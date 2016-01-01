Ni Jun Shanghai Gallery of Art | 沪申画廊

3 Bund, Third Floor | 上海市中山东一路3号 外滩三号 三楼

November 12–January 7 Ni Jun’s “Deep Blue Sea” opts for bilgewater over Condé Nast vistas. The exhibition is filled with mostly small, nautically themed paintings lashed to the gallery’s pillars with twine and wire. A few paintings are scattered randomly atop large stock photos of sea vessels and waterways that cover every wall. The space is awash in dark blues that seem painted, perhaps, from the perspective of a seafarer, a castaway, or maybe even a drowning victim. In part, Jun seeks to redress the absenting of the sea from Chinese painting, as exhibition texts suggest, not so much to fill a void but to return to a premise: the spiritual and worldly balance of water and its indifference to us even as it forces us to yield. Jun resuscitates the sea with equal doses of Lao-tzu and Steve Zissou. The two most recent works in the exhibition are the most impressive. Indian Ocean, 2016, is a large-scale painting whose composition lists heavily to one side, the horizon line tilted as it portrays the view from the deck of a vessel caught in unpredictable currents and violent waves of green foam. Passing Through the English Channel, 2016, is subdued: a small boat seen at a distance through hazy moonlight, passing into a blue-gray nothingness. Even the smallest works offer impossible depth. Tianjin Bay, 2013, is filled with intense blues, a tiny cargo ship in the distance. The beach in Morning Sea, 2007, shares the precision of a Hiroshi Sugimoto photograph. The still life Old Cowboy, 2011, depicts a fishmonger’s catch of the day, showing Jun’s lightness of touch. The artist’s paintings can be quiet and meditative or they can be filled with the sounds of engines and waves and the taste of salt and Dramamine. — Todd Meyers

Felix Gonzalez-Torres Rockbund Art Museum (RAM) | 上海外滩美术馆

20 Huqiu Road, Huangpu District | 上海市黄浦区虎丘路20号

September 30–December 25 The first solo exhibition of Felix Gonzalez-Torres in China, at the Rockbund Museum of Art, includes not only his signature participatory works—such as the candy pieces “Untitled” (Public Opinion) and “Untitled” (Portrait of Ross in LA) and poster pieces such as “Untitled” (We Don’t Remember)—but also his photography, collage, advertisement, and tattoo works. The show’s scale and range of works make it seem much like a retrospective. Due to the museum’s architecture, visitors—as they ascend the narrow building’s five floors—find themselves on a sentimental journey through which the artist is revealed, layer by layer. In “Untitled” (Go-Go Dancing Platform), 1991/2016, a performer shows up at a random time every day to dance to music only he himself hears via headphones. Viewers gather and watch in silence, prompted to contemplate public and private spaces, majorities and minorities. Who transgresses limits? Who fears and who is feared? This live work connects the late artist and his era to the here and now. Various curatorial decisions and the exhibition design make evident the museum’s ardent attempts to cultivate the audience’s experience and its understanding that participation lies at the core of Gonzalez-Torres’s work. The unconditional generosity in his work contrasts with the public’s indefensible response to HIV; the gentle and sweet nature of his oeuvre opposes the abyss of death and terror. In this presentation, then, what does the participatory aspect mean for an audience weaned on an urban Chinese culture that has never processed the spread of HIV/AIDS and that is only beginning to take part in an unfolding discourse around LBGTQ rights. Is it the responsibility of the curators and the museum as a public institution to contextualize the exhibition so that what a visitor takes home from the show is not only the sweet taste of candy? — Hanlu Zhang (张涵露)

“Negative Horizon” Hong-Gah Museum

11F, No. 166, Dàyè Road, Běitóu District

October 16–January 8 Connecting the materiality of film to corporeal life, “Negative Horizon” politically locates urgency where image touches skin. Concentrating mostly on the global South, the screen-based works in this exhibition interrogate the conditions of this contact and speculate possibilities of other histories and encounters. In Jakarta-based artists Tita Salina and Irwan Ahmett’s disquieting installation, the video Inseparable Flakes, 2016, is projected onto a fragile screen made of skin collected from the children of indentured Indonesian fisherman, literalizing a site of trafficked images and real bodies. Through a montage of appropriated film and found WWII Japanese photography, Chung Li-Kao makes a rigorous case for how our collective images are totally subsumed by a mechanical and colonial apparatus. Exhibition curators Fang-Tze Hsu and Pei-Yi Lu also take this critical position in highlighting poetic and activist positions in various works. In A Romantic Composition, 2015, Futoshi Miyagi reframes the longstanding US military occupation of Okinawa as an untold site of libidinal encounters by creating fictional narratives based on actual ethnographic research of postwar gay life at the US base and nightclubs. Set against the backdrop of nighttime Taipei, Jun Yang’s somnambulistic video meditation on memory further underlines the subjective ambivalence of place and image. In A Short Story on Forgetting and Remembering, 2007, the narrator asks of images of the past, “ What was real? What did we add, imagine or wish?” The complexity of this experience best reveals itself on the back of a noisy motorcycle taxi traveling through the winding hills of Beitou. As part of an expanded project by Akira Takayama, viewers tour the conflicted vestiges of colonial Japanese and American quarters in this hot-springs resort area, guided by both a smart-phone app and a local driver—a theater of screen and body. — Howie Chen

Micha Ullman Givon Art Gallery, ltd.

