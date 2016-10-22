Jay DeFeo Marc Selwyn Fine Art

9953 South Santa Monica Boulevard

November 5–January 7 If a certain mythos around Jay DeFeo circulates, it is due to the perceived centrality of her long-in-development, bombastic painting The Rose, 1958–66. With this piece often presented as an obdurate but nevertheless heroic and career-defining project, many of DeFeo’s other efforts fall tragically by the wayside. This installation of the artist’s “Samurai” series, 1986–87, begins to redress this narrative, as many of these large-format paintings on paper refute the notion of a singularly careful and slow-working painter. Instead, most of these pieces show the artist’s improvisatorial hand, as she worked from source material provided by a 1985 trip to Japan and an exhibition in San Francisco (where DeFeo lived and worked) of Japanese samurai helmets. Many of the paintings are made up of only a few dozen brushstrokes, which mark out a geometric unfolding that is quixotically both crystalline and tectonic, while playfully reversing the sparse palette used by East Coaster Franz Kline. An air of experimentation pervades—in Untitled (Samurai Series), 1986, a pair of black paper strips are collaged effortlessly into a decayed tangle of peaks and valleys, providing necessary structure. She never repeats this gesture in the series again––at least, not in the works on view here. A second room in the gallery presents a smattering of the artist’s other works—the most surprising of which is a suite of three intimately scaled photographs. One, an untitled work from 1972, is a plumb line to the Surrealist photography of Dora Maar, depicting a head of cauliflower on a svelte silver platter. Simple and arresting, it predates the “Samurai” series and underlines a quickness crucial to DeFeo’s practice. — Andy Campbell

“S/Election: Democracy, Citizenship, Freedom” Barnsdall Art Park / LA Municipal Gallery

4800 Hollywood Blvd.

October 20–January 8 Offering a curatorial selection as unexpected as the outcome of the recent presidential election, the mixed-media and socially engaged works by thirty-two contemporary artists in this exhibition straddle binaries that stem from democracy, citizenship, and freedom: obedience/rebellion, citizen/alien, and fixed/fluid. The most nuanced pieces are those that offer an opportunity to make a choice: Margaret Noble’s Index of Fear, 2015, is an interactive media archive where one can sift through an old filing drawer and pick out sounds to play that, according to a corresponding list of tangible fears, convey feelings of “futility,” “fiscal,” and “forgotten,” among other categories. Bethany Collins’s Study for a Pattern or Practice, 2015, offers a poignant blind-embossed rendition of the table of contents from the Department of Justice report on the Ferguson Police Department after the shooting of Michael Brown in August 2014. Olga Lah’s Blessings All Around, 2011, repurposes a swath of bright-orange warning-barrier mesh as a draped garment on the wall, capturing and reinforcing, like these other works, both the general and the complicated, specific feelings of helplessness and loss in our current political climate. Visitor comment cards are filled with pencil scrawls and hung on small rows of hooks near some of the works. Their presence gestures toward the exhibition’s lofty themes regarding voting, with one stating: “use your voice to gerrymander your own reality,” hinting at past failures but also modes of future perseverance. Viewers also have the opportunity to write what citizenship and democracy mean to them using patriotic red and blue stickers that populate a cardboard cutout of silhouetted bodies in a crowd. One reads: “democracy means fascism.” Indeed, the strength of this show is the quiet affective space of consolation and reflection it has generated, both pre- and post-election. — Amanda Cachia

“The Ease of Fiction” California African American Museum (CAAM)

