Sohei Nishino San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMoMA)

151 Third Street

November 4–February 26 Each of Sohei Nishino’s photographic collages is a record of the artist’s interaction with a city. He spends weeks photographing on the streets and seeking out high vantage points from buildings or parks. Then he prints contact sheets, cuts out individual frames, and reassembles them into mural-size collages as large as six by seven feet, which are then re-photographed. The hallmarks of the “Diorama Maps,” 2004–, as the artist calls them, are their vertiginous shifts in perspective. From a distance they appear to be panoramic or bird’s-eye-view maps, which depict a city’s geography from a fixed, oblique angle––but up close, they reel between detached cartography and the immersive experience of walking on urban streets crowded with people and buildings. The seven works on view from this series are anchored by their inclusion of iconic sites, so it’s easy to recognize Diorama Map Rio de Janeiro, 2011, Diorama Map London, 2010, or Diorama Map San Francisco, 2016, even if one’s mental maps of these cities are vague. Since the invention of handheld GPS devices, blinking blue dots have rendered obsolete the spatial translation skills normally required to find one’s way. Nishino makes visible the inherent partiality and contingency of situating oneself in space. The poetry of this series is also a reminder that mapping is a discipline bound by convention, not a natural reflection of the world but rather a construction of it that privileges some sites and paths of movement over others. The kaleidoscopic perspectives of Nishino’s work challenge the unary point of view inherent in traditional cartography, offering something more organic, improvisatory, and personal. — Kim Beil

Carrie Mae Weems The Ethelbert Cooper Gallery for African and African American art

102 Mount Auburn Street

September 20–January 7 Responding to a 2015 article on the status of women in contemporary art, Carrie Mae Weems concluded that in order to resist the splintering of social movements into competing interest groups, “we need a narrative change. We need a new set of terms.” This miniretrospective of her work from the mid-1990s to the present has a lot going on but pays particular attention to her strategies of narration and staging across her many series. The play between image and caption explored most famously in “Kitchen Table Series,” 1990, is certainly the most well known of these strategies. On the entry ramp into the galleries, a mirror reflection of Weems, nude and perched on the edge of the bed, asks us to “imagine my fate had De Kooning gotten hold of me.” A large part of the show is dedicated to Western conventions of beauty and juxtaposes the conceptually flattened space of the modernist canvas with the reality of black female bodies as they are seen and unseen by modern masters. In an especially moving part of the installation, pages of a children’s coloring book about the Obamas face off against a video of two silhouetted women telling racist jokes and a video of Obama’s face altered to conform to the contradictory caricatures made of him during the 2008 and 2012 election cycles. Weems’s search for a narrative change is a search for a more humanizing and unifying language but also one that does not efface the dehumanizing language of the recent past and its unsettling persistence in our culture. — Melissa Ragain

Frances Stark Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

465 Huntington Avenue

September 17–January 29 “Concealing what is shameful to you will never lead to anything of value,” Norwegian diarist Karl Ove Knausgaard told the Paris Review. Uninhibited, soul-baring autobiography has never been more in demand, and the demand has never been easier to fulfill. Which makes Frances Stark, whose recent videos incorporate dialogue plucked from her online sex chats, possibly the most representative artist of our navel-gazing age. This retrospective, which originated at the Hammer Museum, in the artist’s hometown of Los Angeles, attempts to encapsulate Stark’s rambling, passionate career but fails to capture how complex and radical her oeuvre truly is. Her numerous collages (most shown here were made between 2005 to 2010), which often feature strutting peacocks and women in frocks, are overly precious, compositionally inert, and lack muscle—one searches in vain for a sense of challenge or risk on the part of the artist. In this entirely too-conventional exhibition, these facile works dominate––a format that is particularly ill suited for Stark, whose ideal métier is media-driven. Fortunately, Stark’s peculiar and fearless brilliance comes through in her writings used in the wall labels. One text, commenting on the architect R. M. Schindler’s relationship with his wife, bemoans the “unfathomable struggle of human being vs. artist/author.” The artist also deploys her confessional practice to great effect in videos such as My Best Thing, 2011, in which she appears along with one of her online lovers in the form of toy avatars, discussing David Foster Wallace’s Infinite Jest, the LAPD, and other topics. If only the MFA had downplayed the two-dimensional pieces and used their ample galleries to give pride of place to Stark's 2013 video installation Bobby Jesus’s Alma Mater b/w Reading the Book of David and/or Paying Attention Is Free, in which an intoxicating hip-hop beat accompanies images and text that sum up the artist’s admirable MO: “As I prance about/ club in hand/ seeking new idols to smash/ I am precise man and I take a chance man.” — Claire Barliant

