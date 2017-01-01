Current
Past
Current
Past
“You Say You Want a Revolution? Records and Rebels 1966–1970”
News
Diary
Film
Trump’s Muslim Ban Will Prevent Oscar-Nominated Director Asghar Farhadi from Attending 2017 Ceremony
Phillips Names Dina Amin Head of 20th Century and Contemporary Art Department, Europe
Frick Collection Names Elizabeth Mugar Eveillard Board Chair
Iranian Actress Boycotts Oscars in Protest of Trump’s Visa Ban
News
Diary
Film
News
Diary
Film
Amy Taubin on “Inauguration of the Displeasure Dome: Coping with the Election”
This retrospective of Walter Pichler’s work makes it clear that he remains profoundly influential, both in his native Austria and beyond. Simultaneously working in sculpture, architecture, graphic design, furniture, industrial design, drawing, and occasionally writing, he liberally blurred the disciplinary boundaries between these fields and heralded an expanded notion of what an artist might be.
Take, for instance, Table for Oswald and Ingrid (Prototype 8), 1967. It is purportedly a dining table for two, with inflatable legs and a plastic top with indentations that are meant to function as plates. Embossed with the names of its prospective users—the jazz musician and writer Oswald Wiener and his wife, Ingrid Schuppan-Wiener, whose home was a gathering place for the Viennese avant-garde in the 1960s—it is hilarious as a piece of furniture, but its idiosyncratic form clearly marks it as sculpture. This piece questions both the autonomy of art objects and the “form follows function” philosophy of modernist design while acknowledging the social context of its presentation. Moreover, Pichler’s use of inflatable PVC and other then-new materials further muddied the distinction between design and sculpture.
The artist, in dialogue with interlocutors including architect Hans Hollein, aimed to integrate art into everyday life. With works such as Dormitory, 1968, consisting of four beds (one lost) with sculptural forms, radios, or photographs embedded in each mattress, he expanded the contexts available for artistic endeavors. The strength of this exhibition ultimately lies in the fact that it offers aesthetic strategies that are still highly effective at situating art outside its isolation in order to both trouble and enrich it.
Marinus Boezem has long harbored a passion for Gothic architecture. One of his well-known works, The Gothic Growing Project, 1978–87, is a grove of poplar trees whose arrangement reproduces the plan of the Reims Cathedral. The recorded sound of the wind among those poplars can be heard now, in an actual Gothic cathedral, in Transformation, 2016. Installed in the magnificent Oude Kerk in Amsterdam, the show alternates Boezem’s pieces from the 1960s with his new creations. The artist takes a sensitive, measured approach to the solemn site, and the works, even when large in scale, have a delicate touch: an aerial architecture of white veils wafted by fans (Labyrinth, 2016); shattered mirrors on the floor (Meteorites, 2016); a large sheet stretched out on a table, at which a group of parishioners spend several hours a day embroidering the plan of the cathedral, evoking the collective but anonymous nature of medieval craftsmen (Gothic Gestures, 2016). In this context, even Boezem’s earliest works, which are dryly conceptual, are charged with poetic resonance. For example, the wind report (Windschaal / Wind Scale, 1968), which was included in a landmark 1969 exhibition titled “Op Losse Schroeven” at the Stedelijk Museum, here seems to speak of a pneuma, or spiritual breath, like the sound of the wind recorded among the columns. Into the Air, 2016, instead, is subtly blasphemous and consists of a hoist that lifts viewers up to just beneath the vaults of the cathedral, allowing them a viewpoint that the Gothic architects reserved for God. (Boezem has hung a text up there, which warns whoever ascends: “Wait until you hear from me.”) After standing in line for my turn in the hoist, I backed out at the last minute. The official reason was my fear of heights; in reality, it was my fear of divine punishment.
Translated from Italian by Marguerite Shore.
Over the span of a mere fifteen years, Jarosław Kozłowski developed a vast body of work that stands as a testimony to the vitality of his artistic production under adverse social and political conditions. This survey exhibition, which contains more than sixty pieces, presents a compelling case for Conceptualism not only as a space of intellectual exploration but also as a bulwark against the repressions of the state.
