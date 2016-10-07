Toyin Ojih Odutola Museum of the African Diaspora

685 Mission St

October 26–April 2 The nearly life-size pastel, pencil, and charcoal drawings in Toyin Ojih Odutola’s exhibition ostensibly offer a privileged look at the private lives of an aristocratic African family. The subjects’ nonchalance, combined with the artist’s use of foreshortening and flattening effects, makes these works feel like they are derived from photographs, prompting the question: Whose gaze do we inhabit while viewing them? This query lingers, even after learning that the background story is actually an elaborate fiction that Ojih Odutola has invented to explore the physical markers of wealth. Her earlier work focuses on individuals, often posed against a plain ground, which emphasizes her stylized rendering of skin: sinewy patterns of rich blacks, highlighted with white and sometimes iridescent blue, orange, and gold. If those drawings collapsed the distinction between visible and invisible aspects of the body, in this new series Ojih Odutola adds to her inquiry the porous boundaries between the self and its surroundings. Her mark-making reinforces this line of research, especially in such superbly complicated compositions as The Marchioness or Lazy Sunday (all works 2016), where overlapping designs on drapery can be read as depth or simply more flat pattern. These drawings ask not only what does enormous wealth look like but also what does it feel like to look on this life with your own eyes? The artist’s conclusion seems to be a lonely one. Little remains to define individuals if they cannot be separated from their background, in both the literal and the figurative sense. — Kim Beil

David Ireland and Virginia Overton 500 Capp Street, the David Ireland House

500 Capp Street

February 3–April 29 In 1987, Bay Area Conceptualist David Ireland focused a talk at the San Francisco Art Institute on Giacometti’s concept of the “disagreeable object,” a term the surrealist artist had used to refer to a group of his small, ugly sculptures that were meant to be thrown away. This new exhibition of Ireland’s work, along with astute interventions by Virginia Overton, considers the disagreeable object as a traveling, translated concept. The centerpiece is Ireland’s A Decade Document, Withcomet, Andcomet, Andstool, 1980–90, a post-Minimalist tribute to ten years worth of toilet paper tubes. But the show’s crucial language can be found in the many small concrete, potato-like untitled sculptures the artist has called “torpedoes”—his own version of the disagreeable object—that irregularly punctuate the space (including the ceilings) like exclamation marks. Hovering in a state somewhere between abstraction and mere detritus, they emphasize the inherently humorous failure of Ireland’s other makeshift, ramshackle sculptures here. Within this conversation, Overton’s site-specific sculptures and installations add a subtly different flavor by affecting cartoonish awkwardness and impending disaster, as in Untitled (Ham Chandelier), 2017, a huge cured ham that hangs precariously in the dining room of the venue, and out on the roof is an untitled section of a wooden piling beam bisected by a sheet of Plexiglas, as though it fell from invisible window above. The positioning of the show at this site, where Ireland lived for decades and where much of his work and collections reside as well, deepens the intimacy of the conversation among the three artists. — Monica Westin

Anouk Kruithof Casemore Kirkeby

1275 Minnesota Street, 102

January 11–March 18 Anouk Kruithof’s first solo exhibition in the United States comprises a tongue-in-cheek body of work, ranging from photographic tableaux to blobby, photo-sculptural hybrids that complicate the relationship between form, content, and representation. When photography can be altered—to present “alternative facts,” for instance—the photograph’s ability to serve as proof becomes deeply problematic. Kruithof expands and exploits this now-perennial trope by turning the evidential weakness of images into a spatial, material problem. One of the artist’s tactics is to use an accumulation of screenshots, usually of commercial images, as source material. When displayed on a two-dimensional surface in a search-results-like grid, as in Carry On (all works 2015), a montage of pictures of cutout silhouettes of guns, the studies appear to be mere formal explorations of patterns. Their content is literally absent. But when they’re amassed three-dimensionally for semiorganic sculptural forms, as in Sorry No Definitions Found . . . and Another Universe, the way in which images circulate as both materials and representations is performed gently but trenchantly: the irregular and vague shapes of these sculptures make them appear spectral and oddly insubstantial. The series “Neutral (Sculpture),” featuring delicate, blurred-to-abstraction photographs printed onto materials such as latex, PVC, and vinyl that hang on metal armatures, emphasizes the fragility of pictures that seem to be stable when seen on flat, digital displays. Neutral (Restless) Sculpture—a precarious upright figure made of pipe insulation and a largely hidden folded photographic print on PVC curtain—seems to be waiting to unfold, umbrella-like, into a triumphant display. Meanwhile, Green Is More than Just a Color . . ., a set of images printed on Plexiglas and emblazoned across a PVC curtain, appears to be nothing more than a customized shower curtain—just one more unsteady screen through which our own worldview is mediated. — Monica Westin