“Folding, Refraction, Touch” Harvard Art Museums

32 Quincy Street

August 27–January 8 Spread into clusters over a whole wall, Wolfgang Tillmans’s nineteen-part installation Folding, Refraction, Touch, 2013, marries his early sensual nightlife portraiture with his later conceptual, self-reflexive photography. In his images of bent limbs, used sheets, and discarded clothing, folds appear on human bodies and the objects used by people. Joints and wrinkles fleetingly bear witness to a presence that, for this artist, can only be preserved through photography. The largest piece in the show, Silver 101, 2012, is simply a beige striated sheet of chromogenic paper that was made by developing a blank sheet in a dirty print processor. Through its emphasis on materiality and malfunction, this image brings to mind the common chemical backbone shared by all the photographs on the wall. Scale is used ironically as well—Silver 101 has the subtlest content, while some of the smaller snapshot prints contain far more information than is visible to the eye. Facing this installation are photographic and sculptural works by other German as well as Czech artists, selected by curators Lynette Roth and Olivia Crough. These range from photograms by Oskar Nerlinger and Jaroslav Rössler to a sculpture of bent brass rods by Brigitte Matschinsky-Denninghoff and Martin Matschinsky-Denninghoff. They are rather oblique in their relationship to the main installation, refusing a contrived narrative of development that places Tillmans’s work as some sort of culmination in photographic experimentation. Admittedly, though, it is difficult to form a dialogue with an installation that only wants to talk about its own construction. Without a doubt, Georg Herold’s 1989 untitled piece develops the most wholehearted repartee with Tillmans’s work. Showing Herold’s intervention with a copper electroplating process on a photograph of wooden planks, the result is a large-format ashen frame that surrounds a flattened wooden pattern. Like Silver 101, the work is large but only whispers. — Nolan Boomer

“Every Building in Baghdad: The Rifat Chadirji Archives at the Arab Image Foundation” Graham Foundation

4 W. Burton Pl., Madlener House

September 15–December 31 As Benjamin H. D. Buchloh, Okwui Enwezor, and many others have observed, the photographic archive inevitably exceeds its function as repository of exhaustive records; the viewer adds mnemonic and affective experience in encountering this informational space. Focusing on Rifat Chadirji, a key figure in Iraq’s postwar modernization, “Every Building in Baghdad” accentuates this archival excess to devastating effect. Chadirji copiously photographed his nearly one hundred realized architectural projects—factories, universities, and office buildings, as well as other sites in and around Baghdad and northern Iraq between the 1950s and 1980s. Many of his images are black-and-white snapshots, some taken in haste (passersby frequently mistook him for a government spy). Sensing that the times in which he lived were precarious, Chadirji aimed to preserve memory of these structures ahead of their possible damage or destruction. As a result, images of demolition prior to construction grimly anticipate the future obliteration of such buildings amid countless wars. The title’s vexing reference to Ed Ruscha positions the exhibition, curated by Mark Wasiuta, Adam Bandler, and Florencia Alvarez, somewhere between academic research and contemporary art. Unframed pages from the archive featuring two to six photographs apiece are mounted on black metal armatures that recall both Minimalist sculptures and military barricades. These armatures thrust this fragmented archive up to eye level in an accusatory manner, rendering the exhibition’s context—and country—unavoidable. Far from innocuous shards of the past, we confront our own complicity in what has happened to these places, stripping bare the explosive politics of the archive. — Daniel Quiles

