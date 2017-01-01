Riccardo Beretta Francesca Minini

Via Massimiano 25

January 17–March 4 A large sculpture of inlaid wood, Paravento (First Victims Playground), 2015–17, is the cornerstone of Riccardo Beretta’s current solo show. This work, two years in the making, required the tremendous patience of a Renaissance cabinetmaker or lute maker. It consists of fifteen separate panels joined together to form a sort of mobile wall doubling as a door—its sinuous form simultaneously dividing and connecting. The sections are connected by various types of rounded and pointed flat archways. Built from MDF, many of the panels feature three layers of veneer on both sides, inlaid with an incredible number of wood fragments gathered from disparate geographic regions. Just the intermingling of these various pieces yields a nonlinear narrative, in part because when Beretta milled his surfaces, he eroded upper layers more insistently in certain areas, allowing underlying strata to emerge. The result is almost painterly, with gradations and undertones that fade in and out. When Beretta builds up his materials, he works more rationally, using what might be called mechanical actions; when he mills his surfaces down, however, his process is more emotional. The artist describes his working method as “passing through materials on both sides.” Throughout the show, there are also works from the series “Recovered Playground,” 2016–17, which consist of images of playgrounds, printed from the internet, then covered under layers of paint—perhaps signifying territories with fluid boundaries, where memories and feelings accumulate over time. The gallery’s final room features “Sleeping Bag (Negative Cognition),” 2016–17, a series of fabric pieces that resemble the titular sacks. Beretta has embroidered them with phrases (in a font he designed) based on psychotherapist Cristina Mastronardi’s research on trauma and resilience. The entire show considers the unstable boundaries between movement and stasis, wakefulness and sleep, consciousness and all that lies beneath it. Translated from Italian by Marguerite Shore. — Marco Tagliafierro

Mario Deluigi Studio Gariboldi

Via Privata Giovanni Ventura, 5

January 17–February 24 This show focuses on the apical decades of Mario Deluigi’s work—the 1950s and 1960s—specifically documenting what is perhaps the artist’s best-known series: “Grattage” (Scrapings), 1953–78. First exhibited at the Twenty-Eighth Venice Biennale under the title “Motivi sui vuoti” (Motifs on Voids), the pictorial works feature painted surfaces that Deluigi carved with razor blades, shears, scalpels, and the handles of paintbrushes and spatulas, as if allowing a clear, sidereal light to emerge from preparatory depths, thereby drawing attention to the immaterial dimension of painting. One of the leading figures of the postwar art world in Venice, Deluigi was active in Spatialism, a movement inspired by Lucio Fontana’s concept of the pictorial surface as a space of cosmic events. For Deluigi, “Grattage” shows traces of his invention of a distinctive technique, but also, and above all, the action he performed that allowed his vision of a new space to take material form. With their carved patterns, the intensely luminous paintings almost seem to give off intermittent vibrations, while also evincing a pervasive plasticity. The liquid, subtle colors all over these paintings bring to mind the hues and currents of the Venetian lagoon; they dissolve into undertones that merely hint at space. Seen together, they almost seem like swatches of light, perhaps the golden tiles of a mosaic—a medium that Deluigi, not coincidentally, embraced in parallel to painting throughout his career. Translated from Italian by Marguerite Shore. — Francesca Pola

Karla Black Galleria Raffaella Cortese | Via Stradella 7

Via Stradella 7

November 29–February 25 Conceived specifically for the spaces of the gallery, this show presents new works by Karla Black made primarily of cotton wool. Orchestrated as variations on a theme, these soft, sensual, and delicate abstract works first hide, then quietly reveal, a complexity of form and meaning. The artist establishes a long-distance dialogue of sorts with the tradition of abstract painting, investigating two-dimensionality but dismantling the canvas’s optical space in favor of physical, tactile work that ideally can be appreciated from more than one side. For example, In Place of Requirements (all works 2016), takes the form of a colorful quilt, evoking intimacy and the presence of the body. And the eight other, smaller “canvases,” which also hang from the ceiling, seem pillow-sized. On their sugar paper surfaces, Black creates chromatic and geometric modulations by manipulating cotton, as in Sourced and Unsourced, where her material appears to become denser in the center or at the corners. Using materials and colors traditionally marked as feminine, Black sometimes applies eye shadow in faint hues (pink, blue, yellow) instead of acrylic, as in the case of the balsa-wood piece State One. In the installation Admitting Amounts, cotton seems to form a lake over which a tangle of cellophane is suspended, expanding throughout the exhibition space. Black once again has created experimental, compositionally adventurous works, marked by an elegance that is never an end unto itself; light as clouds, they invite visitors to enter a magical and astounding realm. Translated from Italian by Marguerite Shore. — Alessandra Pioselli

