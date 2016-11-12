recent
archive
On the Ground: Gökcan Demirkazık on changes in Istanbul in 2016
recent
archive
Julian Rose on Daniel Libeskind’s One Day in Life in Frankfurt
Janelle Zara on the latest renovation of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House
recent
archive
recent
archive
News
Diary
Picks
Film
South Korea Prosecutors Claim Artwork is Authentic Despite Artist’s Denial
ArtCenter/South Florida to Partner with Bruce High Quality Foundation University to Provide Arts Education
Honolulu Biennial Announces Participating Artists for Inaugural Edition
Serbian Politician Denounces Proposed Monument to Andy Warhol in Belgrade
Kunstmuseum St. Gallen Appoints Lorenzo Benedetti Curator of Contemporary Art
Barbara Jatta Named First Female Director of Vatican Museums
After Student Creates Poster of Netanyahu with Hangman’s Noose, Israeli Government Threatens to Defund Jerusalem Art Academy
Picasso’s Electrician Receives Suspended Sentence for Hoarding Paintings
After Van Gogh Museum Declares Book of Artist’s Sketches to be Fake, Publisher Threatens Legal Action
Lowery Stokes Sims and Lauren Cornell to Receive ArtTable Awards
News
Diary
Picks
Film
Kate Sutton at My Sweet Little Lamb (Everything we see could also be otherwise)
News
Diary
Picks
Film
News
Diary
Picks
Film
Andrew Hultkrans on the 20th anniversary of Beavis and Butt-Head Do America
Nick Pinkerton on Martin Scorsese at the Museum of the Moving Image
Tobi Haslett on Arthur Jafa’s Love Is the Message, the Message Is Death
The stunning rise of nationalism, populism, and fundamentalism—and the Trump presidency—has roiled the world. How did we get here? What can art do? In concert with the December issue’s feature on THE YEAR IN SHOCK—which features pieces by Helen Molesworth, Tariq Ali, and Wendy Brown on the upheaval of political and perceptual experience as we know it—artforum.com presents short reflections on post-election America and the aftershocks to come.
Martha Rosler, POINT & SHOOT, a mourning thought (though I am more enraged than in mourning), 2016.
Martha Rosler is an artist who lives and works in Brooklyn.