Documenta 14: Artists’ Artists

Tomorrow, the fourteenth edition of Documenta opens its iteration in Kassel, Germany. On the ground, we asked artists in the exhibition, curated by Adam Szymczyk along with a team of nearly twenty curators and advisors, to choose another artist or artists who, in the early moments of the show, immediately stood out in their minds. Documenta 14 in Kassel is open to the public from June 10 through September 17, 2017; the exhibition in Athens opened April 8 and runs through July 16, 2017.
Clip from Eva Stefani, Acropolis, 2002/04, Super 8 and 16 mm, color, sound, 25 minutes.
Antonio Vega Macotela, The Mill of Blood, 2017, steel, wood, and glass, 16 2/5 x 29 1/2 x 29 1/2". At Westpavillon (Orangerie), Kassel.
Antonio Vega Macotela, The Mill of Blood, 2017, steel, wood, and glass, 16 2/5 x 29 1/2 x 29 1/2". At Westpavillon (Orangerie), Kassel.
Rosalind Nashashibi, In Vivian’s Garden, 2016, oil on canvas, 23 2/3 x 35 2/5". At Palais Bellevue, Kassel.
Moyra Davey, Skeletal Buddha (detail), 2017, 112 C prints, tape, postage, and ink, 11 4/5 × 17 3/4" each. At the Neue Neue Galerie (Neue Hauptpost), Kassel.
Works by Miriam Cahn at documenta Halle, Kassel.
Lala Rukh, Mirror Image III: x, y, 2011, graphite on carbon paper, two sheets, 8 x 20" each. At documenta Halle, Kassel.
Clip from Eva Stefani, Virgin's Temple, 2017, Super 8, color, sound, 2 minutes, 50 seconds.
Vivian Suter, Nisyros (Vivian’s bed), 2016–17, oil, pigment, and fish glue on canvas and paper, and volcanics, earth, botanical matter, microorganisms, and wood. Paintings: 67 × 90 1/2" each. At the Glass Pavilions on Kurt-Schumacher-Strasse, Kassel.
Miriam Cahn, rennen müssen (March 21 and September 17, 2016), oil on canvas, 110 1/5 x 78 3/4". At documenta Halle, Kassel.
R. H. Quaytman at the Neue Galerie, Kassel.
Clip from Artur Żmijewski, Glimpse, 2016–17, digital video transferred from 16-mm film, black-and-white, silent, 20 minutes. Part of Documenta 14, at Athens School of Fine Arts (ASFA)—Pireos Street (“Nikos Kessanlis” Exhibition Hall), Athens.