Lonnie Holley Atlanta Contemporary

535 Means Street NW

January 12–April 2 Lonnie Holley’s solo exhibition “I Snuck Off the Slave Ship” is a miniretrospective of sorts, featuring some twenty works from as early as 1994, including assemblages, steel sculptures, and paintings on paper. At a time when civil rights are still under attack, the works read as poetic and powerfully charged. Take, for example, The Water Fountain, 2015, a beat-up fountain with two coat hangers emerging from the spout like a Calder sculpture, one black, one white. Or Church and State, 2014, a flag stand with a wooden crucifix hanging from its brass eagle. There is a plainspoken directness to the adjacencies of these found objects that is sincere and deeply moving. Sounds from a video featuring Holley’s many music collaborations emanate across the galleries, adding rich textures to the show. Most of the works are accompanied by wall texts conveying first-person accounts of the inspiration or stories behind the works. Holley often remarks on the dangers of information and technology, and the way they can foster an almost paranoid need to remember the past. “The journey to the top of the mountain will be long and hard, but if we want to get there we must learn how to be a part of the change,” the text for Waking Up in the Bed of Death (Watching the Marchers’ Dream Die), 2016, states. “Become alert. We can’t keep dreaming and letting those dreams die.” — Katie Geha

Antoni Muntadas Center for Art, Design and Visual Culture at UMBC

1000 Hilltop Circle, Fine Arts Building, 105

February 2–March 17 Spanish artist and retired MIT professor Antoni Muntadas’s show, “Activating Artifacts,” includes two three-channel video projections, About Academia I, 2011, and About Academia II, 2017, that index the conditions of higher education in the United States through quotations from educational theorists, snippets of interviews conducted in 2011 and 2017 with liberal professors and students, and looping scenes of campus life—lecture halls full of empty chairs, a closed door with a sign that reads “Computational Materials Meditation Room,” and students in sweatshirts walking to class in the rain. A freestanding thick windowed wall bisects the dark gallery, with the three screens suspended on either side. On one side are edited fragments of the 2011 interviews with well-traveled faculty such as Ute Meta Bauer, Noam Chomsky, and Howard Zinn, as well as with a professor who reported feeling as if he had become less important within his institution when his research didn’t attract funding. On the other side, interviews recorded in 2017 feature recent students—more visibly diverse than their elders—reflecting further on the stresses of institutional intellectual life, among them low-paying part-time work, oppressive architecture, and imperialist attitudes toward diverse communities. Muntadas’s installation might be a warning: If the post-secondary experience as framed here seems to value status, efficiency, routine, and blanket indoctrination over disruption and open philosophical investigation—and if colleges and universities promise hyper-professional careers and bend too much to receive any investment available—it threatens to only transmit the values of certain corporations, governments, and other undifferentiated educational institutions. In this context, Muntadas makes the ubiquitous lecture-hall chair look like a possibly restrictive device; its hinged tablet arm threatens to constrict and confine rather than aid and support. — Marcus Civin

“The Artist’s Museum” ICA - Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston

100 Northern Avenue

November 16–March 26 For the information-rich group exhibition “The Artist’s Museum,” various artists have arranged the work of others, mostly using video and still photography in order to capture and reorient their frequently modernist objects of interest. Carol Bove’s collection of brass, wood, and stone items paired with photographs recall René Magritte’s painting La traversée difficile (The Difficult Crossing), 1926, while Pierre Leguillon’s La grande evasion (The Great Escape), 2012, originally made for the Musée de la danse in Rennes, consists of mounted photographs sourced online. Many artists display their collections as overlapping three-dimensional arrangements that cover tables and floors, suggesting everything from the curator’s exhibition maquette to an Amazon wish list. Anna Craycroft’s piece The Earth Is a Magnet, 2016, comprises two rooms of Berenice Abbott’s scientific photographs from 1920 to 1968 (a subject of local interest, since some of the pictures here were part of MIT’s Physical Science Study Committee in the 1950s) intermingling with the work of current artists such as Katherine Hubbard and A. L. Steiner. Christian Marclay’s video-in-the-round, Shake Rattle and Roll (Fluxmix), 2004, orchestrates, quite literally, historical Fluxus objects that resound musically in response to the artist’s handling. The ability to hear (rather than see) Marclay’s piece all at once makes it exceptional in a show that otherwise demands much of the viewer’s capacity to draw latent connections among the works on display. But this is not another birth of the reader. No longer the cobbled-together images of postmodernist appropriation, these pieces perform a near-didactic role for the viewer and suggest the possibility that, if read correctly and historically, they might yield something not at all arbitrary, something nested within a set of actual conditions that produce a newly complex set of subjective categories. — Melissa Ragain

Zina Saro-Wiwa Krannert Art Museum and Kinkead Pavilion

500 East Peabody Drive

November 17–March 25 Questions of ecology lie at the core of Zina Saro-Wiwa’s exhibition, though her approach to the subject includes more than addressing the natural environment. The show features works produced by the artist since 2013, when she moved from Brooklyn to her birthplace of Ogoniland, in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. Her photography and videos represent a reconnection to and an exploration and celebration of her homeland, even as it suffers dramatic environmental degradation from rampant oil extraction. Karikpo Pipeline, 2015, a multichannel video presented across five LCD screens, envelops the viewer in the verdant lusciousness of Ogoniland, a landscape riven by signs of an industry’s rapacious intrusions. Masked dancers lunge and flip their way toward the camera in a performance of Karikpo, a whimsical acrobatic masquerade that’s a mainstay of Ogoni festivals. An antelope-horned visage leaps through the video like an avatar of local cultural tradition that calls forth a future where the welfare of Africa’s people and land are considered inseparable. These intersections of nature, technology, and cultural tradition are exemplary of the artist’s boundary-blurring examination of environmental issues in the Niger Delta. Another multichannel series of videos, “Table Manners,” 2014–15, demonstrates the simple act of eating as one such point of collision. Shown across eight televisions radially aligned amid a pile of periwinkle shells, the piece achieves a quiet grace by simply displaying footage of Ogoni men and women as they eat. Their stares, which meet our gaze with wordless potency, draw us into an everyday reality in which identity can be articulated through small variations in the straightforward consumption of food. These seemingly insignificant gestures beckon the viewer into an intimate bond with the eight diners, an alternative relationship based on more than what we can extract from their world. — Dan Jakubowski

Basim Magdy Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago (MCA Chicago)