35 Gordon Street

November 24–January 14 Connected Vessels, 2016, a work in Micha Ullman’s current exhibition, features water flowing through linked containers placed within an iron structure that resembles a table or the tree of spheres from the Kabbalah. Manifesting the law of equilibrium, the water gradually erodes the metal, creating reddish rust. Every so often, the sculpture requires refilling because of dehydration and the creation of this corrosion. Ullman, a wizard of Israeli art, is best known for his Land art, particularly his dramatic static structures that have a strong presence but that are sometimes almost invisible. For Land Exchange, 1972, he dug three cubic feet of earth from his town and exchanged it with the same from a neighboring Arab village. For Water, 1996, he installed two sewer lids imprinted with his hand, one in West Jerusalem and the other in East Jerusalem. For the most part, equilibrium is maintained under the surface in his works, whereas above ground there is human strife and conflict. In this show, balance is brought above ground, creating a tension between conflict and its resolution. The water, both still and coursing, produces an equilibrium that is never perfect, forever held in expectation. Apart from Connected Vessels,, there are two more metal and water sculptures, as well as a series of delicate water drawings produced like photograms, for which Ullman placed objects on paper and then let water trace their bodies and contours. Ullman likes to describe himself as a photographer, throwing sand on people and objects that are then removed, leaving their mark. In this case it is not sand but water that works like light on paper. As in early photography, the water drawings require a long exposure, registering the passing of time as well as the pendulum of memory and forgetfulness. His body of work heightens our attentiveness to transience as well as to the fact that transience itself testifies to the eternal. — Roy Brand

Raja’a Khalid Grey Noise

Unit 24, Alserkal Avenue, Street 8, Al Quoz 1, Exit 43 - SZR

November 13–January 7 A sharp intimacy suffuses Dubai-based Pakistani artist Raja’a Khalid’s show like the warmth of late afternoon sunlight. Reflections bounce off the iridescent automotive-paint-coated panels of High Noon (all works 2016), where tangerine gives way to deep orange, and Santa Barbara, which itself is seafoam but casts onto the floor a lurid green. Perhaps donning the US military-issue Oakleys set on a dune-textured altar of a shelf in sun and sand worship, or the bomber jacket, Solaro, would shield one from the light. Made from the titular suiting fabric, the latter’s underside is shot through with red, which colonialists believed would protect their pale skins from harsh tropical rays. Two photographs of a bonding ritual that happens here each summer lie at the heart of the exhibition. When falcons begin to molt, they are blindfolded, leashed, and placed in a protective tent. After a week or so, they are untethered; after another, their hoods are removed and they see each other for the first time. The acculturation process is designed to slowly build trust and feels like a mirror of Dubai’s complex demographics, where only twelve to eight percent of residents are citizens.

Local references abound in Tom Ford Oud Wood, an industrial diffuser spewing out the sultry musk of the perfume, and in the plasticized Palm Leaves that are the primary flora of shopping malls, as well as in the diamanté car decal Buraq, which shows a winged horse with the face of a woman from Islamic mythology. Yet Khalid reaches beyond the easy seduction of Gulf imagery to tap into the region’s underlying economy. The UAE’s failed transmutation of Sun Ra’s Afrofuturism into Pan-Arabism and the emotional textures of never belonging are captured here, like a single drop of sweat trickling to a stop halfway down your face. — Rahel Aima

Viktor & Rolf National Gallery of Victoria

180 St. Kilda Road, and Federation Square

October 21–February 26 Since launching their couture house in 1998, Dutch fashion designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren—also known as Viktor & Rolf—have been lauded for their imaginative womens-wear lines and runway performances that so often directly respond to the conventions of the high-fashion industry. Here, over forty of Viktor & Rolf’s most iconic haute-couture and ready-to-wear pieces are displayed on headless mannequins standing on low-lying plinths. Interspersed with these displays are miniature versions of their designs on porcelain dolls, one of which is a robot that walks, waves, and turns on a scaled-down runway. Placed in front of wallpaper that features thousands of the duo’s design sketches spanning their entire career, standout pieces include a gray wool trench coat featuring a three-dimensional rendering of the word “NO” protruding from under its collar, and a fanned black pleated dress suspended from an aluminum harness with small runway spotlights and working speakers attached, intended to be mounted on the shoulders of some unfortunate model. Presented in beautiful lighting, Viktor & Rolf’s “Russian Doll” collection, 1999–2000, comprises nine jute haute-couture dresses that are as much nostalgic remnants of the duo’s 1999 autumn launch as they are fresh displays of impeccable craftsmanship. (For its inaugural unveiling, the designers themselves dressed the doll-like model Maggie Rizer as she stood on a rotating platform: Rizer began the performance of sorts outfitted in a frayed burlap slip before gradually being transformed into a heavy haute-couture sculpture.) While one premise of the National Gallery of Victoria exhibition—that fashion can be art—seems a symptom more of status anxiety than of serious inquiry, it is Viktor & Rolf’s technical proficiency that resonates most strongly here, transforming borderline gimmicks into exquisite experiments with line, shape, color, and volume. — Wes Hill