600 State Drive, Exposition Park

October 19–February 26 “The Ease of Fiction” brings together the disparate work of ruby onyinyechi amanze, Duhirwe Rushemeza, Sherin Guirguis, and Meleko Mokgosi, all of whom were born in Africa and now live and work in the US. Though these artists are in a unique position to comment on what constitutes African art and the stereotypes and caricatures to which it has been subject, the strength of this exhibition is not its ability to levy a cohesive argument but rather its insistence on formal and political diversity. That said, the artists negotiate between the freedom of play and the responsibility to reflect on reality, a struggle that is often visualized as an interplay between abstraction and representation, which is most clearly seen in amanze’s surreal drawings that circulate her self-portrait in a fantastical world of birds, astronaut odalisques, and tiger-headed creatures. Her drawings give way on the next wall to Mokgosi’s masterwork Democratic Intuition, Exordium, 2014–15, a series of vignettes painted across eleven canvases, depicting scenes from the artist’s native Botswana and South Africa. Compelling figuration lulls us into a narrative that slowly dissipates into passages of gestural paint, exposing the construction of representation. That fuzziness between truth and fiction also manifests in the nearly illegible central canvas, which resembles a sun-bleached photograph, invoking indexicality only to deny us the comfort of history and veracity traditionally implied by the photographic image. Rushemeza’s richly textured sculptural paintings deceptively re-create aging urban surfaces, while Guirguis’s trio of massive paper sheets are hand-cut into intricate screens derived from Egyptian architecture, interrupted with bursts of colored ink. Guirguis translates the conflict between containment and exuberance into Untitled (El Sokareya), 2013, a floor-bound sculpture comprising interlocking plywood petals that explode into one bold gesture—crystallizing most concisely and forcefully the tensions that ripple throughout the show. — Andrea Gyorody

Lena Daly Various Small Fires

812 North Highland Avenue

November 5–December 23 Before the show comes into view, a nearly imperceptible sonic undercurrent of low drones, subtle swells, and clanging bells layers with the loud rush of street traffic on Highland Avenue. The spectral static of the gallery’s sound corridor clues us in to a ghostly alterity waiting within “Night Bell.” Lena Daly’s solo debut toys with the limits of sound and vision, opting for the hypo and the hyper, the ultra and the infra. She limns the vibratory thresholds of the extra-visual and subsonic realms, braiding their intersections into synesthetic contaminations. In contrast to the glaringly sunlit courtyard just outside, the gallery’s interior is shuttered in darkness, where we encounter the buzzing shadowed side of things. The surfaces of geometric wall works and a freestanding sculpture of two leaning plinths, Uneasy Listening, 2015, are colonized by the bacteria-like accumulation of UV-reactive paint and phosphorescent powder; they glow in the dark like bioluminescent creatures. Antique vases, bowls, and dishes molded in slightly radioactive uranium glass are arranged throughout on a collection of painted platforms and pillars, forming an assortment of highly luminous tabletop still lifes that cross a Victorian haunted-house vibe with forensic, night-vision versions of Morandi. Creating a dizzying hall-of-mirrors effect, several of the pedestals and their arrangements reappear in two large video and sound projections—Ambient Trix and Trix R,G,B, both 2016—as props that the artist manipulates by mysteriously extending a hand to tweak the position of a vessel or lightly rim a bowl of fluorescent water. The atmosphere is aqueous and nocturnal, punctuated by cobalt and jellyfish blues, battery-acid greens, highlighter yellows, and neon-coral pinks. Charged up like batteries, Daly’s sculptures and projections suggest ineffable phenomena at the far reaches of human perception, but now, post national debacle, they also read as emergency night-lights and beacons—positing a model of how bodies might generate, radiate, and emit light from within an environment of extreme darkness. — Sarah Lehrer-Graiwer

Kelly Akashi Ghebaly Gallery

2245 E Washington Blvd.

November 12–December 23 The objects in this exhibition take shape slowly, crystallizing through a careful, layered process of looking. These works have been blown, cast, twisted, burned, assembled, dipped, duplicated, and printed, creating little trails of existence. Kelly Akashi has clearly contemplated her materials. Devoid of apparent narrative, however, they manifest as stoppages in time. Hairy Weed (all works cited, 2016) looks like a dead plant, placed strategically in the cracked concrete floor of the gallery. But it is a re-creation, its delicate leaves made of copper, not decaying organic matter. You wouldn’t know it unless you studied it, just as Akashi likely studied the plant that inspired this piece. Sentimentality, or some approximation of it, plays a quirky, sometimes humorous role in other, equally rigorous works, including Be Me (Japanese-Californian Citrus), a stainless-steel cast of a lumpy, lovely citrus fruit, and At Rest, made up of bronze casts of the artist’s hands, hung delicately through slipknots tied in rope. In Arrangements I, II, and III as well as Activity Table, twisted, shapely candles and sensual blown-glass vessels are assembled on wooden furniture, foregrounding relationships between objects and bodies. Clearly, our environment isn’t shaped solely through space, architecture, or even nature. The slow, tender mutability of Akashi’s work quietly asks us to accept the complexity of objects and the unexpected, in order to remain engaged in a process of discovery. — Honora Shea

