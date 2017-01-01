 

Unpresidented Times: Nona Faustine

01.18.17

Above: Nona Faustine, Over My Dead Body, 2013. Tweed Courthouse, built on top of an African burial ground.
 
Below: Nona Faustine, Liberty Is Sweet, Capital Closed, 2016.


