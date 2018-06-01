A MEATHEAD CARTEL LORD walks into an S&M brothel with a genial jetsetting billionaire. The brothel is “over the border” in some more lawless territory and it has a hardcore; excellent reputation. The meathead is well-known there, they treat him like royalty, call him by pet names, mix his favorite cocktails; the billionaire might have been there once or twice, but he travels so much he can’t say exactly when. The Brothel’s Yelp reviews are all like “Holy fuck” and “I’ll never be the same again.” This is a fairly new bromance, but thoroughly in the old odd couple buddy flick tradition. The billionaire is gregarious and thrillseeking, eminently moisturized, an epicure of any and every possible form of human experience, he wants to be and is a Renaissance man, which can seem kind of annoying at first but his genuine love of life and all forms of human encounter actually make you feel wealthier just being around him, like he’s sincere, so it ends up being ok. Anyway the thug has good qualities too. He’s emotionally direct, has a visceral kind of charisma, and is no fool. OK but he’s also macho, has a really short and really bad temper, he is old fashioned—to put it mildly—in his ideas about gender, and VERY old-fashioned in his ideas about power.

Anyway what the thug prince and his friend don’t realize is that somehow, by walking in together, this extreme-to-the-point-of-religious-experience type brothel morphs into a full-on temple, and who formerly were eminently capable whores and pro-dommes are now priestesses and mages. Going into this temple together puts a new spin on both the gangster and the metrosexual’s sense of manhood. It’s kind of queer, kind of homosocial, as these things tend to be, but what happens once they cross the threshhold together is beyond description: a manhood rite of the highest order, an overwhelming encounter with an energy far vaster than the human pulse of sex and death, an experience of radical surrender, a violent yet ecstatic ordeal in the world beyond the grave and before the cradle that has the mystic effect of teaching both what feminine power is really all about, while simultaneously, somehow, making them at last—let’s admit it, masculinity’s been in a gnarly situation lately—feel like real men.

This is pretty much what I have to say about the conjunction of Mars and Jupiter in Scorpio, which perfects at 7:35 EST this evening. The Cancer full moon that brought us into 2018 pulses womb magic into this unlikely pair’s adventure in the underworld of the cosmic, and heretofore incarcerated feminine. The deep sexuality of all power dynamics is stripped bare, two modes of masculine power get chummy while in this state of transformative surrender, and this yields both a euphoric sense of manly power and is also somehow what the normies call “a gamechanger.”

Recommended Googling: Jean de Berg

Recommended reading: Diane Wolkstein, Inanna, Queen of Heaven and Earth: Her Stories and Hymns from Sumer

Ariana Reines is a poet & playwright. She astrologizes at lazyeyehaver.com.