Paul Thek Hannah Hoffman Gallery

1010 N. Highland Avenue

November 11–January 7 In a 1966 interview with Gene Swenson, Paul Thek described his series of “Technological Reliquaries,” 1964–67, as “agnostic,” adding that they “lead nowhere, except perhaps to a kind of freedom.” This profoundly quixotic statement could be handily applied across the entirety of the artist’s output. As is the case of any artist with a wide-ranging practice, a retrospective exhibition of Thek’s work is likely to raise accusations of omission, yet this tight, elegiac presentation manages to give a sense of both scope and depth to a complicated oeuvre. Each of the three galleries here presents a different aspect of Thek’s work. The first room accounts for a diverse range of media and display strategies. One of the pieces, Untitled (Dinosaurus), 1971, suggests the devices of a traveling salesman—a shipping crate, which, when opened, reveals a painted and sculpted dinosaur diorama. The second gallery is dedicated to a group of graphite drawings, mostly pages from the artist’s sketchbook, which prove that he was a studious draftsman. In the courtyard is a playful hanging of four paintings: an abstract pattern of white, loopy squiggles and pizza-like triangular shapes; a painting of a dinosaur done on newspaper; and two diminutive canvases, with their picture-frame lamps and plastic labels. In one of the later works included in the exhibition, Untitled (Whaddaya Wanna Be a Flower?), ca. 1986, Thek has scrawled the titular question over a slew of confident yet messy and loose crosshatches. This drawing is installed across the gallery from two of the earliest works on display (both from 1957), a pair of barely there ink drawings of flowers on stained, worn paper—tentative and shy. Separated by nearly thirty years, each drawing rejoins the other, proving that nowhere is somewhere after all. — Andy Campbell

Belkis Ayón Fowler Museum at UCLA

West Sunset Boulevard and Westwood Plaza

October 2–February 12 If you have never seen a collagraph by the late Cuban artist Belkis Ayón, her first US retrospective will be a revelation. Created between 1984 and 1999, nearly all of the forty-three works on view are populated by mouth-less mythical characters who face outward to address us, in defiance of their inability to speak—a tension between form and composition appropriate to Ayón’s subject, the Afro-Cuban fraternal society known as Abakuá. The society’s secret rituals and beliefs consumed the artist’s too-short career, despite—or perhaps because of—the fact that she was excluded from participating. Though the exhibition overly emphasizes Abakuá iconography—a recurring white figure, we learn, often represents a sacrificial Eve-like female character in one origin story—didactics do not distract from the graphic power of Ayón’s work. Singular among print processes, collagraphy uses a board as a substrate onto which an artist can affix a variety of materials; the resulting matrix—one example of which is on view—can have a craggy surface that, when inked and printed, transfers both image and embossed texture to wet paper. Across multipaneled prints such as La Cena (The Supper), 1991, the artist tests the limits of legibility and disclosure through dense passages of grayscale patterning. The scale of Ayón’s work grew larger over time, culminating in prints that behave more like sculpture or architecture, invading the space of the viewer. Such physically and psychically imposing work directly precedes her final print series, made just before she committed suicide at age thirty-two. These relatively small works are intimate and concentrated, both retrospective and introspective. A murky vortex, swirling like an uneasy mind, occupies the center of Hay que tener paciencia (You Have to Be Patient), 1998, while a black form rises up from the soup of puzzle pieces, fish scales, and vines to portend darkness. — Andrea Gyorody

Beatriz Cortez Vincent Price Art Museum

1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez

September 24–January 28 I now carry in my wallet a receipt that reads, “When the future comes: We will have fought for economic justice / Cuando llegue el futuro: Habremos luchado por la justicia económica.” This carnival-amusement-like “fortune” was produced after pressing the button of The Fortune Teller (Migrant Edition) / La máquina de la fortuna (edición migrante), 2015, one of the four conceptually precise works that make up Beatriz Cortez’s solo presentation at this museum. Culled from the experiences and words of a group of collaborators, all immigrants, Cortez’s fortunes are invocations for collective action, opposed to a newly ossified fate. The figure of the nomad, incarnated in the current political climate as the immigrant, is central to each of the works here. In The Beast / La bestia, 2015, a repurposed pinball machine dramatizes the journey of an immigrant crossing Mexico’s northern border, wherein the silver ball encounters the US ICE, the Minutemen, and Cesar Chavez’s “wet line.” Lights sometimes flash in this game, but the ca-chunk of the bumpers and the high-pitched ringing of bells are absent here—producing notable silences. Elsewhere, viewers can pose for a photo booth in front of backgrounds of Central American rural and urban landscapes—The Photo Booth / La cabina de fotos, 2015–16—or choose from a custom jukebox filled with sounds as banal as “Rain” or as weighty as a “Burial” in The Jukebox / La rocola, 2015–16. When the future comes, tell me what we will have done. Tell me in (the aptly named) future perfect tense; the tense of Cortez’s fortune-telling machine—the tense of political aspiration. — Andy Campbell