220 East Chicago Avenue

December 10–March 19 Basim Magdy’s retrospective at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago is the Egyptian artist’s first large-scale exhibition in the United States. Collecting a number of his psychedelic films, drawings, and photographic works from the past decade, the show offers a view into Magdy’s career-spanning fascination with dystopia, hope, and visions of futures that never came to be. From the strangely subdued neon hellishness of his early drawings to his newer experiments with “film pickling,” the artist’s term for submerging his photographs in chemicals to achieve riotous color effects, the works on display impart a cohesive if jangling stylistic approach and worldview. The drawings especially, which are exhibited in a visual heap on a large fluorescent wall painted a crepuscular pink, provide an oblique and disturbing portal into an alternate dimension of sociotechnological waning where antiquated technologies exist alongside fantastical creatures and strange extraterrestrial forces. Equal parts futuristic excess and outmoded disrepair, these small works represent a world in perpetual dusk that is occupied by spacecraft (some resembling giant squid) and weird, unidentifiable machines. Magdy’s newest work shows a shift toward serial photography. An Apology to a Love Story that Crashed into a Whale and An Island Recalls the Tangled Details of Its Past Life as a Poem of Solitude and Unrecorded Events, both 2016, dominate two walls of the exhibition with grids of brightly hued images and blocks of text. Like his films, these series tell dreamy narratives snarled with revolution, violence, death, and the potential for hope amid dystopian times. That Magdy is able to present these apocalyptic tales with such prismatic color and effervescent charm comes as a small miracle. — Dan Jakubowski

Roe Ethridge Contemporary Arts Center, Cincinnati

44 E. Sixth Street

October 7, 2016–March 12, 2017 One might contend that art exhibitions, perennially hawking some ideology or creative vision, have more in common with the late-night infomercial—that most unseemly of genres—than we care to admit. Roe Ethridge makes that argument in “Nearest Neighbor,” a two-floor retrospective of sixty large-format photographs from 1999 to 2016. Aesthetically, these images hover above a Bermuda Triangle, one whose vertices are the ambience of luxury magazines, the innocent nostalgia of a family snapshot, and the corporatized, euphoric limbo of stock photography. Pigeons midflight; empty Coke bottles; women in swimwear, double-exposed against a throb of sunset; a Thanksgiving banquet—anything goes in the aggressively styled, unsettling camp in which this show revels. Borrowing from previously published iconography to recast his works in more playful, ironic roles, Ethridge plumbs a résumé that includes showing in a Whitney Biennial, shooting for publications such as Vice, and commercial endeavors for companies including Goldman Sachs. This artistic arbitrage invests the show, whose title is both a digital imaging term and a pattern-recognition method for data optimization, with the intimate distance felt between image and intent. These photographs mine the distrust and desirability evoked with product placement, as in Nancy with Polaroid, 2003–2006, where a dimpled, retouched model beams as the instant film is disgorged from her name-brand camera. A candle’s slavering wax and a rind of Brie morbidly deliquesce in Chanel Necklace for Gentlewoman, 2014, a starkly decadent vanitas that also includes cherries, soap, pearls, and a plastic fork. These photos could pass as editorial ads, scrapbook entries, even postage stamps. Within the idiom of the purchasable, licensable and standardized, these pictures belong everywhere and anywhere. In a post-truth world besieged by unverifiable images, it’s suggested, you too can enjoy the same majestic abysm declared by empty vessels of Coca-Cola. — Zack Hatfield

Albert Oehlen Cleveland Museum of Art

11150 East Boulevard

December 4, 2016–March 12, 2017 Since the 1980s, Albert Oehlen has routinely deployed the tree as a programmatic conceit, a rudimentary scheme that has allowed for mischievous invention within the language of painting. As a rhizomatic figure, the tree offers vast and circuitous navigation potential. It possesses a core (trunk), diverging pathways (branches), and an infinite number of regenerating underground conduits (roots), and thus it is an ideal trope for routing and re-routing painting’s histories and influences. It is not surprising that the artist insists on using the anatomy of a plant over purely abstract and inorganic conceptions of networks to stretch, grow, and poke at painting and its potentiality. After all, the tree is a traditional and lauded vertical fixture within the genre of landscape painting. The splintering of figuration and abstraction in this exhibition extends well beyond pictorial inventions within individual paintings. Here, the artist, along with a team of friends and arts professionals, choose to punctuate a selection of his work from the past forty years with pieces by other artists. Formal alliances are made by juxtaposing Oehlen’s painting Strassen, 1988, with two late de Kooning abstractions: Untitled XIII, 1985, and an untitled work from 1987. Three of Rodney Graham’s photographs of inverted trees make an appearance, as do pieces by Jackson Mac Low and Harun Farocki. A collaboration between Oehlen and the composer Michael Wertmüller yields a new musical score that accompanies a strobe-light projection installed at the exhibition’s entrance. Yet it is a suite of seven large black-and-white etchings (all Untitled, 2016)—each print hosting a fantastical image of a woody aberration and a hefty amount of lavish plate tone––that best demonstrates the utter abundance of pictorial invention that Oehlen has been able to achieve from pondering the tree. — Michelle Grabner