Roe Ethridge Contemporary Arts Center, Cincinnati

44 E. Sixth Street

October 7–March 12 One might contend that art exhibitions, perennially hawking some ideology or creative vision, have more in common with the late-night infomercial—that most unseemly of genres—than we care to admit. Roe Ethridge makes that argument in “Nearest Neighbor,” a two-floor retrospective of sixty large-format photographs from 1999 to 2016. Aesthetically, these images hover above a Bermuda Triangle, one whose vertices are the ambience of luxury magazines, the innocent nostalgia of a family snapshot, and the corporatized, euphoric limbo of stock photography. Pigeons midflight; empty Coke bottles; women in swimwear, double-exposed against a throb of sunset; a Thanksgiving banquet—anything goes in the aggressively styled, unsettling camp in which this show revels. Borrowing from previously published iconography to recast his works in more playful, ironic roles, Ethridge plumbs a résumé that includes showing in a Whitney Biennial, shooting for publications such as Vice, and commercial endeavors for companies including Goldman Sachs. This artistic arbitrage invests the show, whose title is both a digital imaging term and a pattern-recognition method for data optimization, with the intimate distance felt between image and intent. These photographs mine the distrust and desirability evoked with product placement, as in Nancy with Polaroid, 2003–2006, where a dimpled, retouched model beams as the instant film is disgorged from her name-brand camera. A candle’s slavering wax and a rind of Brie morbidly deliquesce in Chanel Necklace for Gentlewoman, 2014, a starkly decadent vanitas that also includes cherries, soap, pearls, and a plastic fork. These photos could pass as editorial ads, scrapbook entries, even postage stamps. Within the idiom of the purchasable, licensable and standardized, these pictures belong everywhere and anywhere. In a post-truth world besieged by unverifiable images, it’s suggested, you too can enjoy the same majestic abysm declared by empty vessels of Coca-Cola. — Zack Hatfield

“The Sun Placed in the Abyss” Columbus Museum of Art

480 East Broad Street

October 7–January 8 In the poem that serves as the namesake for this sweeping exhibition, the French writer Francis Ponge describes the sun as “the formal and indispensable condition of everything in the world . . . The condition of sight itself.” In his first exhibition as a curator at the museum, Drew Sawyer picks up this charge in order to contemplate all manner of ways in which our source of light and energy both complicates and enables the task of the photographer. “The Sun Placed in the Abyss” is divided into three sections: the intersecting histories of photography and science; images of the sun itself, or in which solar rays have been used as a medium; and works that picture sunrise and sunset in order to confront the possibilities and limitations of photographic materials. The themes are specific but just expansive enough to bleed into and reinforce one another. Lisa Oppenheim’s 35-mm slideshow The Sun Is Always Setting Somewhere Else, 2006, is made up of appropriated images of sunsets originally posted by US soldiers deployed in Iraq; Wolfgang Tillmans’s oversize color prints in Venus Transit, 2004, picture the planet through his childhood telescope as it rotates––and is dwarfed by––a pale purple sun; stills from Tacita Dean’s 16-mm film The Green Ray, 2001, captures the last fractional ray the sun emits before retreating beyond the curvature of the earth. In these works, natural light performs overlapping and often conflicting functions for the photographer. It behaves destructively by burning through camera lenses and photosensitive paper. It foils and abets the technologies that attempt to catch, describe, and harness it. And, most persuasively, it functions as an agent of the metaphorical, keeping time (as only that bright star can) as our lives advance and recede. — Carmen Winant

Chris Larson Walker Art Center

725 Vineland Place

June 9–January 8 When the legendary Minneapolis hardcore punk trio Hüsker Dü titled their 1981 self-released debut LP Land Speed Record, it was the perfect heading for the raucous single-take live recording, a seventeen-song masterwork. Chris Larson has fixated on the album’s twenty-six-minute, thirty-five-second duration in his own multipart film installation of the same name. The fixation stems from Larson’s longstanding friendship with Hüsker drummer and co-songwriter Grant Hart. In 2011, a fire partially destroyed Hart’s childhood home in St. Paul, and Larson quickly offered his nearby studio space to serve as a repository for the drummer’s belongings. At the center of Larson’s Land Speed Record, 2016, is a slow-pan shot of Hart’s stuff, as seen from above, sprawled across the concrete floor of the artist’s studio. The video is projected onto an entire wall, the camera’s horizontal movement across the studio appearing as a careful cascade of Hart’s possessions down the wall. The work is joined by a black-and-white 16-mm film loop that shows Hart’s objects from more conventional close-up shots. It’s a material account of a collector of various rarities—drum equipment, vintage records, Studebaker car parts—and of a tireless custodian of a widely revered musical legacy. Larson enlisted local heavy-metal drummer Yousif Del Valle to learn and eventually record an exact facsimile of Hart’s drumming from Land Speed Record. As Larson’s films repeat, Del Valle’s drumming plays intermittently. In spite of Del Valle’s virtuosity, dissecting Hart’s Dionysian approach to rhythm proved to be difficult, if not revelatory. Hart’s original contains manifold layers of meaning, intent, and idiosyncrasy that need to be understood or at least acknowledged before being reconstructed. But it works. The copy is sound. Hart and the band’s entire sonic character can be heard careening along with Del Valle’s re-creation. — Nathaniel Lee

