John Giorno reads There Was a Bad Tree at the Poetry Project (2018).
MORE BAD and really good (John Giorno)
There was a lot more than this the other night at The Poetry Project: CAConrad’s poem about human pelts; Eileen Myles, our genial dean in a twenty-gallon hat; Patricia Spears Jones’s stately sequence full of well-spaced air; Pierre Joris & Nicole Peyrafitte doing something confusing and sexy and great wherein Nicole ate black chalk & drew a red line down the center of her face etc; a dancer with an edible costume whose existential hunger turned out to resonate as basically the predicament of everybody in the room; Penny Arcade in the sovereignty of herself channeling Bodhi Tree Bookstore in LA; Anne Waldman & Fast-Speaking Music resurrecting John Ashbery; Joseph Keckler denouncing in song the hucksters of the 2012 Apocalypse. My favorite line was maybe “anal GPS” when Bruce Andrews said it: Here’s some audio.
January 3, 2018. Photo: Ariana Reines.
At sunrise today both the Moon and Sun square the Midheaven in Scorpio: a conjugation of personal ambition & creative partnership yielding, you might say, a shift in power dynamics at work or in professional life in general; Jupiter in Scorpio in strong sextile with Pluto in Capricorn is basically like, stop settling; there’s not much value in feeling like the old you, but that doesn’t mean devouring something or someone else to escape the past. As Conrad puts it in his poem, “Eat a chip of your own dried blood.”
Ariana Reines is a poet & playwright. She astrologizes at lazyeyehaver.com.