Giulio Paolini Galleria Christian Stein | Milan

Corso Monforte 23 Milan

November 10–April 29 Galleria Christian Stein | Pero

Via Vincenzo Monti, 46

November 10–April 29 Galleria Christian Stein has been a sympathetic supporter of Arte Povera, first in Turin and then in Milan. For his show, in celebration of the gallery’s fiftieth anniversary, Giulio Paolini has chosen the title “FINE” (End). The image that appears on the announcement is a closed curtain, a choice more suitable for a farewell than an anniversary. In fact, word is out that the gallery is rethinking its status and mission. Whether this is true or not, the feeling of an ending, of a final review, pervades the show, particularly in its Milan location, which features a large ad-hoc installation (FINE, 2016). It is a sort of raft laden with objects from Paolini’s studio—his worktable, a ladder, an overturned armchair—precariously piled up along with reproductions of works by others (Watteau, for example) that have inspired the artist throughout his career, white canvases, frames, and an empty music stand. This is a classic Paolinian self-reference to the artist’s tools but now pervaded by an unusual, almost dramatic urgency. In the long text that accompanies the show, the artist polemically defends his idea, pursued for more than half a century and now (in Nietzschean fashion) unfashionable, of art that is indifferent to social and political causes, closed off in the contemplation of its own enigmatic essence. “Mi limito a dire che l’arte fa da sé, non sa che farsene di noi e si manifesta senza interlocutori e intermediary,” he writes. (I limit myself to saying that art acts on its own, doesn’t know what to make of us and appears without interlocutors and intermediaries.) The second part of the show, in Pero (both are curated by Bettina della Casa), features a broad selection of works that focuses on Paolini’s output from the 1970s to the 2000s. Here, a few large installations, particularly Hic et nunc (Le Radeau de la Méduse) (Here and Now [The Raft of the Medusa]), 1991, an abstract evocation of Géricault’s famous painting, are alone worth a visit. Translated from Italian by Marguerite Shore. — Simone Menegoi

Elisabetta Benassi Magazzino

Via dei Prefetti, 17

December 15–February 28 “In the back of the car, the bronze shells of two tortoises emerge from a uniform layer of fresh earth.” A blue Ford station wagon, a typical 1970s model, appears clumsily parked in the courtyard near the gallery’s entrance. In the back of the car, the bronze shells of two tortoises emerge from a uniform layer of fresh earth. The objects that Elisabetta Benassi has chosen for her third solo show at this gallery are not what they seem. A life-size palm tree literally bursts through the dividing wall of one of the two gallery spaces, as if seeking to reveal its true essence. Made out of steel, resin, natural fiber, and polypropylene, Mimetica (Camouflage, all works cited, 2016) is in fact an artificial plant of the sort used to conceal antennae and transmitters. Its hollow trunk, exposed in cross section, immediately reveals its fictions, even as the overall work evokes a sense of captivating harmony. Timezero (Used Before 1973 1989) comprises two well-preserved packages of Polaroid film hung on the wall. Still intact and sealed, dormant in emulsion and not yet exposed to light, they seemingly contain the potential for images. Yet on closer inspection, the film turns out to be expired. Rendered unusable by time, they now register a loss while also speaking of potential, as evidence preserved, as memory of a now-distant analog past. The exhibition concludes with Shit!, an ethereal piece that seems to cast the solipsistic scope of Piero Manzoni’s iconic work against a geological perspective, fossilized excrement ensconced inside a cocoon of gold thread that conceals the original nature of what’s within—as if evoking a state of sleep enduring for thousands of years. Irony and seduction, nature and artifice are the indispensable ingredients of this show, which poses questions and prompts reflections on possibility and uncertainty. In “Letargo” (Hibernation), suspension, whether voluntary or not, yields the possibility of a second chance. Translated from Italian by Marguerite Shore. — Marta Silvi