Whitney Claflin Richard Telles Fine Art

7380 Beverly Boulevard

October 22, 2016–December 22, 2016 Whitney Claflin’s storefront feels more like an eye exam than a department-store display. Where artists such as Andy Warhol interwove art and commerce by putting their paintings in shop windows, Claflin renders the small, collaged objects she places behind glass almost inscrutable. Instead of jettisoning spectacle, though, she suggests it with bright lights that turn the window into a luminous frame, lit 24/7 and visible to passersby. That bright glow stands in tension with the artworks within, where three silver trays hang in a row, each adorned with cut-up typewritten text evoking zine aesthetics, for the series “Have You Ever Met a Mime So Real?,” 2016. Beneath each tray—faux silver and aspiring to sophistication, yet closer to the high-school cafeteria than Tiffany’s—is a plastic comb, one pointing in a different direction from the other two. As in modernist poetry, the scraps of words nearly cohere into meaning but not quite. A further obstacle: The trays and combs are far enough away from the window and the font of the text is small enough that the poems pasted upon them are impossible to read without squinting. The fruits of this painfully close looking are fragments such as “the hair on his arms voted onto the current culture phenomenon.” Mundane objects are presented as votive relics, and the three aligned platters suggest a religious triptych. They serve not just as grounds for the textual content but also as mirrors that catch the viewer in the act of reading, or the headlights of passing cars. These cast-asides produce an experience of intimacy as one tries to decipher their mysterious messages; the middle tray reads, “everything is normal. / but it’s not.” Words tumble down the metallic surface in a column, continuing: “I wanted someone / someone, really.” — Nicholas Chittenden Morgan

Tamara Henderson Gallery at REDCAT

631 West 2nd Street

October 15–December 23 Tamara Henderson’s exhibition “Seasons End: Panting Healer” charts a geography of actual places and unconscious emotions. The peripatetic Canadian-born artist’s first solo exhibition in the US is grounded in a traveler’s memories, but the installation feels less like a travel diary and more like a wanderer’s mind refracted onto a set of materials that have taken on a life of their own. This metaphor is best realized in the large sculptural work Seasons End Vehicle (all works cited, 2016), with a working door and seats for the visitor, and in the figure X-Rayed Path, clad in fabric printed with a world map. The show toggles between the evanescence of dreams and the tangible presence of materials such as fabric, wood, plastic, straw, and film-developing chemicals. Substantial sculptural objects personify jumbled layers of ideas, channeling memory’s overlapping, trace-bearing properties, which Freud long ago compared to a “mystic writing pad.” A dozen or so totemic figures scattered about the room guide the spectator through the installation and its slow-burning magic. Made of rectangular pieces of fabric splayed out like flags, each figure has an assemblage affixed on top, two boxes on the floor for feet, and a pattern that resembles sprocket holes down the left and right sides. Film is an important component of the installation, mostly functioning as material rather than image, although there is a small projection of one of Henderson’s films, Season’s End. The most sizable sculpture in the room, Garden Photographer Scarecrow, is an assemblage-figure reclining on the floor, which is meant to signify a “dehydrated scarecrow on her deathbed” (according to the wall text). The traveler’s memories, as endangered as the scarecrow, are accessible only through the tangible presence of the things that remain. — Jennifer Peterson

