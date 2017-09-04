recent
archive
recent
archive
Julian Rose on Daniel Libeskind’s One Day in Life in Frankfurt
Janelle Zara on the latest renovation of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House
recent
archive
Bruce Hainley and David Velasco talk about Tea for Three (2016)
recent
archive
1
2
News
Diary
Picks
Film
Ongoing List of Arts Institutions to Close for Inauguration Day Culture Strike
Reports of Trump Administration Plan to Eliminate the NEA and NEH Cause Alarm
New York’s Museum of Arts and Design Director Jorge Daniel Veneciano Steps Down
Milwaukee Art Museum Receives Historic Gift of More Than 500 Jules Chéret Works
News
Diary
Picks
Film
News
Diary
Picks
Film
“You Say You Want a Revolution? Records and Rebels 1966–1970”
News
Diary
Picks
Film
Amy Taubin on “Inauguration of the Displeasure Dome: Coping with the Election”
Kay Rosen, Uh Oh, 2017.
Kay Rosen is an artist who lives in Gary, Indiana, and New York. A solo exhibition of her work, “Kay Rosen: H is for House,” will be on view at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, Connecticut, from March 5 to September 4, 2017.