“Active Voice” Ulises

31 E Columbia Ave

November 12–January 22 Ulises is a collectively run art bookstore and exhibition space—modeled after venues such as Printed Matter and Dexter Sinister in New York—whose quarterly, essayistic presentations constellate works of art, publications, and public programs around a curatorial theme. “Active Voice,” this season’s apt focus, places the politicized, pop-inflected narrations of Hannah Black’s recent videos and Steffani Jemison’s looped sound work Same Time, 2014, into dialogue. In Jemison’s recording, which is softly amplified throughout the room, an a cappella group weaves lush harmonies around the text of Black Panther Party leader Huey Newton’s Vietnam War-era speech at Boston College. The immersive aural pleasure of this work signals Newton’s desire, expressed in his closing line, “to develop a value system that will help us function together in harmony,” despite seemingly insurmountable differences between radical communities. On a monitor with headphones, Black’s video Intensive Care/Hot New Track, 2014, collages spoken fragments of stories of sexual violence, celebrity, and extradition over disembodied floating limbs. Mark Beasley’s Twelve Books & Seven Records: Re-Voice, 2016, comprises a reading and listening list available to browse onsite, as in a reference library, and as a printed takeaway card. Its references include Judith Butler’s Excitable Speech: A Politics of the Performative (1997) and Max Roach and Abbey Lincoln’s jazz LP We Insist! Max Roach’s Freedom Now Suite (1960). The bookshop’s shelves display a range of on-theme materials, which supplement Beasley’s concise syllabus, including Pascal Gielen’s The Murmuring of the Artistic Multitude: Global Art, Memory and Post-Fordism (2010) and filmmaker and performer Wu Tsang’s monograph Not in My Language (2016). Communal furniture—long, low benches and a wide central table designed by Jody Harrington—invites extended reading, active listening, and conversation, all essential in these troubled times. — Becky Huff Hunter

Ann Hamilton The Fabric Workshop and Museum

1214 Arch Street

September 6–January 8 Ann Hamilton’s Philadelphia miniretrospective was accompanied by a here-and-then-gone waterfront installation of pulley- and wind-activated Tyvek curtains, but the crux of the matter is on the eighth floor of this museum—a materialization of the nerve center from which springs Hamilton’s tender and spectacular whimsy. On the right side of the gallery, twenty-four steel carts function as museum cases. They look like four-post bed frames from an infirmary; instead of mattresses, though, they hold sample books overstuffed with all manner of swatches, from goat hair to lace. There, too, are twentieth-century Amish dolls, faceless and outfitted with tiny aprons and bonnets. On the left side of the gallery hang twenty-six understated checked and striped blankets. They’re from the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, folded and hung neatly in a long row high up on the wall. Running underneath, a section of habitus • commonplace, 2016, which exists online as a Tumblr open for submissions, is set up as a shelf with stacks of takeaway printouts of images and literary quotes related to the human experience with cloth. There’s an excerpt by Alice Walker about lavender quilt pieces from her mother, another by Sylvia Plath about her protagonist feeling uncomfortable in expensive duds, and another by Eileen Myles about a madras shirt faded to resemble paisley. Hamilton proposes: We are fundamentally intimate with blankets, pockets, tablecloths, and windbreakers. Yet the police lieutenant’s soft hat, the voting booth curtain, and the forlorn sofa’s tattered upholstery threaten to inhibit our imagination. Perhaps these objects might as well be fleshy and alive. — Marcus Civin

