JANUARY

††††††††††† January long light

††††††††††† Janus†††† I see you

††††††††††† God of locks and doorways

†

††††††††††† two-faced looking in Capricorn

††††††††††† Capricorn like the snowy owl

††††††††††††††††††††††† irruption

†

††††††††††† We fear heavy body collisions

††††††††††† January†††† time of doors

††††††††††† time looking back on itself

††††††††††††††††††††††† God of gates

††††††††††††††††††††††† spelt and salt

††††††††††† They say when you

††††††††††† walk through a door

††††††††††† you can forget what

††††††††††††††††††††††† you came for

–Hoa Nguyen,†VIOLET ENERGY INGOTS††(Wave Books, 2016)

†

he’s †††using his phone to choke

& †††kill small animals

but †††I....but I

wanted....

to †††be free.... she protested...

she †††was lying, cousin

of†††† explaining

Laura†††† Dern’s hair

subway†††† in which not poems

but†††† the idea of poetry’s been deployed

to†††† sell life insurance

both†††† a boring & morally

disquieting†††† thing to buy†††† intimating

the†††† entire orchestra

melting†††† asphalt in

Australia

you†††† would take it very

seriously†††† a Barthes an anthropologist

would†††† you would

you†††† would likewise††††

tune†††† it out†††† we would†† we all work

hard†††† smoking the steam

off†††† longing

you†††† can’t spend

fried†††† sacred bird††††

Laura†††† Dern’s hair††

a†††† cooked

black†††† vein wheeling

into†††† the bulging bloodshot

eye†† of the lotus†††† I’m keeping

this†††† left

justified

so†††† they won’t complain

too†††† much laying it out

this†††† one more truthful because

more†††† sensual

a†††† room full of beautiful women in black

but†††† I am an actor too†††† she protested

see†††† how I dissemble in the dark†† to my very

organs†††† even to my owen

soul†††† Salvador Salvador

I†††† think I know†††† he works all night

the†††† rest of them made alone inside the same

device†††† I too carry

the†††† single

good†††† reason to be combed

from†††† a thousand††

apposite†††† but dead

causes

go†††† within my child

said†††† the parody of a guru

single

sandaled

foot

in†††† snow

single

sandaled

foot

now†††† in the door

//†