Carey Young Dallas Museum of Art

1717 North Harwood

February 2–April 2 We are all painfully aware of the mechanisms, duplicities, and abuses of power omnipresent in our current political climate. Carey Young’s prescient exhibition “The New Architecture” focuses squarely on how human agency directs or is harmed by power. The title is meant to suggest a speculative model of authority, yet much of her intention is tied to actual architectural edifices. In the photographs gathered within the series “Body Techniques,” 2007, we see the artist in a business suit among expansionist construction in Dubai and Sharjah. One photo shows her prone in a concave pile of desert rubble, with an encroaching city in the background. Another displays Young senselessly taking a sledgehammer to a barren plain as a formulaic housing development looms in the near distance. Each image suggests individual weakness against the intrusion of industry and unchecked growth. In the video Palais de Justice, 2017, Young films the setting and proceedings of numerous trials within a nineteenth-century courthouse in Brussels. Architecture again stands as a symbol of imposing power. Inside, however, she focuses on women judges and advocates. An occasional man is present, but only in a minor or hierarchically weaker position. We see judges through small porthole windows embedded in large wooden doors. A muffled sound track of voices is heard as if we were under water. We become voyeurs, held distant to the implementation of matriarchal judicial power. Ironically, the camera brings us slowly closer to a kind of unearned intimacy as we watch the nuance of each individual’s facial expressions and hand gestures. In a mesmerizing display of shifting power, we are simultaneously at the mercy of this system and observers of something that we perhaps should not be watching. — Matthew Bourbon

Stanley Whitney Modern Art Museum | Fort Worth

3200 Darnell Street

January 21–April 2 Joy is an uncommon aspiration in contemporary abstraction. The easy gratification found in art exclusively intent on formal pleasure leads many artists to pursue other approaches, such as irony or the suggestion of narrative. At a minimum, a countervailing formal dissonance is usually present—think of the peculiarities of a Charline von Heyl or a Raoul De Keyser. Stanley Whitney’s paintings, however, are unusual in their candor and plainness. They are bold declarations that name color as their principal subject. To his credit, Whitney evades the soppy trap inherent in such an ordinary commitment; a lesser artist would likely falter into cliché. Whitney avoids empty formula by seeking, in his own words, “a space in color”—to paint “intelligent color, not decorative color.” One can question what this means, but these directives give vitality to Whitney’s art. All the works in this exhibition showcase this uncertain aim. For instance, Love in the Time of War, 2016, features stacks of colorful shapes, curiously bent like flexible Lego bricks. The canvas contains a landscape of mark-making; one section brushed vigorously, another flat, undisturbed, and opaque. This variation of touch and the wobbly line that delineates these gravity-bound slabs of color breathes life into the paintings. For all their structural repetition, the works have an unpredictable looseness; in Kongo, 2014, one is confronted by a turpentine-brown slush, pitted like a cratered moon and offset by an adjacent pink and a nearby resonant black. The impact of diverse paint applications demonstrates that, despite any sentimentalities of Whitney’s project, a Morandi-like directness remains an effective connection to the human facture of painting. — Matthew Bourbon