Cauleen Smith Center for Contemporary Art & Culture

511 NW Broadway, Arlene and Harold Schnitzer Center for Art and Design

January 3–January 6 For those finding it difficult to see beyond a post-election haze, this show’s kaleidoscope of talismans, filmed utopias, and jazz sounds offers a welcome apparition. A room-size installation, titled Asterisms, 2016, is the most ambitious work to date by Cauleen Smith, an artist steeped in structuralist filmmaking and Afrofuturism. It conjures a future that is bright for all bodies. A constellation of four monitors facing radially outward forms the installation’s core. Each screen plays footage recorded by cameras looking upward and outward at natural and human-made Shangri-las, such as puffy clouds, a geodesic observation tower, a modernist building, stars, and a gliding monorail. These cinemascapes serve as backdrops for tables of objects, some drawn from the Pacific Northwest College of Art’s collection, that suggest various paths to fabricating a new world. For example, in one arrangement a pair of ceramic crows (by Rick Bartow), two plastic Clonette dolls (colonial-era toys from Ghana), and a Japanese kusamono composition (comprising potted moss and grasses) stand in front of footage of the Watts Towers, and later a tree, as if populating the vistas behind them. In another arrangement, a wooden Tanzanian puppet, a translucent glass bowl (by Benjamin Moore), and a suiseki stone are set in the sea, and then against a clip of a rocket leaving earth. Elsewhere, there are sci-fi books and a pile of candies taken, according to a note, from one of artist Felix Gonzalez-Torres’s homages to his dying lover and to renewal in the face of death. Cameras capture footage of each “diorama” against its changing background and send their feeds to projectors that cast the images on the walls above the installation. As saxophone notes by Joe McPhee soar, every register of the room is in flux. Asterisms is a reminder that we can, and do, manifest what will be. — Kate Green

Corita Kent Portland Art Museum

1219 SW Park Avenue

August 13–January 29 In an intimate gallery below a spectacularly fabulous Andy Warhol prints retrospective rests Sister Corita Kent’s contemplative antidote: a pithy hotbed of rainbow-hued prints that chart her trajectory from art-teaching nun to politically radical Pop art maestra. While at first one might feel that Big Andy upstairs dwarfs Underdog Kent in a wrestling match for best silk-screener, looking at Warhol situates Kent as a fellow genius appropriator of commercial advertising and lover of mechanical art’s democratic potential. This art-historical repositioning is significant because the forthright, earnest messages in her early works have arguably, and unfortunately, freaked out some viewers. Now, those squeamish about spiritual conversation can simply eye-candy away on the formal splendor of the artist’s geometric overlays, valiant treatments of scale, unorthodox typographic experiments, and striking color palettes. In The Word Pitched His Tent, 1962, solid cadmium red, magenta, and black tunnel shapes are stacked on top of one another, with a crude yellow sun stamped above them. The title references John 1:14, in which Jesus pitches his tent with humankind: With this, the image becomes an abstract ode to alliances and modesty. To detach Kent’s empowering sociopolitical, epigrammatic slogans from her graphic sensibility, though, would mean missing her subversive wordplay: memos about benevolence, love, peace, and transforming media bombardments into simplified, reflectively humane insights. Later works borrow snippets of D. H. Lawrence, Navajo chants, and e.e. cummings, such as Crazy Enough, 1968, a lush, shoegaze-y yellow-and-black floral collage (a paean to a bumblebee?) with the poet demurely quoted at the bottom: “I thank heaven somebody’s crazy enough to give me a daisy.” Absorptive and inviting, Kent’s prints leaves one invigorated. — Trinie Dalton

Rick Bartow IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts

108 Cathedral Place

August 19–December 31 One corner of Rick Bartow’s retrospective, organized just before his death earlier this year, features a suite of early drawings and prints dating back to 1979 and a later painting of a male figure with a crow twice its size resting on its torso. The crow in Hunter’s Tale Remembered, 2009, seems poised to devour the man. The painting’s rich black background and the furious marks shading the animal’s body are as ominous as the sinister situation depicted. Bartow consistently returned to this tension between human and animal—the idea that there is an animal inside all of us and that this hybridity lends us power as well as the potential for self-destruction—throughout his nearly five-decade career. He developed a mastery of pastels and exploited the medium’s velvety textures to portray men as bears and dogs, skull-faced figures sprouting wings amid vibrant colors thickly and almost violently applied to paper. The exhibition’s centerpieces, though, due to their large scale, are his acrylic paintings on canvas and wood sculptures. The sculptures convey a physicality and force through their use of raw wood and hardware: nails hammered into a face or neck, or a hatchet used as a leg on a human-headed dog, as in Man Acting Like Dog, 2009. His gestural style, distorted figuration, and the crabbed, handwritten text on the paintings suggest an interest in artists such as Francis Bacon or Jean-Michel Basquiat. But his content hearkens to the traditions of his Wiyot Tribe ancestors, evoking an exploration of his identity as a Native American as well as a Vietnam veteran and a recovering addict. In this light, Bartow’s composite forms speak to his own desire to represent complex and often conflicting historical narratives. — Chelsea Weathers