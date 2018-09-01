JANUARY

January long light

Janus I see you

God of locks and doorways



two-faced looking in Capricorn

Capricorn like the snowy owl

irruption



We fear heavy body collisions

January time of doors

time looking back on itself

God of gates

spelt and salt

They say when you

walk through a door

you can forget what

you came for

–Hoa Nguyen, VIOLET ENERGY INGOTS (Wave Books, 2016)

he’s using his phone to choke

& kill small animals

but I....but I

wanted....

to be free.... she protested...

she was lying, cousin

of explaining

Laura Dern’s hair

subway in which not poems

but the idea of poetry’s been deployed

to sell life insurance

both a boring & morally

disquieting thing to buy intimating

the entire orchestra

melting asphalt in

Australia

you would take it very

seriously a Barthes an anthropologist

would you would

you would likewise

tune it out we would we all work

hard smoking the steam

off longing

you can’t spend

fried sacred bird

Laura Dern’s hair

a cooked

black vein wheeling

into the bulging bloodshot

eye of the lotus I’m keeping

this left

justified

so they won’t complain

too much laying it out

this one more truthful because

more sensual

a room full of beautiful women in black

but I am an actor too she protested

see how I dissemble in the dark to my very

organs even to my owen

soul Salvador Salvador

I think I know he works all night

the rest of them made alone inside the same

device I too carry

the single

good reason to be combed

from a thousand

apposite but dead

causes

go within my child

said the parody of a guru

single

sandaled

foot

in snow

single

sandaled

foot

now in the door

//

Ariana Reines is a poet & playwright. She astrologizes at lazyeyehaver.com.