Andres Serrano The School - Jack Shainman Gallery

25 Broad Street

January 7–April 8 Against all odds, much of Andres Serrano’s photographic work remains intact. While the publicly funded Piss Christ (Immersions), 1987, is absent from this selection, a history of volatile reception lurks like a shadow throughout the exhibition. This is overtly legible in his series “History of Sex,” 1995–96, a collection of evenly lit portraits of diverse sexual practices. During a 2007 showing in Sweden, neo-Nazis mauled the framed photographs with crowbars and axes, and, in a telling gesture, the only face undisturbed among the works on view here belongs to an image of a pale man with a blond buzz cut. Following the incident, Serrano applied red semitransparent tape over the damaged sections of the other photos. It conceals as much as it repairs, deftly integrating extremist reaction into the work itself. In his photographic series “Torture,” 2015, the artist digs into other systemic forms of violence. Each image shows a lone figure (sometimes an actual prisoner of war) assuming the role of a torture victim. These photographs of hooded men appear like staged versions of the viral image of Ali Shallal al-Qaisi, which was revealed in 2004 along with other American abuses at the Abu Ghraib prison. Serrano saw his artwork become the catalyst for threats to abolish the NEA in 1989, with Newt Gingrich lamenting that some facets of publicly funded art are “designed to undermine our civilization.” But surely it is better that Serrano’s art alludes to the federal money that subsidizes torture and prejudiced legislation than never addressing it at all. — Nolan Boomer

Ken Gonzales-Day Minnesota Museum of American Art

141 E. 4th Street

January 19–April 16 For more than a decade, Ken Gonzales-Day has been exploring the history of racialized violence in America, creating several bodies of work that are brought together for the first time in this exhibition. Cumulatively, his work is a powerful and complex statement that challenges what we thought we knew about this country’s great dilemma. The Los Angeles–based artist has extensively researched lynchings in California, where Mexican Americans and Asian Americans were widely targeted during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. This work resulted in a nonfiction book—Lynching in the West, 1850–1935 (2006)—as well as the series “Erased Lynching,” 2006–16, comprising photographs of executions that have been altered to remove the victims’ bodies, and “Searching for California Hang Trees,” 2002–14, in which the artist photographed trees in locations where hangings occurred. Examples from both series are included here. Also included among the works that fill the entirety of the museum’s single gallery are photographs from his 2005 “Memento Mori” series, featuring original portraits of young men the same age and race as those of specific historical victims of racially motivated violence, as well as more recent works in which photographed re-creations of historical killings are composited with photos of protests against latter-day slayings of people of color. The works here serve as powerful documentation of Gonzales-Day’s ongoing efforts to call attention both to the complex history of institutional racism and its extrajudicial expressions and to his own vantage point as an observer. By extension, viewers question their own relationships to this history. — Jay Gabler

Haroon Mirza Contemporary Art Gallery, Vancouver

555 Nelson Street

January 13–March 19 The announcement for British artist Haroon Mirza’s first Canadian solo show, “Entheogens” at first reads like an edibles review. Promising all new work, the statement includes a list of main ingredients as pseudospiritual anchoring points: a scattering of the scientific names for LSD, magic mushrooms, and peyote. The artist’s previous self-regulating installations provided an interesting context for his recent references to ethnobotany and West Coast trip culture, especially when examined by a Brit in a city with a strong First Nations artist community. Mirza often works with light and sound, and he refers to everything he produces as an act of composition, whether or not it’s audible. That said, some of his pieces are a bit too on the nose in using audio components as drawing materials. Those that feel more engaging take chances with imperfection, and even push the envelope on some of the wordplay underpinning his overall project. For instance, take Acid (all works 2016), a copper PCD blank over which the artist sprinkled a handful of morning glory seeds (natural producers of LSD) that had been dipped in ferric chloride, the same acid used for etching copper circuit boards. While Mirza’s Lamp for Williamsii, made up of blinking lights and peyote, is the show’s main attraction, other more subtle copperplate works captivate, too. For those pieces, Mirza elecro-etched photogrammic analogs of Psilocybe cubensis––the mushrooms appear as a kind of hallucination themselves. — Marisa Olson