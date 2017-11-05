 

Slant

Architecture

Performance

Venice Biennale: Artists’ Artists Part II

05.11.17

In the prelude to the opening of the 57th Venice Biennale, we asked artists exhibiting and being celebrated around the city to choose something to highlight on artforum.com. Here are some of their selections. The biennial is open to the public from May 13 through November 26, 2017.


Cinthia Marcelle, Chão de caça (Hunting Ground), 2017, grating floor and stones, and Cinthia Marcelle and Tiago Mata Machado, Nau (Now), 2017, HD video, 44 minutes. For the Brazilian Pavilion, Giardini.



Geoffrey Farmer, A Way Out of the Mirror, 2017. For the Canada Pavilion, Giardini.



Guan Xiao, David, 2013, three-channel HD video installation, color, sound, 4 minutes 43 seconds. In “Viva Arte Viva” in the Arsenale.



Hassan Sharif, Hassan Sharif Studio (Supermarket), 1990-2016, mixed-media objects, heaps, books, boxes. In “Viva Arte Viva” in the Central Pavilion, Giardini.



Taus Makhacheva, Tightrope, 2015, HD video, color, sound, 58 minutes 10 seconds. In “Viva Arte Viva” in the Central Pavilion, Giardini.



Rear: Franz Erhard Walther, Wall Formation 'Memory Base (Three Quotations)', 1983, dyed cotton fabric and wood. In “Viva Arte Viva” in the Arsenale.



The pigeons of Venice, San Marco.


All rights reserved. artforum.com is a registered trademark of Artforum International Magazine, New York, NY