lines of conformist societies. This process of flouting tradition, of pressing life’s more severe bodily and psychic limits, of embracing and rejecting the arrival of Western capitalism and its international art market, unleashed fierce creative energy. Signs of this are everywhere at Garage, in woodcuts of bodily mutilation, in the collaboratively painted “Was ist Kunst?” series, and in the globally minded State in Time project, which since 1992 has issued fourteen thousand membership passports to the “non-territorial” artist community. Through the manifestos that paper the show’s walls, we follow NSK restlessly seeking forms alternative to itself, lending the pursuit of alternative forms of governance a rare and bracing urgency. — Christianna Bonin