Kozłowski isn’t well known outside of Poland, though he ought to be. The artist’s early works, such as the mixed-media assemblage Present X, 1966–67, incorporate motifs of eyes or partially obscured faces that stare at the viewer, suggesting a reckoning with the psychological ramifications of constant surveillance under Communism. It’s difficult not to feel the uncomfortable reverberations of this in our present moment, in which not only our physical movements but also our voices and even our keystrokes are under continual observation by a host of entities, both human and machine.
Much of the rest of the exhibition showcases the artist’s energetic experimentation, mordant humor, and fascination with the ways that language gives rise to the political. Many works incorporate text or rely on it entirely. Mimicking the format of a grammar-school primer, Lingual Exercises, 1972, presents simple words, such as “man,” “bag,” and “egg,” with their letters rearranged to form nonsensical combinations, as if presenting a methodology for un-learning. Twenty-one signs reading “STREFA WYOBRAŹNI” (Imagination Zone, 1970/2015), originally placed in public spaces in Osieki and Koszalin, make a playfully ironic claim for the imaginary as a space of political resistance. Though the works here are a half-century old, Kozłowski’s inventiveness and incisive wit still feel relevant today, asserting once again the radical potentials that lie in conceptual practice.
A ferocious noise assaults visitors on the top floor of the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art. It stems from a film in which men in gray uniforms shout fragments of speeches by Tito and Mussolini while wartime imagery flickers behind them. The film is of a concert at the Ljubljana Novi Rock Festival in 1982 by the group Laibach, who established the Neue Slowenische Kunst (NSK) art collective two years later with the artist groups IRWIN and Scipion Nasice Sisters Theatre in post-Tito Yugoslavia. Never before has an exhibit explored in such depth NSK’s vast output of writing, films, posters, and paintings. Co-organized with the Museum of Modern Art, Ljubljana, where it originated, the show traces NSK through 1992, as it probed the deadlock of modern utopian projects at the end of the Soviet era.
Guiding the exhibit is NSK’s “retro” principle: The horrors of the past must be addressed rather than brushed aside. The work brims with images and sounds from the Soviet avant-garde, the punk scene, pop “authoritarians” like the Beatles, the region’s socialist present, Slovenian nationalism, and its fraught historical encounters with German fascism. NSK excavated its world in order to roughshod the fault lines of conformist societies.
This process of flouting tradition, of pressing life’s more severe bodily and psychic limits, of embracing and rejecting the arrival of Western capitalism and its international art market, unleashed fierce creative energy. Signs of this are everywhere at Garage, in woodcuts of bodily mutilation, in the collaboratively painted “Was ist Kunst?” series, and in the globally minded State in Time project, which since 1992 has issued fourteen thousand membership passports to the “non-territorial” artist community. Through the manifestos that paper the show’s walls, we follow NSK restlessly seeking forms alternative to itself, lending the pursuit of alternative forms of governance a rare and bracing urgency.
“There won’t be a certain white-balance setting for this film,” a soft-spoken Aykan Safoğlu narrates in Turkish as the malfunctioning camera struggles to find focus in Off-White Tulips, 2013, a video essay that uses the years James Baldwin spent in Istanbul––the artist’s birthplace––in the 1960s to explore a range of identity-based political questions. The voice-over addresses Baldwin directly: “You felt more comfortable here as a black man. You felt less oppressed.” A small bouquet of off-white tulips is placed onto a brown surface along with tasteful shifting formations of photographs, patterns, and magazine clippings. The golden era of the Ottoman Empire was called the “Tulip Era,” while the Turkish phrase for “off-white” is also slang for gay or queer. These flowers thus index experiences of Turkish national identity: Safoğlu’s own sense of belonging as a gay man now living in Western Europe and how Baldwin’s relationship to his race and sexuality was changed by the Turkish context.
Through a host of characters, from Turkish child stars to the cast of Dallas (1978–91), and the friends Baldwin made among Istanbul’s literati, Safoğlu poses a series of complex questions about race, nationality, sexuality, and creativity. We learn from a sequence of photographs that the artist’s mother became increasingly blond throughout the 1970s––as Baldwin would say, “there are no untroubled countries.” The artist’s youthfulness, characterized by his impatience and indignation, sits as a rift on the surface of the film, a kind of punctum that marks it with an earnest fallibility. Refreshing in a time with so much irony, Safoğlu puts himself on the line as he forges thought-provoking relationships between personal and collective histories.