Joan Jonas Galleria Alessandra Bonomo

Via del Gesù, 62

December 2–February 28 The dramatic feel of the 2015 Venice Biennale US pavilion, featuring work by Joan Jonas and titled “They Come to Us Without a Word,” is woven through the artist’s third solo exhibition at this gallery. Viewers find themselves placed within a theatrical dimension, where their surroundings are subjected to the performative aspect that has always characterized her output. In the first room is Minds of Their Own, 2016, an immersive video installation projected onto three separate screens. The performers in the video transform into diaphanous shadows. Here, Jonas seems to imagine a modern Platonic cave, where it is no longer possible to distinguish who is being looked at from who is looking (and viewers, passing in front of the projection to traverse the room, themselves become shadows). Several tables in the space present found objects and drawings, each a different size and produced on various supports (black cardboard, white drawing paper, and ivory, among others.). The second room of the show offers copious drawings to the point where it is almost obsessive. Outlines of animals—birds, seahorses, and tortoises—reduced to childlike strokes seem to lose weight and substance; indeed some are positioned on a small table of light-colored wood that brings to mind a nursery school setting. Jonas herself has aptly stated, “I think that children should figure out how to draw at the same time as they are learning how to read and write.” A sound track by Jonas with some musical phrases by Jason Moran accompanies the show, which provides a narrative thread and, massaged by the artist’s mellow voice, creates an environment that is irrefutably immersive. Translated from Italian by Marguerite Shore. — Marta Silvi

Lynda Benglis Thomas Brambilla

Via Casalino 25

December 10–February 24 “Benglis and the Baroque,” Lynda Benglis’s first solo show in Italy, highlights the artist’s long-standing interest in the period in question. The sinuousness of seventeenth-century sculpture, along with the Baroque enthusiasm for artifice, is reflected in the American artist’s magmatic forms. In this exhibition, she continues to address themes of the knot and the torso, interpreting the topos of the male bust without limbs. As such, in Torso, 2016, a piece comprising five torsos created for this show, Benglis reprises the sculpture of Gian Lorenzo Bernini. Here, for the first time, Benglis has exploited the pictorial properties of five different types of marble—Marquina black, Carrara white, Giallo Reale yellow, Rosso Francia red, and Guatemala green—each forming the material of a single figure. Her choice of polychrome marble refers less to its use in a decorative tradition enduring from antiquity to the Baroque era than to Bernini’s treatment of the material as a means toward theatrical, symbolic, and structural ends. Looking at the spiraling twists of Bernini’s statues, Benglis freezes the body’s energy in the lucid beauty of the marble. The corporeal becomes abstract while remaining organic and alive; the stone, in turn, comes alive. In the red sculpture, for example, it becomes pulsating flesh, traversed by veins. In the white piece, the marble seemingly reaches toward a state of purity, suggesting movement and capturing light. Benglis exploits the characteristics of the different marbles: Inscribed on the torso’s surfaces are lattices of signs that follow the shapes’ convexities and concavities, unequivocally giving them a heightened physical presence. Translated from Italian by Marguerite Shore. — Alessandra Pioselli

Guy Ben-Ner Pinksummer

Palazzo Ducale - Cortile Maggiore, Piazza Matteotti 28r

December 20–March 3 Escape Artists, 2016, a video by Israeli artist Guy Ben-Ner, is the sole work in this exhibition and documents the existential condition of Sudanese and Eritrean asylum-seekers being held at Holot, an Israeli detention center the Negev desert. While teaching cinema at Holot once a week for two years, Ben-Ner observed how his students were trapped in a limbo created by Israel, a country that cannot expatriate people whose lives would be at risk in their native lands yet refuses to grant them refugee status. The work’s narrative structure lies in the relationship between people as they carry on in everyday life and in Ben-Ner’s lessons as a form of art. The result is a video about education that analyzes the dynamics of contemporary society within a physical and political space of suspension. In one scene, we see the artist and his students gathered closely around his computer discussing Robert J. Flaherty’s Nanook of the North (1922). Ben-Ner’s work constantly moves between the individual dramas of the refugees in the room—whose lives are taken apart for an unpredictable span of time—and Nanook’s themes of invisibility, speechlessness, and surreal segregation. Frame after frame, Ben-Ner’s video brings the viewer closer to an understanding of how the artist worked in at Holot: He interweaves the famous film’s footage with video clips taken by class participants. Escape Artists also uses cinematographic didactics and editing as tools for acting on reality, as he emphasizes the human condition and its differences. This is evident in the film when, during a car trip with Joshua, one of his students, Ben-Ner shows the student speaking as the landscape rushes past behind him. When Ben-Ner is in the frame, however, the car proceeds forward. Translated from Italian by Marguerite Shore. — Paola Nicolin