Toba Khedoori Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

September 25–March 19 The way through doors. The thingness of things. The sheer magnitude of the sublime. With graphite, oil, and encaustic on waxy expanses of paper sheets and the thinnest linen, Toba Khedoori carefully draws and paints the quiet intensity of doorways and windows, simple objects floating in vast space, and natural phenomena so large that even when they stretch thirty feet across the expanse of a museum’s white wall—as in Untitled (Horizon), 1999—their infinite potential can barely be contained. To see more than twenty-five of Khedoori’s works––silent, restrained, meticulously wrought, and generally massive in scale––spanning almost as many years is to see a life spent in diligent contemplation. The earliest works here capture the oppression of crowds via the rows of closed doors in Untitled (Doors), 1995, and row after row of empty theater seats in Untitled (Seats), 1996. The works grow more intimate and domestic with depictions of fireplaces such as Untitled (White Fireplace), 2005, and finish with the tangle of nature in Untitled (Leaves/Branches) and the dream of a perfect underlying net of reality in the wholly abstract and gently bent Untitled (Grid), both 2015. Her expanses of empty paper, fleshed with wax and battered slightly by the spaces she crafts them in, make all that white less oppressive than the walls around them. Their off-white shimmer fills the emptiness. (The occasional full-bleed blacks, on the other hand, feel as heavy as black holes). Here is a soft, infinite space one can feel but never fully comprehend, except perhaps one tiny pencil stroke at a time. — Andrew Berardini

Isa Genzken Hauser Wirth & Schimmel | Los Angeles

901 East 3rd Street

October 16–December 31 Although it may seem that the work of Isa Genzken and Michael Asher could not be more different—materially, conceptually, and in terms of the history of their critical reception—a connection is nevertheless drawn between them via the titling of Isa Genzken’s solo exhibition: “I Love Michael Asher.” Why the artist loves Asher, and how or if such admiration shows up in the work, is left for the viewer to parse. Historical influence is one of the trickiest claims to make about an artist, and Genzken seems to know it, exploiting this tight spot to hilarious effect. For example, no images of Asher or his installations exist in the exhibition, yet photo-reconstructions of Archaic Greek statues do—their gaudy colors related to the wild mishmash of bright clothing in Genzken’s 2016 series “Schauspieler,” (Actors). Forget the devil, the pleasure is in these works’ material, highly evocative details. Notice a disco ball casually hanging from the finger of one of the mannequins, dangled near its ass; the overly careful way a piece of Plexiglas is custom cut to conform to the contours of a wall-mounted collage’s jagged edge; a photograph of the artist standing in front of Marisa Merz’s Untitled, 1980, installed in Hauser Wirth and Schimmel’s previous show, “Revolution in the Making: Abstract Sculpture By Women, 1947–2016”; the amorphous smudge on an otherwise shiny green top of a work table in an untitled piece from 2016. Regarding a 1974 installation at Anna Leonowens Gallery at the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, Asher wrote that, “At a maximum, within artistic practice, [the installation] demands the receiver to take a critical position within the material world.” In this regard, Genzken is in perfect alignment with the object of her affection. — Andy Campbell

Harry Dodge Armory Center for the Arts

145 N. Raymond Ave.

October 2–January 8 A cyborg, a poodle, and an unassembled IKEA bookshelf walk into a bar. The bartender asks, “Let me guess, lost the instructions?” The cyborg says, “This DIY mess is bullshit. Can’t we come up with a more efficient and tidy manner in which to assemble and install our basic needs—our medicine cabinets, our midcentury knock-off nightstands, our interchangeable shelving units?” The poodle says, “I barely defecate anymore. And when I do, my excrement smells like peaches and suntan lotion. I’ve also perfected my haircut to be both aero- and aqua-dynamic.” The IKEA bookshelf says, “Yes, we have lost the instructions.” In “The Inner Reality of Ultra-Intelligent Life,” Harry Dodge breaks the veneer of spectatorship to reveal a fourth wall that is as flimsy as that box-store furniture set. The single-channel video Mysterious Fires, 2016, uses the nuances of conversation as both medium and fodder. Two characters are engaged in a tête-à-tête that ping-pongs from bohemian discussions of the ethics of robotics to bourgeois arguments over Cardigan versus Pembroke Welsh Corgis. The pair go off-script and ask for lost lines, which are volleyed back by off-screen voices, defying the mastery of a narrative. The duo wears costumes and rubber masks, dissolving and layering their individual identities. What, after all, is the purpose of constructing legible works with bodies that refuse to cohere? And where do the mess, the contamination, and humor of being human fit into the quest for perfection? The works here, including older drawings and sculptures, absorb a viewer into the drama of Dodge’s world: a zone neither here nor there, nor anywhere. From this uncomfortable place of indeterminacy, Dodge faces the audience in a search for life that recognizes the joke. — Meg Whiteford