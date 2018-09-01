recent
Sammy Medina on the fall of Mies van der Rohe's Mansion House Square
Julian Rose on Daniel Libeskind's One Day in Life in Frankfurt
Claudia La Rocco on Sarah Michelson's September2017/\ at Bard College
Claudia La Rocco on Wally Cardona and Jennifer Lacey's THE SET UP
Jennifer Krasinski on Okwui Okpokwasili's Poor People's TV Room
Jennifer Krasinski on Michael Portnoy's Character Assassination
JANUARY
January long light
Janus I see you
God of locks and doorways
two-faced looking in Capricorn
Capricorn like the snowy owl
irruption
We fear heavy body collisions
January time of doors
time looking back on itself
God of gates
spelt and salt
They say when you
walk through a door
you can forget what
you came for
–Hoa Nguyen, VIOLET ENERGY INGOTS (Wave Books, 2016)
he’s using his phone to choke
& kill small animals
but I....but I
wanted....
to be free.... she protested...
she was lying, cousin
of explaining
Laura Dern’s hair
subway in which not poems
but the idea of poetry’s been deployed
to sell life insurance
both a boring & morally
disquieting thing to buy intimating
the entire orchestra
melting asphalt in
Australia
you would take it very
seriously a Barthes an anthropologist
would you would
you would likewise
tune it out we would we all work
hard smoking the steam
off longing
you can’t spend
fried sacred bird
Laura Dern’s hair
a cooked
black vein wheeling
into the bulging bloodshot
eye of the lotus I’m keeping
this left
justified
so they won’t complain
too much laying it out
this one more truthful because
more sensual
a room full of beautiful women in black
but I am an actor too she protested
see how I dissemble in the dark to my very
organs even to my owen
soul Salvador Salvador
I think I know he works all night
the rest of them made alone inside the same
device I too carry
the single
good reason to be combed
from a thousand
apposite but dead
causes
go within my child
said the parody of a guru
single
sandaled
foot
in snow
single
sandaled
foot
now in the door
//
Thank you for all the peacock stories, parents narratives, sunrise (& sunset!) photos, & all the music! Keep it coming: lazyeyehaver@gmail.com or letters@artforum.com.
I swear I didn’t do anything to my phone except mentally recite the phrase “warmest sunrise of the year” as I hit record.
Ariana Reines is a poet & playwright. She astrologizes at lazyeyehaver.com.